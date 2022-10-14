ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aquinnah, MA

Fairhaven-Based M.O.L.I.F.E. Enhances the Lives of Local People

COVID did a hatchet job on the finances of M.O.L.I.F.E., one of the most regarded nonprofits on the SouthCoast. In case you're unaware of M.O.L.I.F.E. and its mission, its president Charlie Murphy and wife Carrie started this small but dynamic nonprofit in 1995 to enhance the lives of people with differential abilities. Murphy's father, Paul, had a disability that served as the organization's foundation.
ACUSHNET, MA
New Bedford Airport to Get New Terminal and Tower

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford Regional Airport will be getting an upgrade, after officials announced Monday a commitment for design and project funding from the state's transportation department. A new terminal and control tower will be built at the airport now that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation has committed...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Odd Amenity at the Dover Mansion May Surprise You

Of all the things we've seen inside Massachusetts mega mansions, this Dover home's potato feature might just be the most unusual. It is a 15,369 square-foot home at 18 Walpole Street that sold in May of 2021, but it has such a unique backyard feature we are still talking about this place.
DOVER, MA
Numbers Don’t Lie: Warwick is the 5th Safest City in the United States

A sense of safety and security is like a breath of fresh air for many families, but unfortunately, not every family in the country gets to breathe easily. Growing up in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, I always felt safe, and I don’t take that for granted. As an adult, I call Warwick my home, and that sense of safety remains. Living in a safe community is a top priority, and it turns out my roots are settled in one of the safest places in the country.
WARWICK, RI
Dartmouth Restaurant’s Sign Says What Shouldn’t Need to Be Said

I always say whenever there is a sign posted in public, there is a story behind that sign. One of my favorite examples of this was at a Wendy's in Connecticut. My family and I came across this sign that designated that particular Wendy's as G-rated. My wife and I were hoping to visit the R-rated Wendy's with the kids, but we settled for this one.
DARTMOUTH, MA
A New Bedford Donut Shop Is Baking Cupcakes for a Child in Need

A New Bedford boy by the name of JJ Montalban is recovering just fine after receiving his life-saving heart transplant, but the family is not quite out of the woods just yet. JJ's family has been struggling financially with medical bills, food, hospital parking, and even finding somewhere to stay while he remains hospitalized in recovery until the end of October. Once Grandma's Donuts & Coffee Shops in New Bedford got wind of this, they knew they had to help somehow and in a way, they knew best- a fundraiser that involved baking.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston Mystery Movie Question Answered By New Liam Neeson Footage

When a local casting agency asked for men with tattoos for a feature film shooting in Boston, we of course wonder which one? We may have just found our answer. Earlier this month Boston Casting put out the call for men with tattoos without revealing the feature film project they'd be working on. Their Facebook post simply said "male actors with tattoos for feature film role," and we just had to know which film.
BOSTON, MA
Wildlife Center Offers Update on Rescued Wareham Owl

A little while back, we told you about a great horned owl rescued in Wareham after being sprayed by a skunk and injuring his leg. It was the same owl that was rescued by the very same person about a year and a half earlier with an eye injury that caused him to lose the eye.
WAREHAM, MA
Massachusetts Mall Time Capsule Predicts Life in 2022

My sister-in-law, Elise Warecki, had a brush with her past yesterday. When she was a junior at Framingham High School in 1994, she won a contest to have her essay included in a time capsule that was to be sealed off at the Natick Mall. She wrote the essay as an English assignment. Her teacher liked it so much that she entered it into the contest. The mall was going through some renovations and decided to take advantage of the construction and collect items for a time capsule.
NATICK, MA
Fairhaven, MA
