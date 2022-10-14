Read full article on original website
Two SouthCoast Restaurants Make Yelp’s New England Top 100 List
We know New Bedford and Fall River have lots of great restaurants and we love when they get recognized for it on a big scale. Yelp just posted the Top 100 New England Restaurants of 2022, its first-ever ranking of this kind. Two SouthCoast spots made the list, while a Rhode Island restaurant came in at No. 1.
Westport’s Ghostly Legend of ‘The House Next to White’s’
If you ask anyone of a certain age what the most haunted house is on the SouthCoast, they’re not going to mention Fall River’s Lizzie Borden House, Middleboro’s Oliver Estate or even Wareham’s Fearing Tavern. Instead, they’ll bring up a place that is long gone physically,...
Fairhaven-Based M.O.L.I.F.E. Enhances the Lives of Local People
COVID did a hatchet job on the finances of M.O.L.I.F.E., one of the most regarded nonprofits on the SouthCoast. In case you're unaware of M.O.L.I.F.E. and its mission, its president Charlie Murphy and wife Carrie started this small but dynamic nonprofit in 1995 to enhance the lives of people with differential abilities. Murphy's father, Paul, had a disability that served as the organization's foundation.
It’s True, Mirasol’s Cafe is Coming to Fairhaven & It’s Going to Be Big
Get ready, SouthCoast. The opportunity to get your CHiPPi fix from Mirasol's Café is about to get even easier. After opening an express location in New Bedford this year, Dartmouth-based Mirasol's is expanding its brand. Plans have been set in motion for a third location in Fairhaven, promising the coffee we know and love with a few improvements thrown in.
New Bedford Airport to Get New Terminal and Tower
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford Regional Airport will be getting an upgrade, after officials announced Monday a commitment for design and project funding from the state's transportation department. A new terminal and control tower will be built at the airport now that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation has committed...
Spillane on New Bedford Councilor Hugh Dunn and Ballot Questions [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Jack Spillane – columnist for New Bedford Light, an online newspaper covering Greater New Bedford – stops by Townsquare Sunday every few weeks to review some of the top news stories of the day. Spillane always has something interesting to say. This week's topics include New Bedford Ward...
Odd Amenity at the Dover Mansion May Surprise You
Of all the things we've seen inside Massachusetts mega mansions, this Dover home's potato feature might just be the most unusual. It is a 15,369 square-foot home at 18 Walpole Street that sold in May of 2021, but it has such a unique backyard feature we are still talking about this place.
Numbers Don’t Lie: Warwick is the 5th Safest City in the United States
A sense of safety and security is like a breath of fresh air for many families, but unfortunately, not every family in the country gets to breathe easily. Growing up in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, I always felt safe, and I don’t take that for granted. As an adult, I call Warwick my home, and that sense of safety remains. Living in a safe community is a top priority, and it turns out my roots are settled in one of the safest places in the country.
Top Marks for UMass Dartmouth’s Charlton College of Business [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Unless you follow higher education very closely, you may not know that the Charlton College of Business on the UMass Dartmouth campus is one of the top business colleges in the nation. The latest rankings from U.S News and World Report place Charlton in the top 28 percent of undergraduate...
Former Lakeville Wooden Dog Gets a New Job With Carver Fire Department
A wooden dog that once served as a catalog model for Talbots now has a new home with the Carver Fire Department, thanks to a longtime employee at the company’s Lakeville distribution center who brought him home after losing his job because of its impending closing. Paul Wagner was...
How New Bedford’s Dough Company Keeps the City’s Textile Past Alive
When Jill and Jason Cotter first walked into Kilburn Mill in New Bedford's South End, they already had a dream. They had heard that the owners were looking to attract a cafe to occupy one of the most prominent storefronts in the building. They both had experience in the world...
Fall River Native Opening Boutique of Her Dreams in Westport
When it comes to following your dreams, one Fall River native is setting the bar and encouraging anyone to "just do it." Now a Westport resident, 23-year-old Alendra Costa is making strides in local fashion and style. This weekend, she will open Jaxx Boutique in town at 875 State Road.
Massachusetts TikToker Says New Bedford Is ‘Friggin’ Gorgeous’
Recently, Nancy Hall introduced us to Jeremy Honig, whose TikTok account features many videos pointing out how silly Massachusetts town names are to pronounce. In fact, Nancy was a big fan of his song that he made up for town names. Honig also has a continuing series of “Massachusetts Towns...
Dartmouth Restaurant’s Sign Says What Shouldn’t Need to Be Said
I always say whenever there is a sign posted in public, there is a story behind that sign. One of my favorite examples of this was at a Wendy's in Connecticut. My family and I came across this sign that designated that particular Wendy's as G-rated. My wife and I were hoping to visit the R-rated Wendy's with the kids, but we settled for this one.
A New Bedford Donut Shop Is Baking Cupcakes for a Child in Need
A New Bedford boy by the name of JJ Montalban is recovering just fine after receiving his life-saving heart transplant, but the family is not quite out of the woods just yet. JJ's family has been struggling financially with medical bills, food, hospital parking, and even finding somewhere to stay while he remains hospitalized in recovery until the end of October. Once Grandma's Donuts & Coffee Shops in New Bedford got wind of this, they knew they had to help somehow and in a way, they knew best- a fundraiser that involved baking.
The Legend of New Bedford’s Mysterious ‘Beast of Brooklawn Park’
Recently, we told you about how New Bedford is the No. 2 city in Massachusetts for encountering ghosts. Spirits aren’t the only paranormal activity in the Whaling City, however. New Bedford also has its share of UFO reports, Bridgewater Triangle-related tales and more. Yet one of the more intriguing...
Boston Mystery Movie Question Answered By New Liam Neeson Footage
When a local casting agency asked for men with tattoos for a feature film shooting in Boston, we of course wonder which one? We may have just found our answer. Earlier this month Boston Casting put out the call for men with tattoos without revealing the feature film project they'd be working on. Their Facebook post simply said "male actors with tattoos for feature film role," and we just had to know which film.
New Bedford Man Sentenced for Robbing Two Elderly Women in Dartmouth
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man will be spending two to three years in prison after confessing to shoving two elderly women and robbing their purses in Dartmouth on two consecutive days in 2019, before fleeing and crashing into a police cruiser. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office...
Wildlife Center Offers Update on Rescued Wareham Owl
A little while back, we told you about a great horned owl rescued in Wareham after being sprayed by a skunk and injuring his leg. It was the same owl that was rescued by the very same person about a year and a half earlier with an eye injury that caused him to lose the eye.
Massachusetts Mall Time Capsule Predicts Life in 2022
My sister-in-law, Elise Warecki, had a brush with her past yesterday. When she was a junior at Framingham High School in 1994, she won a contest to have her essay included in a time capsule that was to be sealed off at the Natick Mall. She wrote the essay as an English assignment. Her teacher liked it so much that she entered it into the contest. The mall was going through some renovations and decided to take advantage of the construction and collect items for a time capsule.
