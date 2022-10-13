ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

pagosadailypost.com

OPINION: Dirty Linen in Colorado’s Geographic Drawer?

Evans will almost certainly be replaced as the name for Colorado’s 14th highest mountain. But what about Byers and… well… a lot of our names from the 19th century pioneers?. Our heartburn about the name Evans appears to be nearing resolution. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado officials hunker down in search of a viable homeless strategy

City councilmembers are weighing dueling ideas as they consider steps to revamp Aurora’s homelessness program after trips to Texas, where they explored models for reducing this social woe that plagues metro Denver. Denver has been struggling to address homelessness, which jumped by 12.8% — from 6,104 to 6,888 —...
AURORA, CO
coloradopolitics.com

HUDSON | A Colorado labor corollary to the railroad dispute

This column appears precisely 50 years after my arrival in Colorado behind the steering wheel of a U-Haul truck towing a spanking new Toyota Land Cruiser. Parking for the night at a Motel 6 along West 6th Avenue, I had just three days to rent an apartment, unload our somewhat meager belongings and unpack boxes before my children, ages one and two, would fly into the Queen City of the Plains with their mother. We were abandoning Washington, D.C., where I had been working for the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company (C&P), in favor of Denver and Mountain Bell. Long before Tim Wirth and the 1983 divestiture of AT&T into seven "baby Bells," there was a single Bell System monopoly providing dial tone coast to coast.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

2 Cute: These 2 ’80’s TV Stars Now Live in Colorado and Have Started Making ‘Dough’

First, you say, "I didn't know they lived in Colorado," then you say, "I didn't know they were a couple," and then you say, "They have a business?" It's wild, but fun. Celebrities are people, too, right? Even those these two aren't as popular on "the radar" as they once were, it's still good to see them, and to find out they've teamed up (in more ways than one) and that the two actors live here in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Food Lovers Are Raving About This Amazing Ramen Restaurant

Look out, microwaved ramen, because this Colorado ramen restaurant has local food lovers really buzzing. Is it the best ramen restaurant in Colorado?. While I'd never claim to be an extraordinary chef, I can certainly whip up a mean bowl of ramen noodles. It's not that hard, right? Smash the bag, put it in a bowl of water, hit start on the microwave, and in less than 5 minutes, you're blowing on some hot ramen noodles. I used to cook them on the stove but I got too impatient, can you relate? Ramen has gotten so popular that to the surprise of some, there are restaurants dedicated entirely to this tasty entree. In fact, there's one specific ramen bar in Colorado that people are really digging on.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

5 great ways for seniors to get outside in Colorado

At any age, there are huge benefits to fitting outdoor recreation into your schedule. "The physiological response to being outside in nature is real, and it's measurable," said Michelle Kondo, a research social scientist with the USDA Forest Service's Northern Research Station in a statement last year. "There are many...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Ideological divide in full display as Ganahl presses Polis in third debate

The philosophical chasm between Gov. Jared Polis, who seeks reelection, and Heidi Ganahl, the Republican challenger, was in full view on Sunday night, as the two candidates clashed over crime, energy and taxation in an hour-long debate that could help form the electorate's vote in November. Ganahl sought to put...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Sky Watchers Preparing For Spectacular Meteor Shower Peak

Colorado sky watchers and star gazers should have their eyes fixed on the nighttime sky if they want to see a spectacular meteor shower. The annual Orionid meteor shower is currently underway but will peak on October 21. The Orionids shower is one you don't want to miss because NASA calls it "one of the most beautiful showers of the year." The meteor shower is active from September 26 until November 22.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Durango Herald: Stay the course with Polis

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl seem to be living in two wildly different states. In Polis’ Colorado, the future is bright, steady. Keeping his promise, Polis capped the cost of insulin; provided free, full-day kindergarten and preschool; and offered more than $1 billion in property tax relief for homeowners and businesses.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

No. 2 or No. 26? Polis, Ganahl debate Colorado's fentanyl ranking

Gov. Jared Polis, who seeks reelection, and Heidi Ganahl, the Republican nominee, clashed over fentanyl deaths during a debate on Sunday, with the Democrat claiming a middle-of-the-pack ranking for Colorado and the challenger arguing the state sits near the top of the charts. So, who is correct?. Based on the...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

LIVE UPDATES: Polis, Ganahl debate a day before Colorado voters get early ballots

The philosophical divide between Gov. Jared Polis, who seeks reelection, and Heidi Ganahl, the Republican challenger, is expected to come into full view tonight, when the two candidates debate their ideas and proposals on crime, energy and taxation, among other subjects, in an hour-long debate that could help shape the electorate's decision in November.
COLORADO STATE

