Russell Wilson responds to Marshawn Lynch's comments about QB

By Jon Heath
 4 days ago
Former running back Marshawn Lynch went on Richard Sherman’s podcast earlier this week and while many fans were expecting him to pile on quarterback Russell Wilson for his struggles, Lynch actually had supportive and encouraging things to say about his former teammate.

Wilson, of course, threw an interception at the one-yard line in Super Bowl XLIX, a play that cost his team a win. Sherman, now a commentator, has blasted Wilson for that play and his poor start with the Denver Broncos, but Lynch was gracious on his podcast appearance.

“I just want to know [how he’s doing],” Lynch said, via Zach Segars of Mile High Sports. “I just want to tap in with him and make sure that, you feel me though, that dog is solid though. Because man, at the end of the day, like … I want to make sure a dog is straight in his mind.

“Don’t let that [stuff] overshadow you, because at the end of the day, bro, you still a Super Bowl quarterback. You feel me? You know, you got a beautiful family, all the [stuff]. But, you know, [people] have been going off the deep end with how they’ve been, and how they’ve been thinking.”

Lynch went on to later say that he’s pulling for his former teammate. Wilson was asked about Lynch’s comments before Thursday’s practice.

“I didn’t get to hear what Marshawn said, but someone told me earlier that he said some good things,” Wilson said. “Marshawn — he’s always been amazing in how he’s gone about things and how he’s been an amazing competitor. [He’s] one of the best people I’ve ever played with and been in the backfield with, obviously.

“I’ve always looked up to him since [I was] a young rookie. He would put his arm around me in the back of the bus and we’d talk about ball and everything else. A guy like that, he’s one of the greatest of all time to do it. The fact that he’s always looking out is a positive thing.”

Wilson, Sherman and Lynch won Super Bowl XLVIII together with the Seattle Seahawks before their loss in XLIX one year later. Sherman now works for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football crew, and Lynch has now joined him. Wilson is in his first season with the Broncos and he’s started 2-3.

The quarterback has faced a lot of criticism for his shaky start with the Broncos, and Lynch had a sympathetic response — perhaps not the kind of response Sherman expected when he invited Lynch on his podcast.

Comments / 64

Leslie Aguinaga
3d ago

why are people so negative anymore? at least be like The Beast and be positive and send Russell Wilson a encouraging word. WE ALL need to stop being hateful. Hope all works out for Russell Wilson.

Reply
49
TONI LOVE
3d ago

Stand up comment from Lynch...Sherman's hate is so obvious and we need to understand from where it's coming from.. a person with his own demons.

Reply(11)
20
Michael Randle
3d ago

For some reason Sherman always had a personal vendetta against Wilson even when Wilson was playing well when they were teammates. Sherman has been absolutely classless, I'm glad Marshawn didn't jump on the bandwagon and display the same type of behavior...

Reply(3)
14
