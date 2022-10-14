Read full article on original website
Uplift DAO Teams Up With MoonPay To Simplify Investing In Web3 Projects
Cross-chain crypto launchpad Uplift DAO offering funding for innovative initiatives via crowdsourcing has announced an integration with MoonPay, the leading web3 infrastructure company. With this collaboration, customers will have an easier time putting money into innovative web3 projects using more conventional payment methods. Through their collaboration, Uplift and MoonPay are...
Will the Cryptocurrency Market Get Back on Track?
The 24 hours global cryptocurrency market volume has decreased by 99.93%. Recently, Google announced it will accept crypto as payment for its cloud services. Still, the global cryptocurrency market is facing volatility. The most prominent cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC), decreased by more than 72% from its all-time high. Following that, the popular altcoin Ethereum (ETH) was also down by over 73% from its all-time high. Currently, the global crypto market volume is $918 billion.
Australian Authorities Suspend Holon’s Crypto Investment Funds
Due to Holon Investments’ non-compliant TMD, ASIC has suspended funds. Holon’s investment is indeed the ability to sell or distribute three cryptocurrency funds to retail investors. According to a press release, the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has suspended Sydney-based asset manager Holon Investments’ ability to sell...
MetaMask Now Supports Instant Crypto Purchase Via Bank
With the new MetaMask integration, users may exchange up to $3,000 per day. Only last month, Sardine secured $51.5 million in a Series B fundraising. The parent company of the popular cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask, ConsenSys, has announced an integration with the fintech business Sardine that would make it simpler for customers to convert cash into cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin Association Contacts Exchanges to Freeze the “Empty Block Miner” on BSV
As a major existing issue, an anonymous miner is creating “Empty Blocks” on the Bitcoin SV network. So the Bitcoin Association is taking action on this prevailing issue, contacting all crypto exchanges and miners to freeze the empty blocks of the BSV miner. Proceeding, the miner will be under criminal charges for performing malicious practice.
Terra Classic Community’s Petition Reaches 5000 Signs, Will Robinhood List LUNC?
QDS Land created a petition about a month ago to get LUNC listed on Robinhood. The petition now reached 5,220 signatures, as it required at least 5,000. The Terra Classic community is continuously attempting to boost the Terra Luna Classic (LUNC). Now, the community is attempting to get the LUNC listed on Robinhood, a financial services platform. According to change.org, a Terra Classic supporter named QDS Land launched a petition about a month ago to list LUNC on Robinhood, and now it quickly gathered over 5000 signatures.
NYDIG Lays Off Around 110 Employees Amid Crypto Winter
A number of big crypto firms have already announced layoffs this year. New leadership at NYDIG includes Tejas Shah as CEO. NYDIG announced in January that it had secured $1 billion at a valuation of over $7 billion. With the intention of expanding its institutional-grade Bitcoin platform to include Lightning Network payments, asset tokenization, and smart contracts.
Kevin O’Leary Believes the Stablecoin Transparency Act Will Boost BTC
As per O’Leary, if the Stablecoin Transparency Act is passed, the BTC price will go up. The Act will probably be passed by the US Congress after the midterm elections. Kevin O’Leary, the Canadian businessman and chairman of O’Shares Investments has a recent update regarding Bitcoin’s potential price movements. In a recent interview, O’Leary declares that the price actions of Bitcoin (BTC) may increase when the Stablecoin Transparency Act is enacted.
Market Maker Wintermute Clears $92 Million Debt of TrueFi
Wintermute borrowed $92.5 million for a duration of 180 days. Now Wintermute owes $75M to Maple Finance and Clearpool. Concerns about paying back $189.4 million in debt arose when crypto market maker Wintermute lost $160 million in a hack. Excitingly, on Oct. 15, Wintermute repaid a $92 million Tether (USDT) loan made to TrueFi, its highest debt.
Ripple Releases Critical Smart Contract Bridge to Ethereum
The sidechain is currently operational on the XRPL Devnet. Adding a permissionless EVM sidechain to the XRPL Devnet is the next step. Interestingly, on Monday, Ripple announced the release of a critical smart contract developer bridge to Ethereum. The firm unveiled the first iteration of the XRP Ledger Ethereum Virtual Machine sidechain. Developers interested in cross-chain interoperability will be pleased to know that the sidechain is currently operational on the XRPL Devnet. Developers will be able to choose between blockchains that are compatible with Ripple and Ethereum thanks to the upgrade.
Head of CFTC Finds FTX’s Idea on Intermediators a Significant Shift
The leaders in the derivatives business voiced their opposition to the plan. Behnam argued that a “non-intermediated future” would be a “significant deal.”. The plan to eliminate intermediaries in U.S. crypto derivatives by FTX has shaken up established financial institutions, but the head of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has suggested it might signify an “evolution” in the way markets function.
NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Offers Zero Royalty Option
Solana NFT market fluctuations seem to have cornered Magic Eden at this juncture. Coral Cube would also provide dealers with option of selling NFTs without paying royalties. Solana NFTs have reignited the discussion about creator royalties. And markets that don’t pay them are finding willing traders and expanding their market share. In a manner that hasn’t happened in the wider Ethereum NFT ecosystem.
Former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack on Cryptocurrency
John Mack, has acknowledged that he still possesses bitcoin. According to Mack, the financial system will increasingly rely on the digital realm. John Mack, a former CEO of Morgan Stanley, discussed cryptocurrencies in an interview. From June 2005 to January 2010, Mack served as the global investment bank’s chief executive.
US Regulators Boost Their Scrutiny of the Crypto Industry
CFTC and SEC are looking into various potential legal infractions. US regulators are also looking closely at Celsius. According to Bloomberg News on Monday the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are investigating whether crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), which declared bankruptcy in July, misled investors. The US regulators want to know if the Singapore-based cryptocurrency hedge fund violated any of the rules and laws that hedge funds must follow.
UK FCA Appoints Binu Paul as New Digital Assets Department Head
To legally operate in the UK, crypto businesses need to get FCA-authorization. Paul served as the Financial Markets Authority of New Zealand’s lead fintech specialist. Binu Paul has been named the new head of digital assets at the Financial Conduct Authority, the primary financial regulator in the United Kingdom.
Proposal To Deploy Uniswap on zkSync Passes With 100% Votes
ZkSync provides a scalable solution that allows for quicker transactions at reduced prices. The proposal passed with almost 100% of the vote in favor. Following the conclusion of a governance vote, the Uniswap decentralized exchange (DEX) will be integrated into the zkSync layer 2 privacy tool. Users of Uniswap, a...
Quant (QNT) Price Skyrocket to 99% In a Month, Will It Continue?
Quant price increased by over 99.5% to $224. QNT gained more than 400% from its annual low of $41.16. Quant (QNT), a less popular cryptocurrency, has seen price surges while prominent crypto like Bitcoin and Ethereum have decreased. QNT price jumps by more than 99.5% in the previous month. At the time of writing, Quant traded at $224 with a price increase of over 23% in the last 24 hours.
Ethereum Block Generation Turning Towards OFAC Compliance
The vast majority of blocks over the last day have been sent by relays. The Ethereum-based research and development team Flashbots created MEV-Boost. On Friday, 51% of the blocks generated on the Ethereum blockchain in the past 24 hours complied with the recommendations of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Treasury Department.
Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti Criticizes Global Streamers’ Approach To Rights – Mipcom Cannes
Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti has criticized the global streamers’ approach to rights and data sharing, as he predicts “in five-to-10 years time IP and talent will be the most important way of creating value.” Banijay has placed intense focus on developing talent and IP since the acquisition of Endemol Shine Group in 2020 – which he said had happened “faster than we thought” – and Bassetti used his Mipcom keynote to talk down the SvoD’s approach to retaining the majority of rights, although he conceded “they give us fantastic opportunities and challenge us.” “It’s not fair to ask talent for everything...
Cardano (ADA) Price Plummets Amid Sluggish Market Conditions
Cardano’s supporters, though, are confident in the long-term viability of digital money. Crypto analyst says this is a great time for long-term investors to buy $ADA. Unfavorable macroeconomic circumstances have put a damper on the crypto market. Cardano in particular has been quite volatile during this whole crypto crisis. For the last week, Cardano (ADA) has lost almost 15% of its value, and for the past day, it has lost about 5%. Currently, ADA can be purchased for $0.3639.
