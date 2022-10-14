The sidechain is currently operational on the XRPL Devnet. Adding a permissionless EVM sidechain to the XRPL Devnet is the next step. Interestingly, on Monday, Ripple announced the release of a critical smart contract developer bridge to Ethereum. The firm unveiled the first iteration of the XRP Ledger Ethereum Virtual Machine sidechain. Developers interested in cross-chain interoperability will be pleased to know that the sidechain is currently operational on the XRPL Devnet. Developers will be able to choose between blockchains that are compatible with Ripple and Ethereum thanks to the upgrade.

19 HOURS AGO