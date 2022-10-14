Read full article on original website
Quant (QNT) Price Skyrocket to 99% In a Month, Will It Continue?
Quant price increased by over 99.5% to $224. QNT gained more than 400% from its annual low of $41.16. Quant (QNT), a less popular cryptocurrency, has seen price surges while prominent crypto like Bitcoin and Ethereum have decreased. QNT price jumps by more than 99.5% in the previous month. At the time of writing, Quant traded at $224 with a price increase of over 23% in the last 24 hours.
Top 3 Cryptocurrency Gainers of the Last 24 Hours
The top 3 gainers of the day are QNT, MKR, and CSPR. QNT has increased by nearly 10.24% during the last 24 hours. Let’s take a look at the top 3 gainers of the past 24 hours. Quant (QNT) Quant (QNT) is the native token of the Quant Network,...
Terra Classic Community’s Petition Reaches 5000 Signs, Will Robinhood List LUNC?
QDS Land created a petition about a month ago to get LUNC listed on Robinhood. The petition now reached 5,220 signatures, as it required at least 5,000. The Terra Classic community is continuously attempting to boost the Terra Luna Classic (LUNC). Now, the community is attempting to get the LUNC listed on Robinhood, a financial services platform. According to change.org, a Terra Classic supporter named QDS Land launched a petition about a month ago to list LUNC on Robinhood, and now it quickly gathered over 5000 signatures.
Here's how to invest risk-free money in government I-bonds at a return of nearly 10% before rates reset at the end of October
Because I-Bonds are issued by the US Treasury, they are essentially risk-free fixed income securities that protect investors from high inflation.
Terra Classic (LUNC) Massive Burn on Binance
During the previous week, 4.39 billion LUNC were burned. Since the introduction of the burn mechanism, a total of 19.22 billion LUNC have been burned. According to a recent report, a group called the Terra Rebels is devising measures that will hasten the LUNC’s demise. The goal of improving this coin’s burning is to reduce the token supply because the on-chain tax is insufficient.
Will the Cryptocurrency Market Get Back on Track?
The 24 hours global cryptocurrency market volume has decreased by 99.93%. Recently, Google announced it will accept crypto as payment for its cloud services. Still, the global cryptocurrency market is facing volatility. The most prominent cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC), decreased by more than 72% from its all-time high. Following that, the popular altcoin Ethereum (ETH) was also down by over 73% from its all-time high. Currently, the global crypto market volume is $918 billion.
Bitcoin Association Contacts Exchanges to Freeze the “Empty Block Miner” on BSV
As a major existing issue, an anonymous miner is creating “Empty Blocks” on the Bitcoin SV network. So the Bitcoin Association is taking action on this prevailing issue, contacting all crypto exchanges and miners to freeze the empty blocks of the BSV miner. Proceeding, the miner will be under criminal charges for performing malicious practice.
Uplift DAO Teams Up With MoonPay To Simplify Investing In Web3 Projects
Cross-chain crypto launchpad Uplift DAO offering funding for innovative initiatives via crowdsourcing has announced an integration with MoonPay, the leading web3 infrastructure company. With this collaboration, customers will have an easier time putting money into innovative web3 projects using more conventional payment methods. Through their collaboration, Uplift and MoonPay are...
Why Akouos Stock Is on Fire Today
A buyout agreement is lighting a fire underneath the biotech's shares today.
Gate.io Partners with Cabital to Ease the Purchase of Crypto with Fiat Currencies
Gate.io, one of the world’s Top 10 largest exchanges by volume, announced its partnership with Cabital and integration with Cabital Connect, a global on-and-off ramp solution for Web3. Fiat on-and-off ramps make it easier for Gate.io’s customers to purchase cryptocurrencies with fiat currencies using Cabital Connect, a comprehensive fiat on-ramp solution built for businesses.
MetaMask Now Supports Instant Crypto Purchase Via Bank
With the new MetaMask integration, users may exchange up to $3,000 per day. Only last month, Sardine secured $51.5 million in a Series B fundraising. The parent company of the popular cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask, ConsenSys, has announced an integration with the fintech business Sardine that would make it simpler for customers to convert cash into cryptocurrency.
US Regulators Boost Their Scrutiny of the Crypto Industry
CFTC and SEC are looking into various potential legal infractions. US regulators are also looking closely at Celsius. According to Bloomberg News on Monday the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are investigating whether crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), which declared bankruptcy in July, misled investors. The US regulators want to know if the Singapore-based cryptocurrency hedge fund violated any of the rules and laws that hedge funds must follow.
PIP.me Releases 2.0 Offering Users Customizable eWeb3 Pages
PIP alters how individuals understand and use cryptocurrencies. With the release of PIP.me 2.0, users have complete freedom to develop their own solutions for managing payments, incorporating NFTs, and managing their social media profiles. Each user of the service will have their own unique eWeb3 page thanks to the PIP.me...
Cardano (ADA) Price Plummets Amid Sluggish Market Conditions
Cardano’s supporters, though, are confident in the long-term viability of digital money. Crypto analyst says this is a great time for long-term investors to buy $ADA. Unfavorable macroeconomic circumstances have put a damper on the crypto market. Cardano in particular has been quite volatile during this whole crypto crisis. For the last week, Cardano (ADA) has lost almost 15% of its value, and for the past day, it has lost about 5%. Currently, ADA can be purchased for $0.3639.
Justin Sun Reportedly Transferred Over $100M Worth of USDT
Separate transfers of $50 million each were made from the Aave Protocol V2. Aave prices have risen by almost 7% in the previous 24 hours. Millions of USDT tokens have been seen changing hands, perhaps due to Justin Sun, founder of Tron and new adviser to the Huobi cryptocurrency exchange. There is evidence to imply that Sun has shifted millions of USDT, a stablecoin, into his personal wallet as market volatility has increased.
Even financial analysts should be interested in delivering pizzas, Domino's CEO says. 'Because our drivers become franchisees.'
Domino's CEO Russell Weiner suggested in an earnings call that even financial analysts should be interested in the pizza chain's driver positions.
UK FCA Appoints Binu Paul as New Digital Assets Department Head
To legally operate in the UK, crypto businesses need to get FCA-authorization. Paul served as the Financial Markets Authority of New Zealand’s lead fintech specialist. Binu Paul has been named the new head of digital assets at the Financial Conduct Authority, the primary financial regulator in the United Kingdom.
CFTC Commissioner Plans to Define Retail Investors
She stated her intention to offer a new retail investor definition. Christy would begin by posting a more casual idea on the website and soliciting feedback. Given that the CFTC is expected to assume responsibility for spot crypto trading. Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero has said that the agency has to rethink its approach to rulemaking for retail investors.
ShareRing’s CEO Tim Bos Will Announce Roadmap During Livestream Event of the Year.
The CEO of ShareRing, Tim Bos, will conduct ShareRing’s Livestream event of the year, #SHRBUIDL, on YouTube on October 21, 2022, at 2 pm AEDT. The future of ShareRing with digital identity, Web3 and blockchain real-world utility. Ahead of this Livestream, ShareRing has been teasing users about the new...
Crypto Service Providers Restrict Russians Amid Recent Sanctions
Crypto.com had added Russia to the list of nations it would not provide service. Bitmex, another marketplace, will also implement new limits. A number of service providers in the sector have made efforts to comply with the new restrictions imposed around a week after the European Union approved another set of sanctions intended at damaging Russia’s economy and finances, including its access to the crypto market.
