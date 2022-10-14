Cardano’s supporters, though, are confident in the long-term viability of digital money. Crypto analyst says this is a great time for long-term investors to buy $ADA. Unfavorable macroeconomic circumstances have put a damper on the crypto market. Cardano in particular has been quite volatile during this whole crypto crisis. For the last week, Cardano (ADA) has lost almost 15% of its value, and for the past day, it has lost about 5%. Currently, ADA can be purchased for $0.3639.

2 DAYS AGO