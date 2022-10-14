Read full article on original website
Will the Cryptocurrency Market Get Back on Track?
The 24 hours global cryptocurrency market volume has decreased by 99.93%. Recently, Google announced it will accept crypto as payment for its cloud services. Still, the global cryptocurrency market is facing volatility. The most prominent cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC), decreased by more than 72% from its all-time high. Following that, the popular altcoin Ethereum (ETH) was also down by over 73% from its all-time high. Currently, the global crypto market volume is $918 billion.
Terra Classic (LUNC) Massive Burn on Binance
During the previous week, 4.39 billion LUNC were burned. Since the introduction of the burn mechanism, a total of 19.22 billion LUNC have been burned. According to a recent report, a group called the Terra Rebels is devising measures that will hasten the LUNC’s demise. The goal of improving this coin’s burning is to reduce the token supply because the on-chain tax is insufficient.
Uplift DAO Teams Up With MoonPay To Simplify Investing In Web3 Projects
Cross-chain crypto launchpad Uplift DAO offering funding for innovative initiatives via crowdsourcing has announced an integration with MoonPay, the leading web3 infrastructure company. With this collaboration, customers will have an easier time putting money into innovative web3 projects using more conventional payment methods. Through their collaboration, Uplift and MoonPay are...
Australian Authorities Suspend Holon’s Crypto Investment Funds
Due to Holon Investments’ non-compliant TMD, ASIC has suspended funds. Holon’s investment is indeed the ability to sell or distribute three cryptocurrency funds to retail investors. According to a press release, the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has suspended Sydney-based asset manager Holon Investments’ ability to sell...
Gate.io Partners with Cabital to Ease the Purchase of Crypto with Fiat Currencies
Gate.io, one of the world’s Top 10 largest exchanges by volume, announced its partnership with Cabital and integration with Cabital Connect, a global on-and-off ramp solution for Web3. Fiat on-and-off ramps make it easier for Gate.io’s customers to purchase cryptocurrencies with fiat currencies using Cabital Connect, a comprehensive fiat on-ramp solution built for businesses.
Inflation Relief Checks: How To Get Your Payment for October
A number of individual U.S. states have taken it upon themselves to provide some household budget relief to residents still struggling with the enduring high costs of goods and gas due to inflation....
Popular Investing App Stash Secures $52.6M in Debt Offering
The company distinguishes itself by catering to long-term investors. Stash raised the whole $52.6 million from twelve investors, meeting its goal for the offering. According to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday, popular investing app Stash Financial Inc. has raised $52.6 million in a debt offering after it began accepting cryptocurrency investments earlier this month.
Bitcoin Association Contacts Exchanges to Freeze the “Empty Block Miner” on BSV
As a major existing issue, an anonymous miner is creating “Empty Blocks” on the Bitcoin SV network. So the Bitcoin Association is taking action on this prevailing issue, contacting all crypto exchanges and miners to freeze the empty blocks of the BSV miner. Proceeding, the miner will be under criminal charges for performing malicious practice.
Quant (QNT) Price Skyrocket to 99% In a Month, Will It Continue?
Quant price increased by over 99.5% to $224. QNT gained more than 400% from its annual low of $41.16. Quant (QNT), a less popular cryptocurrency, has seen price surges while prominent crypto like Bitcoin and Ethereum have decreased. QNT price jumps by more than 99.5% in the previous month. At the time of writing, Quant traded at $224 with a price increase of over 23% in the last 24 hours.
MetaMask Now Supports Instant Crypto Purchase Via Bank
With the new MetaMask integration, users may exchange up to $3,000 per day. Only last month, Sardine secured $51.5 million in a Series B fundraising. The parent company of the popular cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask, ConsenSys, has announced an integration with the fintech business Sardine that would make it simpler for customers to convert cash into cryptocurrency.
Terra Classic Community’s Petition Reaches 5000 Signs, Will Robinhood List LUNC?
QDS Land created a petition about a month ago to get LUNC listed on Robinhood. The petition now reached 5,220 signatures, as it required at least 5,000. The Terra Classic community is continuously attempting to boost the Terra Luna Classic (LUNC). Now, the community is attempting to get the LUNC listed on Robinhood, a financial services platform. According to change.org, a Terra Classic supporter named QDS Land launched a petition about a month ago to list LUNC on Robinhood, and now it quickly gathered over 5000 signatures.
Kevin O’Leary Believes the Stablecoin Transparency Act Will Boost BTC
As per O’Leary, if the Stablecoin Transparency Act is passed, the BTC price will go up. The Act will probably be passed by the US Congress after the midterm elections. Kevin O’Leary, the Canadian businessman and chairman of O’Shares Investments has a recent update regarding Bitcoin’s potential price movements. In a recent interview, O’Leary declares that the price actions of Bitcoin (BTC) may increase when the Stablecoin Transparency Act is enacted.
NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Offers Zero Royalty Option
Solana NFT market fluctuations seem to have cornered Magic Eden at this juncture. Coral Cube would also provide dealers with option of selling NFTs without paying royalties. Solana NFTs have reignited the discussion about creator royalties. And markets that don’t pay them are finding willing traders and expanding their market share. In a manner that hasn’t happened in the wider Ethereum NFT ecosystem.
Stocks open higher on Wall Street, clawing back more ground
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market continues to claw back more of the ground it lost in a miserable few weeks of trading. The indiscriminate buying, which sent almost all of the stocks in the S&P 500 higher, was the latest knee-jerk motion in a market that has been moving erratically in recent weeks as traders try to figure out what’s next for inflation and interest rates. Meanwhile many U.S. companies are reporting solid profits for the most recent quarter, including Goldman Sachs. The investment bank rose 5% after delivering results that beat estimates. The S&P rose 2% in the early going Tuesday.
DeFi Protocols Lost $718 Million in 15 Days
The total losses in 2022 may exceed the total losses in 2021, which totaled more than $3.2 billion. On Tuesday, Solana’s popular Mango Markets trading protocol lost $100 million in liquidity. According to a report by American blockchain analysis company Chainalysis, hackers stole $718 million worth of cryptocurrency from...
Dow jumps 600 points as US stocks extend big rally amid upbeat earnings
US stocks rose Tuesday on another upbeat slate of earnings. Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson both beat analyst estimates.
Proposal To Deploy Uniswap on zkSync Passes With 100% Votes
ZkSync provides a scalable solution that allows for quicker transactions at reduced prices. The proposal passed with almost 100% of the vote in favor. Following the conclusion of a governance vote, the Uniswap decentralized exchange (DEX) will be integrated into the zkSync layer 2 privacy tool. Users of Uniswap, a...
US Regulators Boost Their Scrutiny of the Crypto Industry
CFTC and SEC are looking into various potential legal infractions. US regulators are also looking closely at Celsius. According to Bloomberg News on Monday the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are investigating whether crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), which declared bankruptcy in July, misled investors. The US regulators want to know if the Singapore-based cryptocurrency hedge fund violated any of the rules and laws that hedge funds must follow.
Cardano (ADA) Price Plummets Amid Sluggish Market Conditions
Cardano’s supporters, though, are confident in the long-term viability of digital money. Crypto analyst says this is a great time for long-term investors to buy $ADA. Unfavorable macroeconomic circumstances have put a damper on the crypto market. Cardano in particular has been quite volatile during this whole crypto crisis. For the last week, Cardano (ADA) has lost almost 15% of its value, and for the past day, it has lost about 5%. Currently, ADA can be purchased for $0.3639.
