Melrose, MN

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota

Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
BUFFALO, MN
Willmar Parents Find Sometimes a Rainbow is just a Rainbow

Recently there was some controversy over an elementary school classroom in Willmar. Some parents were concerned that there was a "Pride" flag hanging in a classroom. The controversy started when concerns were brought to the school Superintendent (Jeff Holm) and to the school board. Parents of children in that class thought that the "Pride" flag was inappropriate for young children and the concern continued as they thought that the kids were being taught sex education.
WILLMAR, MN
St. James Man Cited In Becker Rollover

BECKER (WJON News) - Both the driver and a passenger walked away from a rollover crash Wednesday night in Becker. The Minnesota State Patrol was called to Highway 10 in Becker at about 9:30. A Chevrolet Avalanche pulling a trailer eastbound on Highway 10 had rolled. The driver, 37-year-old Denis...
BECKER, MN
Montana Man Faces Several Charges Following Chase in Stolen Semi

AVON (WJON News) - A Montana man faces multiple charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen semi. Just after noon Thursday authorities received a call about a stolen white semi pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer with a forklift on the back of it. The semi was reported stolen from a Fridley parking lot and the owner was following it through Stearns County.
AVON, MN
Stearns County Hosting Family Fall Fling in Waite Park Saturday

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Central Minnesotans can enjoy some outdoor activities and check out the fall colors at an event in a local park this weekend. The Stearns County Parks Department is hosting the Family Fall Fling at Quarry Park on Saturday. The event will have a variety of activities including fishing, disk golf, hiking, rock climbing, and crafts.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Any Other Minnesotans Hitting The “Fall Wall?” Here Are Some Tips.

Man, Tuesday sure was nice wasn't it? It got up to 80 degrees in Sartell, families were out and about walking around and playing outside. It was great. Now we are facing the bleak reality that fall is upon us. Temperatures will soon struggle to reach 40 degrees, then 30 degrees then... well, you get the idea. I don't know about you but I had a hard time just getting out of bed this morning!
MINNESOTA STATE
Molitor’s Haunted Acres Celebrating 24 Years

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - Molitor’s Haunted Acres is celebrating its 25th year in Sauk Rapids. The annual scare-fest is open Fridays and Saturdays through October, plus special Wednesday and Thursday nights on October 19th, 20th and 27th. Owner Tammy Molitor says her regular guests are the reason the...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Stolen Semi Stopped Near Avon

AVON (WJON News) - A brief police chase on I-94 recovered a stolen semi-truck and trailer Thursday afternoon. Avon police officials say a semi-truck and trailer were reported stolen from Fridley and located on I-94 near Avon a short time later. Officers used spike strips and the truck went into...
AVON, MN
Big Lake Police Dog Bruno Dies

BIG LAKE (WJON News) - Big Lake's police dog Bruno has died. The department announced his passing Wednesday night on their Facebook page. Big Lake Police say Bruno was an instrumental piece to the department and thanks the community for the overwhelming support over the course of Bruno's life. His...
BIG LAKE, MN
Coborn’s and Cash Wise Now Offering Annual Flu Shots

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Autumn is in full swing, and annual vaccinations are being offered in central Minnesota ahead of the upcoming flu season. All Coborn’s and Cash Wise Pharmacy locations are now offering flu shots to those ages five and up. The shots will be available all season long. Appointments are recommended, but not required.
WAITE PARK, MN
St. Cloud, MN
