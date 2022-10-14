Read full article on original website
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
Now is the Time to Experience the “Most Haunted Road in Minnesota”
'tis the season for Halloween and haunted and/or scary things to be talked about everywhere. We have seen and heard about this road for awhile. Some people agree with the "haunted road" description. Other people say that they have driven this road several times, and never experienced anything scary about it I say... check it out, but don't go alone.
Willmar Parents Find Sometimes a Rainbow is just a Rainbow
Recently there was some controversy over an elementary school classroom in Willmar. Some parents were concerned that there was a "Pride" flag hanging in a classroom. The controversy started when concerns were brought to the school Superintendent (Jeff Holm) and to the school board. Parents of children in that class thought that the "Pride" flag was inappropriate for young children and the concern continued as they thought that the kids were being taught sex education.
St. James Man Cited In Becker Rollover
BECKER (WJON News) - Both the driver and a passenger walked away from a rollover crash Wednesday night in Becker. The Minnesota State Patrol was called to Highway 10 in Becker at about 9:30. A Chevrolet Avalanche pulling a trailer eastbound on Highway 10 had rolled. The driver, 37-year-old Denis...
Montana Man Faces Several Charges Following Chase in Stolen Semi
AVON (WJON News) - A Montana man faces multiple charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen semi. Just after noon Thursday authorities received a call about a stolen white semi pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer with a forklift on the back of it. The semi was reported stolen from a Fridley parking lot and the owner was following it through Stearns County.
Stearns County Hosting Family Fall Fling in Waite Park Saturday
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Central Minnesotans can enjoy some outdoor activities and check out the fall colors at an event in a local park this weekend. The Stearns County Parks Department is hosting the Family Fall Fling at Quarry Park on Saturday. The event will have a variety of activities including fishing, disk golf, hiking, rock climbing, and crafts.
Any Other Minnesotans Hitting The “Fall Wall?” Here Are Some Tips.
Man, Tuesday sure was nice wasn't it? It got up to 80 degrees in Sartell, families were out and about walking around and playing outside. It was great. Now we are facing the bleak reality that fall is upon us. Temperatures will soon struggle to reach 40 degrees, then 30 degrees then... well, you get the idea. I don't know about you but I had a hard time just getting out of bed this morning!
Molitor’s Haunted Acres Celebrating 24 Years
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - Molitor’s Haunted Acres is celebrating its 25th year in Sauk Rapids. The annual scare-fest is open Fridays and Saturdays through October, plus special Wednesday and Thursday nights on October 19th, 20th and 27th. Owner Tammy Molitor says her regular guests are the reason the...
Responders Race to Evacuate Cows Before Barn Collapses
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- Fire crews responded to a barn fire near Alexandria. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they got a call at about 7:00 p.m. Monday for a fire on East Lake Victoria Road Southeast. When deputies arrived they learned a dairy barn was on fire with cows...
Stolen Semi Stopped Near Avon
AVON (WJON News) - A brief police chase on I-94 recovered a stolen semi-truck and trailer Thursday afternoon. Avon police officials say a semi-truck and trailer were reported stolen from Fridley and located on I-94 near Avon a short time later. Officers used spike strips and the truck went into...
Overturned Semi Sends One Person to Hospital in Kandiyohi County
RAYMOND -- One person was hurt following a crash in Kandiyohi County Wednesday night. The incident happened after 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of the Kandi-Chippewa Line Road and 75th Avenue Southwest in Edwards Township, near Raymond. Authorities say a semi hauling a trailer of sugar beats was heading east...
Big Lake Police Dog Bruno Dies
BIG LAKE (WJON News) - Big Lake's police dog Bruno has died. The department announced his passing Wednesday night on their Facebook page. Big Lake Police say Bruno was an instrumental piece to the department and thanks the community for the overwhelming support over the course of Bruno's life. His...
Coborn’s and Cash Wise Now Offering Annual Flu Shots
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Autumn is in full swing, and annual vaccinations are being offered in central Minnesota ahead of the upcoming flu season. All Coborn’s and Cash Wise Pharmacy locations are now offering flu shots to those ages five and up. The shots will be available all season long. Appointments are recommended, but not required.
Peek-A-Boo! Stearns Co Deputies Find A Stolen Handgun After Man ‘Peeks’ At Them
File this one under the too-strange-to-be-fake file. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office shared a post on their social media page this morning regarding finding a stolen and loaded handgun and arresting a man while serving a warrant for another man at an apartment building on Monday morning. The post reads:
