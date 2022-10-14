Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
Georgetown pallet shelter village could open by mid-November
A new pallet shelter village for homeless adults in Georgetown should be completed by mid-November, despite the project still waiting on $1million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Volunteers are helping The Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency build the 40 prefab homes this week, roof, wall...
Cape Gazette
COMING SOON - New Castle, Delaware Home!
This Colonial Style Home is hitting the market very soon! Boasting 3 beds and 1.5 baths, this home is perfect for small families and couples. Located in the beautiful community of Boothhurst, this property is ready for YOU!. Contact Collena Hope at (302)-645-9800 or email us at info@hope4housing.com for more...
WBOC
Dover Prepares for W. Loockerman Street Demolition
DOVER, Del. - The City of Dover began asbestos removal on the property located at 235-239 Loockerman Street on Monday Oct. 17, 2022. A fire earlier this year caused major damage to the property. Dover City Council voted to tear down the building in August. Dover Mayor, Robin Christiansen, said...
WMDT.com
Angel Tree program registrations opening, providing families in need with Christmas joy
SALISBURY, Md. – The Salvation Army of the Lower Eastern Shore is looking to help families in need with the return of its Angel Tree program. The program provides clothing and toys for infants to children 14 years old in Worcester, Wicomico, and Somerset counties. Individuals and local organizations...
Antimo Dimeo's Pumpkin Carbonara
"It's something you can whip up quickly and know it will satisfy your soul," says the chef-owner of Bardea and Bardea Steak restaurants in Wilmington, Del. Pumpkin carbonara is a recipe close to chef Antimo Dimeo's heart. "When I was growing up, my nonna would always cook carbonara and add in pumpkin or butternut squash in the fall," says Dimeo. The chef-owner of Bardea and Bardea Steak restaurants in Wilmington, Del. especially likes this pasta dish because the ingredients are easily accessible and affordable. "It's something you can whip...
delawarepublic.org
City of Seaford set to debut a new community garden in April 2023
Volunteers are needed to help finish construction of a new community garden in Seaford. The Seaford Community Garden is the brainchild of Cassandra Dayton who has been gardening since she was a child. “So the wheels again start turning and I said to myself, 'why not pass on the passion,...
WMDT.com
“We’re still in a period of recovering:” New grant funding supports healthcare/food assistance programs serving rural communities
DELAWARE – “The COVID-19 pandemic really brought to light something we already know at the Food Bank, which is so our friends and neighbors are food insecure,” Delaware Food Bank Director of External Affairs Chad Robinson said. The USDA now stepping in with a possible solution, providing...
delawarepublic.org
Community refrigerator program expands to Dover
A community refrigerator program is expanding into Dover — one small-scale response to rising food insecurity across the state. Relying on support from local faith groups and food banks, a new community refrigerator will be available 24 hours a day outside the Westside Family Healthcare clinic in Dover. The...
insideradio.com
LPFM Woes Continue. Now A Delaware Station Is About To Go Dark.
The pandemic has been harder on low-power FM than any other radio service. First most stations did not have the technical ability to switch to a broadcast-from-home setup, and then the financial resources that have powered LPFMs for the past two decades dried up. So far this year the number of LPFMs has shrunk by 44 to 2,025 as of Sept. 30 according to the FCC. A low-power station on the Delaware Shore may be about to join them.
WMDT.com
CAMP Rehoboth’s Block Party celebration makes big return after 3-year hiatus
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- After 3 years, CAMP Rehoboth’s annual Block Party celebration made its highly anticipated return and brought out residents and visitors of all ages for an afternoon of fun. “It was hard. We had 4 years under our belts and it was becoming very successful. Then rain...
WMDT.com
Free community fridge comes to Dover, in effort to combat food insecurity
DOVER, DE- Westside Family Healthcare in Dover unveiled a new free community fridge on Friday, that seeks to provide 24-hour food for those in need in the Dover area. The launching of the fridge is the result of a year-long collaboration between Westside Family Healthcare, Planting for Our Future, and Ubuntu Impact.
wilmtoday.com
Fall Date Night Ideas in Wilmington, DE!
This week, we asked you for your favorite date night ideas for the fall season through our Instagram and Facebook stories… and you delivered! Here are some creative ways to celebrate together in the coming months. Places. Dining at Ciro on the Riverfront– Mediterranean New American cuisine from Chef...
wilmingtonde.gov
Wilmington Recognizes Outstanding Community Service with its 18th Annual Wilmington Awards and Access Wilmington Awards
Mayor Purzycki and Council President Congo honor outstanding citizens and agencies for accomplishments, community service, and life-long achievements. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, and Council President Ernest “Trippi” Congo, honored six City residents with the 2022 Wilmington Awards and two local organizations with an Access Wilmington Award during a public ceremony last night at the Louis L. Redding City/County Building, 800 North French Street, in Downtown Wilmington.
firststateupdate.com
Rider Airlifted After Motorcycle Crash In Northern Delaware Succumbs To Injuries
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on Sunday morning, according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on October 16, 2022, at approximately 11:45 a.m., an Aprilia motorcycle, operated by a 27-year-old Pennsylvania man was traveling southbound on Brandywine Creek Road from the area of Beaver Dam Road. As the motorcycle was traveling southbound, it entered a left curve. The motorcycle lost control and drifted off the west edge of the roadway. The motorcycle was unable to regain control and struck a large rock.
WMDT.com
Apple Scrapple Festival back in Bridgeville to celebrate 30 years
BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – Apple Scrapple festival has returned to Delmarva for its 30th Anniversary. “We’re really excited it’s our 30th anniversary, that’s why you’ll see pearls on a pig,” says Karen Johnson, the executive director of Apple Scrapple. If you’re heading to the annual...
Cape Gazette
Two men arrested for robbery at Rehoboth Wawa
Delaware State Police have arrested two men in connection with an Oct. 15 robbery at Wawa at 31055 Veterans Way in Rehoboth Beach. Police say at 10:34 p.m., Francisco Martinez, 19, of Millsboro, and Kyle Kilgo, 19, of Rehoboth, grabbed a 39-year-old man leaving the Wawa parking lot on his scooter and threatened to kill him if he did not give them his wallet, scooter and personal belongings. Police say the victim was physically assaulted and had a knife and handgun pulled on him.
WBOC
Hit and Run Incidents on Rise in Wicomico County
SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says there is an increase of hit and runs in the county. The most recent one on Friday evening in Pittsville. "Unfortunately we just looked at the number this morning 2020 here in Wicomico county on county road ways on county road ways we did see a slight decrease but in the last two years we've seen a slight increase and this year if the numbers hold consistent, we're looking at a 39% increase in hit and run accidents since 2020," said Captain Tim Robinson from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
Acme Supermarket Owner Albertson Sold to Kroger
Customers leave the Acme Market in the Bala Cynwyd Shopping Center. The owner of Acme supermarket, Albertsons, is being sold to Kroger for $20 billion, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Acme Markets once dominated the Philadelphia supermarket scene. The Malvern-based supermarket chain was sold to Idaho-based...
Cape Gazette
Sussex County Land Trust to host Hopkins Preserve event Oct. 22
Sussex County Land Trust in partnership with Sussex County Council will host a free event from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, on Sweetbriar Road near Route 9 west of Lewes to celebrate the acquisition and protection of Hopkins Preserve, a 51-acre property adjacent to the Lewes-to-Georgetown rail trail. The property was acquired for land preservation purposes and will eventually offer public access as an outdoor recreation area.
WMDT.com
Delaware Teacher of the Year announced
MILFORD, Del. – A Milford teacher has been named Delaware State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of Lulu Ross Elementary is now the First State’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. Lockwood hopes to use her new position in order to advocate for the betterment of underserved student populations.
