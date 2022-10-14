Read full article on original website
Governor Newsom to End the COVID-19 State of Emergency
California’s pandemic response saved tens of thousands of lives, protected the economy, distributed nation-leading financial assistance and built up an unprecedented public health infrastructure. The SMARTER Plan will maintain California’s operational preparedness to support communities and quickly respond to outbreaks. SACRAMENTO – Today, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that...
