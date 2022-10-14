Read full article on original website
Guess What! The Best South Dakota Apple Pies Are in Sioux Falls
Besides the ever-popular pumpkin pie, a great apple pie can excite anyone for the crisp, fall weather. Apple pie just warms the body and soothes the soul especially if there is a scoop of ice cream on the side. The Sioux Empire and South Dakota have countless options available when...
Sioux Falls Monkey Out of Surgery After Visitor Throws Bottle Top
The City of Sioux Falls has many attractions for residents and visitors to enjoy, like exploring the animals at the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History. Unfortunately, a recent visitor at the Great Plains Zoo accidentally caused some serious injuries to one of the monkeys. In a...
Is The Best South Dakota College Still in Sioux Falls?
Believe it or not, high school seniors are already deciding what college they would like to attend to continue their education. The “early decision" application deadline for many colleges and universities is Tuesday, November 1st. It's not easy for high school seniors to find a new place to call...
All You Have to Do Is Vote – On Fantastic Painted Snow Plows!
Even if you're not a fan of winter and its accompanying snowfall, you've got to be a big fan of the City of Sioux Falls Paint the Plow event, because it is nothing but joyful. First of all when the kids from area schools are painting the plows and then secondly when you see them coming down your street pushing snow out and off of it.
Sioux Falls Skyforce’s Rock the Rim Event Less Than 2 Weeks Away
We're now less than two weeks away from the upcoming 'Rock the Rim' event hosted by the Sioux Falls Skyforce in partnership with Trevor's Legacy Foundation. The event, which is Saturday, October 29th at the Sanford Pentagon, and features a long list of events. The event itself dates back to...
After Close Calls, Sioux Falls #11, Augie #21 in AFCA Rankings
Both the University of Sioux Falls and Augustana Football teams had close calls over the weekend, but after enduring some adversity to achieve wins, both have risen in the latest rankings. In the latest release from the AFCA, the USF Cougars are the 11th rated team following a close 41-27...
Here’s A Unique Way To See Fall Colors In South Dakota
As I write this we are nearing the peak for fall colors around the Sioux Falls area. The strong winds that have been battering the area over the past few days are quickly stripping any dead leaves that have been hanging on. There is still some beauty to see in...
Have You Noticed A Lot of Grasshoppers All Over Sioux Falls?
Before we felt the cool, crisp fall weather, the summer heat was embracing the Sioux Empire. Warm weather always attracts different insects including grasshoppers. When I go for a run outside, I usually enjoy a workout on the Sioux Falls bike trails. There is something that I have noticed recently while running on the bike trails. Besides seeing all the leaves changing colors, there still have been a whole lot of grasshoppers hanging out on the bike trails.
South Africans Coming to South Dakota to Help with Fall Harvest
I recently made a road trip to the Kennebec, Presho area in Central South Dakota. I thought I'd get out and do a little looking for a coyote and some deer scouting for the upcoming season in November. The weather was perfect, not for hunting, but for just being outside....
Concrete Work Coming to I-90 in Sioux Falls
Reduced lanes and slower traffic are heading to Interstate 90 in Sioux Falls. Beginning Monday (October 17), the South Dakota Department of Transportation says concrete repairs are scheduled to begin on I-90 between Exits 400 (I-229 Interchange) and 402 (Veterans Parkway) in Sioux Falls. The work will take place in...
Classic Rockers Journey and Toto Coming to Sioux Falls
Journey with special guest Toto are coming back to Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on March 24, 2023. The tour is called Journey Freedom Tour 2023. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10:00 A.M. We speculated months back that Sioux Falls would be added to Journey's...
A Survival Guide For Your First Winter in Sioux Falls
A Survival Guide For Your First Winter in South Dakota. Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and the rest of the Sioux Empire (AKA southeastern South Dakota) are welcoming thousands of new residents every year. Many of you new folks will be experiencing your first eastern South Dakota winter. While it doesn't...
SDSU Snags Huge Win Over NDSU in Dakota Marker Game
The Dakota Marker game between South Dakota State and North Dakota State is an amazing matchup every single year and this year didn't disappoint. NDSU played host to the annual matchup and the Fargo Dome was packed but the home fans went home with a loss after a big-time comeback from the Jackrabbits.
Investigating Safety Village of South Dakota’s ‘Spooky Lane’
Halloween and kids. You can't keep them apart, and truly...who wants to? I mean what is more fun than kids dressing up in their favorite costumes and getting to play the part of a famous superhero, fuzzy bear, or goblin, for a couple of really fun hours?. Nothing, that's what....
Get Fantastic ‘Pawliday Pet Portraits’ At Humane Society Event
If the most photogenic member of your family just happens to be furry, fluffy, feathery, or - - something else, then they should be the face of your holiday cards this year!. This event hosted at Schulte Subaru is the perfect opportunity to make that happen! Or the whole family including your pet pig Porktunia can be in the photos. The choice is up to you!
Lincoln High School Target of ‘Swatting’ Call
An early morning to Sioux Falls Police about an active shooter at Lincoln High School turned out to be a hoax and is part of a larger problem sweeping the nation. Dakota News Now is reporting that the call to authorities at about 8:30 AM Thursday (October 13) sent police, Minnehaha County Sherriff's deputies, and federal agents to the school to investigate.
When Did Kiwanis Avenue Turn Into Talladega Speedway?
There is a younger Sioux Falls driver that thinks I'm Number One!. So the other day I'm minding my own business, motoring north on Kiwanis Avenue. You know Kiwanis, it's one of the major streets in Sioux Falls. Oh, it's not 41st or Minnesota or East 10th, but it's a pretty busy street here in town.
It’s A Halloween Classic! Zion Lutheran’s Trunk or Treat
Finding fun, safe activities for your little ones can be a challenge at Halloween. There are tons of things for older kids and adults to do in Sioux Falls, but you might have some concerns about them for younger kids. That is where the Zion Lutheran Trunk-or-Treat comes in. Now,...
SDSU & USD Score Player of the Week Honors
What a thriller north of the border for South Dakota State University as the Jackrabbits successfully defended the Dakota Marker series winning for the third straight year. In the win special teams player, Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Week Hunter Dustman kicked a career-high three field goals — all in the second half — including the game-winning 18-yarder with 3:49 to play in the fourth quarter.
