ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
B102.7

Is South Dakota the Only State Without a Cheesecake Factory?

Whenever the subject of national chains that do not have a location in South Dakota comes up, the usual list of suspects gets thrown out there:. And of course, there's always a loud chorus of folks demanding that The Cheesecake Factory bring a location to the Mount Rushmore State. According...
FLORIDA STATE
B102.7

Is The Best South Dakota College Still in Sioux Falls?

Believe it or not, high school seniors are already deciding what college they would like to attend to continue their education. The “early decision" application deadline for many colleges and universities is Tuesday, November 1st. It's not easy for high school seniors to find a new place to call...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Two Minnesota School Districts among the Best in America

The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
MINNESOTA STATE
B102.7

Absolutely Spookiest Places in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa

What is it about human nature when Halloween is in the air? We seek out the weird, the creepy, the macabre, all the things we avoid like the plague any other time of year. If you're in search of some spirited adventures in the tri-state area, there is no shortage of places to go. I mean, for example, time and time again, Deadwood shows up on lists of the most haunted places in the country.
IOWA STATE
B102.7

South Dakota Pheasant Season Opener

Thousands of hunters across the country know one date during the calendar year that leads them to the upper plains. The third weekend in October all have their sites on the South Dakota Pheasant opener. Beginning Saturday, October 15 hunters will be walking the most beautiful habitat for the state...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
B102.7

Young Homeowners Love These Iowa and South Dakota Cities

More and more young Americans are finding the dream of homeownership a bit out of reach these days. A volatile economy coupled with a shortage of affordable, quality houses are forcing more and more millennials to either rent or return home to live with Mom and Dad. In fact, homeownership...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

A Survival Guide For Your First Winter in Sioux Falls

A Survival Guide For Your First Winter in South Dakota. Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and the rest of the Sioux Empire (AKA southeastern South Dakota) are welcoming thousands of new residents every year. Many of you new folks will be experiencing your first eastern South Dakota winter. While it doesn't...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy