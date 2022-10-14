Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
RYAN REAVES WITH THE TAUNT AFTER DROPPING THE GLOVES WITH MARCUS FOLIGNO (VIDEO)
Tough guy Ryan Reaves wasted no time before his first fight of the 2022-23 season. In just his second game, Reaves' New York Rangers were taking on the Minnesota Wild when tempers flared between him and fellow throwback Marcus "Moose" Foligno in the third period. The decision on this one goes to Reaves in my opinion. While both got in some good, hard punches, Reaves seemed to get the majority. Just another day at the office for Reavo. Following the fight, Reaves smiled and pointed at his bicep as he was skating away to the penalty box. The Rangers won the game 7-3 and have looked very good in their first two games of the season.
Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury: 'I feel bad for the fans'
“Sometimes we play defense like we’re a ... junior team," said Mats Zuccarello.
theScore
'He kept it close for us': Habs praise Allen after loss to Red Wings
Few fans would have predicted Friday's clash between the Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings to be a goalie battle, but it featured stellar performances from Jake Allen and Ville Husso. The Habs were on the losing side of it despite a heroic 37-save effort from Allen, but his performance...
Watch Derek Forbort Deliver Timely Third-Period Goal Vs. Coyotes
The Boston Bruins had already let up a two-goal lead to the Arizona Coyotes in the third period before Derek Forbort got them back on track. The defenseman snuck a shot between the legs of Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka with 10:31 left in regulation to break a deadlock and put the Bruins back in front, 4-3. It was Forbort’s first goal of the season, which you can watch here:
FOX Sports
Barbashev and Neighbours goals lift Blues over Blue Jackets
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ivan Barbashev and Jake Neighbours scored 20 seconds apart in the third period and Jordan Binnington made 23 saves to help the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice for St. Louis, which...
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Panarin Line off to Strong Start
Last season the New York Rangers struggled to find the right linemates for star winger Artemi Panarin, as Ryan Strome had an inconsistent season. They also could not find the right fit at right wing until they acquired Andrew Copp from the Winnipeg Jets at the trade deadline. However, this season Panarin is off to an excellent start playing alongside Vincent Trocheck and Alexis Lafreniere as they have quickly formed chemistry together.
Yardbarker
Oilers & Flames Becoming “Death Valley” Again for Opponents
History may be about to repeat itself. Longtime fans of the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames may remember the heyday of the two clubs. For eight consecutive seasons between 1983 and 1990, the Stanley Cup Final featured either the Oilers or Flames. At the time, Alberta’s teams earned the unofficial nickname of Death Valley because it was where wins went to die for visiting teams.
Jeremy Swayman Earns First Win Of Season, Bruins Beat Coyotes
Jeremy Swayman made some big saves for the Boston Bruins in his season debut. Boston defeated the Arizona Coyotes by a score of 6-3, winning their home opener and moving to 2-0-0 on the season. Swayman made 21 saves in the effort as his performance in the second period came...
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Admirals Open AHL Season with Talented Roster
The Nashville Predators have three regular season games under their belt. Now it's time for the AHL Milwaukee Admirals to kick off their season tonight. The Admirals boast a very talented roster making their 2022-2023 season one to keep an eye on. The biggest and perhaps most surprising name on...
ESPN
Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness to miss debut with COVID
Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness will miss his regular-season debut with the team after returning a positive COVID-19 test on Friday afternoon. The Jets open their season at home against the New York Rangers on Friday night. Jets associate coach Scott Arniel will assume head-coaching duties in the interim.
Yardbarker
Jets Weekly: Hellebuyck, Scheifele & Opening Win vs. Rangers
Welcome to the second installment of “Jets Weekly.” This author will cover the past week in Winnipeg Jets news every Saturday during the regular season and break down storylines involving the Jets organization. Only one game was played, but the Jets had no shortage of storylines going into...
Comments / 0