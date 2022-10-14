Read full article on original website
KHN Morning Briefing
The cheaper over-the-counter aids are for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss — a market of tens of millions of people, many of whom have until now been priced out because prescription devices can cost thousands of dollars. (Phil Galewitz, 10/18 ) Medicare can pay for some dental...
Inflation Relief Checks: When Will You Get Yours?
In light of elevated inflation and a summer travel season defined by record-high gas prices, some states are using budget surpluses or other means to lend a hand to struggling residents. Also:...
Say What? Hearing Aids Available Over-the-Counter for as Low as $199, and Without a Prescription
Starting Monday, consumers will be able to buy hearing aids directly off store shelves and at dramatically lower prices as a 2017 federal law finally takes effect. Where for decades it cost thousands of dollars to get a device that could be purchased only with a prescription from an audiologist or other hearing professional, now a new category of over-the-counter aids are selling for hundreds of dollars. Walmart says it will sell a hearing aid for as little as $199.
Covid BQ.1 Variant Rising: Now Constitutes 10% Of US Cases
Subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 derived from omicron covid variant BA.5, and news outlets cover the rise of them across the country and worries that they may create a surge in cases this winter. Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke on the "highs and lows" of the Trump administration's covid response. The...
Hearing Aids Can Now Be Purchased Without First Seeing A Doctor
Following clearance from the FDA, over-the-counter aids can be purchased by adults with mild to moderate hearing loss — a market of tens of millions of people, many of whom have until now avoided getting help because devices were so expensive. The government on Monday will begin allowing pharmacies...
3 Ways Biden Could Impact Social Security
President Joe Biden has his hands full when it comes to Social Security. As the percentage of retirees relative to current workers grows, thanks in large part to increased longevity, the Social...
Biden Orders HHS To Report Plans On Lowering Drug Prices
The order released Friday calls on the Department of Health and Human Services to report plans for lowering costs for people on Medicaid and Medicare, plus boosting access to new drugs. Also: mental coverage under Medicare, pregnancy drug Makena, Roche's Alzheimer's drug and more. President Biden is calling for new...
Razor blade-covered pro-Democrat campaign signs spark police response in Pennsylvania
Police in Pennsylvania are warning residents to be careful when removing political signs after they found three pro-Democrat signs covered in razor blades on Monday.
White House asked Democratic El Paso mayor not to declare migrant state of emergency: report
The Democratic mayor of El Paso, Texas has been urged by President Biden's administration not to declare a state of emergency over ongoing mass immigration.
As Monkeypox Cases Fall, Scientists Probe How It Spreads
The outbreak is slowing, although some experts express concern that it may still become a widespread problem. Separately, rising flu activity is reported ahead of usual patterns, with southeast and south-central states having the highest levels. NPR: Research Hints At Why Monkeypox Cases Could Keep Falling In The U.S. Health...
Risk Of Legal Pathway For Red States To Defund Planned Parenthood
A pending Supreme Court case by the Health & Hospital Corp. of Marion County could have serious repercussions for Planned Parenthood's financial future. Other news about abortion includes providers working around bans, its impact on elections, and more. Although the case began as a dispute over alleged poor nursing home...
Listen: Why Childbirth Is So Dangerous for Many Young Teens
The new laws criminalizing abortion in many conservative states are expected to boost birth rates among teenage moms, whose bodies often aren’t built for safe childbirth. On this episode of NPR’s “Weekend Edition Sunday,” KHN senior correspondent Sarah Varney talks with host Ayesha Rascoe about the dangers that pregnancy poses for adolescents.
Campaigning Ramps Up as South Dakota Voters Decide on Medicaid Expansion
CUSTER, S.D. — A silver minivan decorated with a large sticker reading “Love Your Neighbor Tour” recently circumnavigated South Dakota. Catholic nuns, Protestant pastors, a synagogue president, and a Muslim nonprofit professional were among the interfaith leaders who packed into the rented six-seater or caravanned behind. The...
Meet the candidates for US House of Representatives District 16 in El Paso
This will be the first time voters elect a U.S. House of Representative in Texas' District 16 using new boundaries following redistricting using 2020 census figures. The district is different but still focused on some key features in the Borderland such as Fort Bliss Army Post, relations with Mexico and New Mexico, immigration, economic development and homeland security. ...
Even financial analysts should be interested in delivering pizzas, Domino's CEO says. 'Because our drivers become franchisees.'
Domino's CEO Russell Weiner suggested in an earnings call that even financial analysts should be interested in the pizza chain's driver positions.
Don’t Drill Your Own Teeth! And Quashing Other Rotten Dental Advice on TikTok
Watch enough TikTok videos and you’re sure to see one extolling a special kind of do-it-yourself dentistry. Not about brushing and flossing, except maybe flossing with strands of your hair. These are videos on drilling into your teeth and cementing gems to them or filing your teeth to reshape them.
