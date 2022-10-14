Grandmother's creative way of preserving her grandsons' baby teeth is cracking the internet up

Related
California baby delights internet with cool dance moves as he learns to walk
Little Declan Russell of California, just 14 months old, delighted his family — and the internet — with his happy dance moves. He wiggles, wobbles and rolls his shoulders, all with a cheeky grin.
Toddler has the purest response to finding out her mommy was adopted and it is making everyone cry
The child was quite shocked to hear that her mother's birth mom had not wanted her.
Deaf baby hears mom say 'I love you' for the first time and her reaction is priceless
The child was born with hearing impairment and was able to hear her parents for the first time when she was 2-months-old.
Two women take breakup holiday together after finding out they were both dating the same man
'The first thing he said was, 'So I guess I have a little bit of explaining to do.' And then he put this little, like, half-laugh emoji.'
Woman tears up after realizing best friend named her baby after her: 'I'll never get over this'
The beautiful moment was caught on video and went viral on TikTok and Reddit.
Someone figured out what that handle on car ceilings is for and people promptly freaked out
This article originally appeared 8.18.21 18-year-old Twitter user Aimee recently took to Twitter to ask something most of us have probably wondered about without even realizing it:
I refused to swap seats when a woman demanded I move so she could sit next to her husband on the plane – who’s right?
A WOMAN has told she refused to give up her seat to a stranger who demanded to be sat next to her husband on a long-haul flight. Taking to TikTok to share her story, the passenger explained how he was expected to give up her seat at the front of the plane, in exchange for one at the back on the aircraft on a flight from Los Angeles to Sydney.
‘For White Folks Only’: Twitter Puts Georgia Restaurant on Blast After Black Woman’s Racist Encounter
Racism wasn’t the encounter a Black woman planned to have when she went to play pool at a bar on Saturday. Part of the encounter showed the Black woman standing her ground after being told the restaurant was “for white folks only.”. She responded to the patron, telling...
Mum slams family who took newborn baby on flight – but everyone is saying the same thing
A MUM has complained about families who take babies on flights - but everyone has said the same thing. The mum said she was on a four-hour flight back to the UK from Barcelona and called it the "worst plane ride" of her life. She explained on Mumsnet: "A poor...
Mother of THIRTEEN reveals she was pregnant at the same time as her DAUGHTER - and is now a grandma at age 36
A mother with 13 kids has revealed that she was pregnant at the same time as her daughter - and is now a grandma at age 36. Veronica Merritt, from New York, has become well known on social media for sharing an inside look at her life as a mother-of-13 - which involves spending three hours on preparing dinner, driving around in a school bus, and color-coding their clothes.
Siblings passed each other for years before finding out they are related: 'My world is complete now'
'It's unexplainable. Like you can't make that up,' she said. 'My husband keeps saying, 'This is some stuff out of a movie.''
Upworthy
Doctor stuck in traffic ditched his car and ran for 45 mins to reach in time for critical surgery
The traffic in the Indian city of Bangalore is legendary—meme-worthy even. On the worst days, it can cause excessive delays, affecting critical care services such as ambulances. On August 30, Dr. Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon with Manipal hospital, had two options: either be defeated by this traffic or make it in time to perform surgery on his patient. When traffic became completely gridlocked, the Indian doctor abandoned his car and ran 1.8 miles for 45 minutes to reach the hospital where the patient was waiting for him to perform a gallbladder operation.
Dad's sincere texts while buying pads for his daughter are a hilarious attempt to get it right
This article originally appeared on July 2, 2019 Sadly, a lot of men go out of their way to avoid learning anything about a woman's period. (That could be why throughout most of the United States — where the majority of lawmakers are men — feminine hygiene products are subject to sales tax.)
Adorable 2-year-old toddler joins big sister as cheerleader at football game and nails the routine
Little Liam was clearly inspired by his three older sisters who all dance and cheer.
My mom moved me to the US when I was 7 years old. Now, 21 years later I decided to move back to Colombia and my quality of life is much better.
The author's mom left Colombia for the US searching for a safer place for her four children to grow up. Now he has moved back for a better life.
Man finds $6 and wholesome note slipped under the door from person who stole crackers from his shop
The person realized their mistake and immediately did what they could to rectify it.
Cops were called after a neighbour complained about my ‘obscene’ bush – but Instagram and TikTok fans love it
A CHEEKY gardener has told how cops were called to his home after a neighbour complained about his “obscene” bush. Richard Jackson's x-rated topiary has entertained passers-by for two decades, with Instagram and Tik-Tok fans desperate to feature it on their online profiles. He crafted the cheeky gesture...
Erica Banks Dragged By Her Surgically Enhanced Cakes After Saying She Only Clubs With Thick Girls
Only thick girls can hit the club with Erica Banks. The post Erica Banks Dragged By Her Surgically Enhanced Cakes After Saying She Only Clubs With Thick Girls appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Says Elon Musk Has Left 'Rats And Rodents' At Twitter 'Running For Cover'
This article was originally published on April 19, 2022. Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," in a tweet on Monday, said "the rats and rodents running Twitter are running for cover" due to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. "Elon Musk has taken his BILLIONS and bought over 9%...
Upworthy
124K+
Followers
3K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.comhttps://upworthy.com/
Comments / 1