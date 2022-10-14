ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction's 'Best Day Out' For the Last Month

Every now and then you need to take a day off and just get away. I asked Grand Junction, "What is the best 'day out' you've had in the last month?" A "day out" does not necessarily necessitate a road trip. It can be dinner with a friend you haven't seen in ages, a date night with the wife, or maybe a concert. Here's a quick look at Grand Junction's picks for a recent "day out."
Mother Nature Dooms Grand Junction Couple's Record Breaking Attempt

A Colorado Trail running record for a local couple will have to wait thanks in large part to Mother Nature. Grand Junction's Doug and Melinda McCaw were hoping to set a new FKT (Fastest Known Time) record on the Colorado Trail, but Mother Nature did not cooperate. After nearly 3 days of battling the elements, the running couple was forced to abandon their recent record-breaking attempt because of heavy rain that poured down as they started out on their 490-mile trek from Durango to Denver.
Wildlife Galore: Amazing Barn Home On 139 Acres For Sale Near Whitewater

This is an amazing piece of property for sale near Whitewater that includes two houses and wildlife galore on over 139 acres of land. When describing this property, it's hard to know exactly where to start, but a good place would be the beautiful rustic barn home with 4100 feet of living space. That includes four bedrooms, and three bathrooms with lots of gorgeous wood features, a massive kitchen, and a large covered porch.
Our first snow of the season could be on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A storm system passing just south of us will pass by with no significant affect on our area. Now our attention turns to the potential for our first snow of the season next Sunday and Sunday night. Snow Possible Next Weekend. Our first snow of...
Changes ahead for the southern portion of the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today has continued how the past few days have been, with clear skies and temperatures hovering in the mid-70s here in the Grand Valley. Other locations like Delta and Montrose also had temperatures in the lower to mid-70s. While we have had clear skies across the Western Slope, this has been the case across the state. The reasoning is due to a high-pressure system hovering over the state.
Frisch racks up unlikely endorsements

Adam Frisch has been home just four days out of the last two months, he told a group of about a dozen people in his third town hall of the day on Sunday afternoon. This one was held at Brunelleschi's, around a long table lined with plates of different pizzas and pitchers of water and beer.
