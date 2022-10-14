Read full article on original website
10 tips to help you prepare for riding the Palisade PlungeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
What is the Palisade Plunge and why is it a big deal?Morgan TiltonPalisade, CO
Where to eat when you ride the Palisade PlungeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
What to expect on the Palisade Plunge mountain bike routeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
Grand Junction’s ‘Best Day Out’ For the Last Month
Every now and then you need to take a day off and just get away. I asked Grand Junction, "What is the best 'day out' you've had in the last month?" A "day out" does not necessarily necessitate a road trip. It can be dinner with a friend you haven't seen in ages, a date night with the wife, or maybe a concert. Here's a quick look at Grand Junction's picks for a recent "day out."
Redlands Cul-De-Sac Offers 360 Views of Grand Junction, Colorado
We're headed down Broadway to the Redlands to check out another Colorado dream home located in the Redlands neighborhood. This Grand Junction home at 338 Butte Court sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac next to undeveloped land. This means extra privacy out by the pool. Where is Butte...
Please Stop Doing This at Red Lights in Grand Junction
You’ll encounter all kinds of drivers on Colorado roads – here are 25 of them. 27 'I'm So Grand Junction That I...' We All Know Are True. Scroll through 27 "I'm so Grand Junction that I..." examples that we all know to be true.
When Can Grand Junction, Colorado Expect Snow in 2022-2023?
Contrary to popular belief, the Western Slope does receive snow, and we can even tell you when and how much to expect. Using data from the National Weather Service and the Farmer's Alamanac, we can tell you just what to expect this winter in Grand Junction, Colorado. No-Show Snow In...
We Asked Grand Junction to Show Off Your Colorful Colorado Trees
September and October have not disappointed Colorado this year. The colors continue to impress all around the western slope. We've had a chance to recommend fall color drives, fall hikes, and some great communities to visit while you take in the change of seasons. Now it's your turn. Timing the...
Where You’ll Find Western Colorado’s Most Amazing Chandelier
You're looking directly up at what has to be one of the most amazing chandeliers in Western Colorado. Where in the Grand Junction area will you find this?. Would you believe this unbelievable fixture can be found in what is pretty much a barn along the Colorado River?. Hanging Out...
Mother Nature Dooms Grand Junction Couple’s Record Breaking Attempt
A Colorado Trail running record for a local couple will have to wait thanks in large part to Mother Nature. Grand Junction's Doug and Melinda McCaw were hoping to set a new FKT (Fastest Known Time) record on the Colorado Trail, but Mother Nature did not cooperate. After nearly 3 days of battling the elements, the running couple was forced to abandon their recent record-breaking attempt because of heavy rain that poured down as they started out on their 490-mile trek from Durango to Denver.
Wildlife Galore: Amazing Barn Home On 139 Acres For Sale Near Whitewater
This is an amazing piece of property for sale near Whitewater that includes two houses and wildlife galore on over 139 acres of land. When describing this property, it's hard to know exactly where to start, but a good place would be the beautiful rustic barn home with 4100 feet of living space. That includes four bedrooms, and three bathrooms with lots of gorgeous wood features, a massive kitchen, and a large covered porch.
KJCT8
Our first snow of the season could be on the way
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A storm system passing just south of us will pass by with no significant affect on our area. Now our attention turns to the potential for our first snow of the season next Sunday and Sunday night. Snow Possible Next Weekend. Our first snow of...
Are You Breaking the Law? Is It Illegal To Dumpster Dive In Colorado
If you have ever had to make the trip down to the bottom of a trash dumpster, I hope it was due to dropping your keys or your phone down in it. A trash dumpster is not a very nice place to be in Grand Junction or anyplace else. Once...
One of Grand Junction’s Most Illustrious Buildings Is Up For Sale
For those who grew up in Grand Junction, Colorado, this commercial building was perceived as having a touch of "class." After 57 years of ups and downs, this building is on the market. I was in this building barely a week ago, and let me tell you, following its remodel,...
KJCT8
Changes ahead for the southern portion of the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today has continued how the past few days have been, with clear skies and temperatures hovering in the mid-70s here in the Grand Valley. Other locations like Delta and Montrose also had temperatures in the lower to mid-70s. While we have had clear skies across the Western Slope, this has been the case across the state. The reasoning is due to a high-pressure system hovering over the state.
Aspen Daily News
Frisch racks up unlikely endorsements
Adam Frisch has been home just four days out of the last two months, he told a group of about a dozen people in his third town hall of the day on Sunday afternoon. This one was held at Brunelleschi’s, around a long table lined with plates of different pizzas and pitchers of water and beer.
Grand Junction’s Favorite Fancy Restaurants for a Date with Honey
Special occasions often go great with an amazing meal from your favorite restaurant. In Grand Junction, we like to celebrate. That means we are long on options for nice sit-down restaurants that help spice things up. We asked you which fancy restaurant you would take your honey to for a...
Cut Your Own: Christmas Tree Permits Available Soon in Grand Junction
Got big plans for the holiday season this year? It won't be long before we start to deck the halls in Grand Junction, and you may be wondering about getting a real Christmas tree this year. Cutting down your own Christmas tree and having a real Griswold moment with the...
This Is Who Grand Junction Would Give $30K Winnings To: Part II
We have your chance to win up to $30,000. I asked people in Grand Junction and Western Colorado, "If you won the $30,000 but had to spend it on someone else, who would you spend it on, and what would you buy them?" If you want to feel good about...
ksut.org
Adam Frisch, Democratic challenger in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, stops in Delta County
Delta County Democrats hosted a number of candidates in Hotchkiss on Tuesday afternoon. Among those “stumping” in the North Fork was Aspen businessman Adam Frisch who is looking to unseat incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert in the 3rd Congressional District. LY: Your campaign's internal polling has you at a...
Win Free Tickets to See A Day to Remember in Grand Junction
The Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park is going to be rocking pretty hard very soon as A Day to Remember comes to town this Sunday, October 16th. Tickets are on sale now at Las Colonias Amphitheater’s website but we have your chance to win free tickets to the show.
27 'I'm So Grand Junction That I...' We All Know Are True
What Your Grand Junction Area Neighborhood Says About You. There is quite a variety of types of neighborhoods in the Grand Junction area and with them, naturally, come stereotypes. 25 Types of Drivers You'll Encounter in Colorado. You’ll encounter all kinds of drivers on Colorado roads – here are 25...
The Red Truck at the Car Show
There will be nearly 80 cars at the Motors and Mimosas car show but one red Chevy Truck stands out from the rest.
