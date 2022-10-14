BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash just days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30 year-old man from Ann Arbor but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.

