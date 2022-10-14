Read full article on original website
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
Watch This Talented Artist Paint a Mural in Ypsilanti in Under a Minute
Cory Schneider is an up-and-coming Michigan artist who is becoming known for her artwork and unique murals. The Ypsilanti resident just completed her biggest project to date, a 40 by 20-foot mural on the side of a building located in her hometown. As an added bonus, Schneider documented the completion...
Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash just days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30 year-old man from Ann Arbor but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.
Raising Cane’s to open first Michigan location Tuesday
The Louisiana chain will open its newest location in East Lansing
Alice Cooper reminisces with us on his Michigan roots as he visited back home
NOVI, MI - He’s both a rock legend and a Detroit legend. Alice Cooper returned home this weekend and was one of the celebrity guests at Motor City Comic Con which took place in Novi. Cooper’s line at Comic Con was steady all three days at the pop culture...
Motor City Comic Con in Novi Announces Dates for 2023 Convention
Motor City Comic Con will return in May of 2023. Over the weekend, Motor City Comic Con held the second of two conventions in 2022. The Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi was once again filled with comic book fans and more. Hundreds of celebrity guests, comic book artists, vendors, and more fill the event center and it was a great time.
Lansing woman finds multiple types of toxic mold in apartment
The mold that got her sick was the same one she had warned Plum Tree Apartments about, but she claims they told her there was nothing to worry about.
wcsx.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
wkzo.com
Landmark Recovery opens largest addiction treatment facility in West Michigan
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A West Michigan drug and alcohol treatment organization is set to open up the largest commercial facility in the area. Landmark Recovery will cut the ribbon on the Landmark Recovery of Western Michigan facility at 393 East Roosevelt Avenue in Battle Creek on Monday, October 17 at 3 p.m.
Relative arrested for suspected arson of family home in Jackson
JACKSON, MI - An 18-year-old was arrested in the suspected arson of his family’s house early Monday in Jackson, police said. Crews responded to the fire at 2:05 a.m., Oct. 17 in the 700 block of Seymour Street in northeast Jackson near Kiwanis Park, according to the Jackson Fire Department.
Find 1,000 cookie cutters and a huge sprinkle collection at Cake Connection
JACKSON, MI – Hundreds of baking and decorating supplies can be found lining the walls and filling the shelves when you walk into Cake Connection. Baking trays, cake toppers, cookie cutters and the largest collection of sprinkles you may ever see are all available for customers to purchase. Providing all of these, and meeting even more baking needs, has been the goal of Diane Simmons since she opened Cake Connection, 1948 Lansing Ave., 15 years ago.
This Abandoned Michigan Farm Was The Site Of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
WWMT
Woman and boy found dead in Battle Creek home
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were found dead inside a Battle Creek home on Saturday, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. and found a woman and young man unresponsive at a home near South Minges Road, said police. BCPD:...
wkzo.com
Few answers as two found dead in a Battle Creek home Saturday afternoon
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people were found dead in Battle Creek over the weekend. Police were called to a home on South Minges Road around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, where the woman and a minor male were found unresponsive. They were pronounced dead at the scene and...
Road near I-94 closing in Jackson County starting this week
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson County road near I-94 is closing for this week for construction. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing Blake Road near I-94 to install a storm sewer, starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. The road is a main route to Jackson College’s Maher Campus, and traffic is being detoured through Dettman and Seymour roads.
WILX-TV
Jackson Fire Department responds to fire on Seymour Avenue
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Fire Department was dispatched shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday morning for a structure fire at a residence in the 700 block of Seymour Avenue. A 69-year-old female and a 40-year-old female were inside at the time of the fire, according to Jackson Police...
The Hauntings at the Purple Rose Theatre: Chelsea, Michigan
Jeff Daniels sat in and spent an hour with me on my show in the early 2000s. I also spoke with him at the premiere of his film “Super Sucker” back in 2002. Not once did he mention about his Purple Rose Theatre being haunted. Well…..I never asked...
Traffic crash at busy Summit Township intersection sent 3 people to the hospital
One woman is in the hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries in what’s being described as a serious-injury traffic crash in Jackson County.
Kelly Ripa Spotted in Ann Arbor Supporting U of M Wrestling Championship
Kelly Ripa was in full sports mom mode at the Big House this past weekend. Sporting blue & maize, the talk show host was beaming with pride for a really cool reason. Ripa along with her husband Mark Consuelos when on hand to celebrate their youngest son Joaquin along with the rest of the university's wrestling team's 2022 Big Ten championship. The team was honored during last Saturday's football game at Michigan the Big House against Penn State. The team received their championship rings in front of a full "house" as fans and parents looked on.
Michigan man thought $100,000 lottery prize was a prank
A Michigan man said he was convinced that his friends were playing a prank on him when he got an email saying he had won a $100,000 prize.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Catholic church captures abortion vandals on surveillance video
A Catholic church in Michigan released video footage of three vandals spray painting its sidewalks, signage, and doors in the name of abortion. The 100-year-old Church of the Resurrection in Lansing, Michigan, captured the vandalism on Wednesday just before midnight. The three spray-painted messages such as "restore Roe," “is overturning Roe worth your life or your democracy," "abort the court," and "death to Christian nationalism."
