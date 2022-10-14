ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Cold temps approaching record lows in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the forecast shows, KELOLAND is in for a very cold night. Warm weather is certainly on pause across KELOLAND as temperatures are forecast to take a big tumble the next couple of days. Here are the record lows tonight for a few select...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
How much out-of-state hunters spend in SD during pheasant season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Out-of-state hunters drop a lot of money in South Dakota while they’re here during pheasant season. Hunters from across the U.S. flew into Sioux Falls Friday ahead of Saturday’s pheasant opener. They acknowledged that inflation has made the sport more expensive for them, but they say the opportunity to hunt in a pheasant hotspot is worth the added investment.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls missing teen found safe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE. Sioux Falls Police say Joseph Mersha has been found safe. No other details have been made available. Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager. Joseph Mersha, 17, was last seen around 1:45 Monday afternoon,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Yankton, South Dakota Farming Couple Creates Agri-Tourism Destination

Agri-tourism is becoming more popular with families opening their farms for visitors. The autumn months seem to be the most popular time for agriculture tourism as farms showcase apple orchids, hayrack rides, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches. Outside of Yankton, South Dakota is a farm called “Mazing Acres” and it is operated by Scott and Molly Nedved. Molly Nedved tells us more about their agri-tourism business. Nedved explains why she and her husband started an agricultural tourism destination program as part of their farm. Mazing Acres consists of a large “pick your own pumpkin patch” along with several other activities, including two different corn mazes. Mazing Acres is open Saturdays and Sundays between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Mazing Acres is located at 30851 433rd Avenue, or approximately ten miles west of Yankton on Highway 50 and then a half a mile north.
YANKTON, SD
Painting business destroyed in fire in Tea

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say no one was injured after a painting business in Tea was engulfed in flames. Lincoln County Emergency Manager Harold Timmerman says the fire started at 10:30 a.m. and by the time first responders arrived, the building was not salvageable, so they looked to protect surrounding buildings from the flames.
TEA, SD
5th annual Shoe Drive for Kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A portion of the 5th annual Shoe Drive for Kids takes place Sunday from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Severance Brewing. Rudy Navarrete will be providing his signature Tex-Mex cooking as people donate new brand-name shoes to the boys and girls club. All food proceeds also go towards the cause.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota inmate’s escape try foiled within 10 minutes

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a South Dakota inmate who tried to escape from a hospital where he was receiving treatment was caught within 10 minutes. The 26-year-old man who was housed at the Yankton County Jail had been taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for a medical issue Thursday evening when he ran away from a correctional officer. The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was apprehended less than two blocks away.
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
Wholestone Farms says construction is done

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Weekend File – The Yankton City Commission & the Huether Aquatic Center

Welcome to the Weekend File…a public affairs presentation of WNAX News…. The Yankton City Commission this week debated rates and usage for the Huether Family Aquatic Center and the Summit Activities Center. City Manager Amy Leon explained the proposed rate changes for the aquatic center….https://on.soundcloud.com/3b8c3. The Weekend...
YANKTON, SD
