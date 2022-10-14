Agri-tourism is becoming more popular with families opening their farms for visitors. The autumn months seem to be the most popular time for agriculture tourism as farms showcase apple orchids, hayrack rides, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches. Outside of Yankton, South Dakota is a farm called “Mazing Acres” and it is operated by Scott and Molly Nedved. Molly Nedved tells us more about their agri-tourism business. Nedved explains why she and her husband started an agricultural tourism destination program as part of their farm. Mazing Acres consists of a large “pick your own pumpkin patch” along with several other activities, including two different corn mazes. Mazing Acres is open Saturdays and Sundays between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Mazing Acres is located at 30851 433rd Avenue, or approximately ten miles west of Yankton on Highway 50 and then a half a mile north.

YANKTON, SD ・ 23 HOURS AGO