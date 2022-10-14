ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Odette and Dave Annable Welcome Baby No. 2 -- See the Heartwarming Pics!

Dave and Odette Annable have welcomed the newest addition to their happy family. The proud parents shared the news on Instagram on Monday with heartwarming posts. "Please give a warm welcome to the little lady that has completed our family and stolen all of our hearts," Odette wrote in the caption alongside a black-and-white photo of herself in the hospital bed cradling her newborn girl in her arms.
Jhene Aiko and Big Sean Share a Look Into Their Space-Themed Baby Shower

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are getting ready to become parents with the sweetest celebration! Over the weekend, the singer shared a look at the couple's baby shower on her Instagram account, posting galleries and a video featuring their "beautiful" friends and family. The party was space-themed, with a...
See Selma Blair's Beautiful, Heartbreaking Final 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance

Selma Blair's time in the ballroom came to an end on Monday's Dancing With the Stars, but not before the 50-year-old actress gave one final heartbreaking performance. Blair and her partner, Sasha Farber, had "one last gentle dance" per her request -- a waltz set to "What the World Needs Now Is Love" by Andra Day.
Anne Hathaway Details Overcoming Anxiety and Upcoming 40th Birthday (Exclusive)

After two decades in the spotlight, Anne Hathaway is opening up about the anxiety and nerves she's learned to overcome in the public eye. ET's Deidre Behar spoke with the Devil Wears Prada star on the red carpet of the Elle Women in Hollywood event at the Getty Center in Los Angeles on Monday, where she talked all things mental health, her upcoming milestone birthday and even got to fangirl over another celeb!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Monique Samuels and Husband Chris Address Marriage Rumors

Monique and Chris Samuels are setting the record straight about separation rumors. After People reported that the former Real Housewives of Potomac star and ex-NFLer were going separating following a decade of marriage, the couple sat down for a live YouTube video where they denied that divorce was on the horizon.
Behati Prinsloo Shares More Pregnancy Updates in the Wake of Adam Levine Cheating Scandal

Behati Prinsloo is bumpin' around town! The pregnant model is showing off her growing belly in a bathroom mirror selfie shared to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. In the pic, Prinsloo wears a black, skintight jumpsuit and oversized animal-print jacket. She accessorizes the moody fall look with black combat boots, a black crossbody bag and tortoise shell sunnies atop her head. The 34-year-old playfully added an animated alien to the background of the image.
NEVADA STATE
Chris Lane and Wife Lauren Bushnell Welcome Baby No. 2

Cuddling a brand new bundle of joy! Chris Lane and his wife, Lauren Bushnell, have welcomed baby no. 2!. The proud mama took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share a video from her hospital bed, showing her cradling her newborn baby boy as they introduced their 1-year-old son Dutton to his new little brother.
'The Voice': Camila Cabello Steals 'Boyfriend' Jaeden Luke in the Battle Rounds

During Monday's Battle Rounds on season 22 of The Voice, new coach Camila Cabello was reunited with the singer that made her blush during the Blind Auditions!. Jaeden Luke, 22, took the stage for a Team Blake battle against bodie, with the pair performing "As Long As You Love Me" by Justin Bieber. While both singers wowed all four of the coaches, it was Jaeden who had Camila's ear once again.

