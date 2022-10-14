Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
Ricki Lake Shares Sentimental Tattoo She Got in Her Late Ex-Husband's Memory After His Suicide
Ricki Lake's first-ever tattoo has a poignant meaning. The 54-year-old TV personality appeared on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain where she opened up about the ink on her left forearm that honors her late ex-husband, Christian Evans. Evans died in 2017 from a suicide after years of struggling with bipolar disorder....
WHAS 11
Rebel Wilson Happens Upon Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Recreating Their Engagement
Rebel Wilson might have an unplanned cameo on The Kardashians. The 42-year-old Australian actress happened upon a very special moment between Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, on Monday. The couple was marking the one-year anniversary of Barker's romantic beachside proposal by recreating the moment. The date is also...
WHAS 11
Odette and Dave Annable Welcome Baby No. 2 -- See the Heartwarming Pics!
Dave and Odette Annable have welcomed the newest addition to their happy family. The proud parents shared the news on Instagram on Monday with heartwarming posts. "Please give a warm welcome to the little lady that has completed our family and stolen all of our hearts," Odette wrote in the caption alongside a black-and-white photo of herself in the hospital bed cradling her newborn girl in her arms.
WHAS 11
Jhene Aiko and Big Sean Share a Look Into Their Space-Themed Baby Shower
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are getting ready to become parents with the sweetest celebration! Over the weekend, the singer shared a look at the couple's baby shower on her Instagram account, posting galleries and a video featuring their "beautiful" friends and family. The party was space-themed, with a...
WHAS 11
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Shares Who of Kody's Wives She 'Won't Be Close With' Anymore (Exclusive)
Though the drama surrounding Christine and Kody Brown's split is just now unfolding on Sister Wives, it's been more than a year since Christine made the decision to end her 25-year marriage to Kody. She has since relocated to Utah with her and Kody's 12-year-old daughter, Truely, and considers herself...
WHAS 11
Carrie Underwood's Son Sweetly Blows Her Kisses, Cheers for 'Mommy' During Live Show
Carrie Underwood's biggest fan might just be one of her smallest! The country star kicked off her Denim & Rhinestones tour on Saturday in Greenville, South Carolina, with the support of her family in the crowd. Underwood shared an adorable video from a high-flying part of her performance, in which...
WHAS 11
See Selma Blair's Beautiful, Heartbreaking Final 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance
Selma Blair's time in the ballroom came to an end on Monday's Dancing With the Stars, but not before the 50-year-old actress gave one final heartbreaking performance. Blair and her partner, Sasha Farber, had "one last gentle dance" per her request -- a waltz set to "What the World Needs Now Is Love" by Andra Day.
WHAS 11
Anne Hathaway Details Overcoming Anxiety and Upcoming 40th Birthday (Exclusive)
After two decades in the spotlight, Anne Hathaway is opening up about the anxiety and nerves she's learned to overcome in the public eye. ET's Deidre Behar spoke with the Devil Wears Prada star on the red carpet of the Elle Women in Hollywood event at the Getty Center in Los Angeles on Monday, where she talked all things mental health, her upcoming milestone birthday and even got to fangirl over another celeb!
WHAS 11
Cheryl Burke Reveals Season 31 of 'Dancing With the Stars' Was Likely Her Last As a Pro
Cheryl Burke is likely stepping away from Dancing With the Stars. On the latest episode of her Burke in the Game podcast, the 38-year-old dancer revealed why she probably won't return to the show as a pro, following her and Sam Champion's season 31 elimination. "A lot of people have...
WHAS 11
Usher Sweetly Serenades Issa Rae During His Las Vegas Residency Concert
Issa Rae lived out every Usher fan's fantasy over the weekend. The Insecure creator and star attended the singer's My Way residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Saturday, where she was asked to join him onstage. When the 37-year-old made her way up the steps,...
WHAS 11
Monique Samuels and Husband Chris Address Marriage Rumors
Monique and Chris Samuels are setting the record straight about separation rumors. After People reported that the former Real Housewives of Potomac star and ex-NFLer were going separating following a decade of marriage, the couple sat down for a live YouTube video where they denied that divorce was on the horizon.
WHAS 11
John Legend Talks Living Through Grief, Relationship Challenges With Chrissy Teigen: 'I Just Value Her More'
John Legend is being completely honest about the highs and lows in his relationship with Chrissy Teigen. The "All of Me" singer is a guest on the latest episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast where he got candid about his evolving relationship with his wife. Legend, 43,...
WHAS 11
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage: A Relationship Timeline
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are celebrating 10 years of marriage. The couple tied the knot during a romantic ceremony in Italy on Oct. 19, 2012. Since then, the couple has gone on to share life-changing moments, including the arrival of their two sons, multiple professional collaborations, meaningful birthdays and more.
WHAS 11
Behati Prinsloo Shares More Pregnancy Updates in the Wake of Adam Levine Cheating Scandal
Behati Prinsloo is bumpin' around town! The pregnant model is showing off her growing belly in a bathroom mirror selfie shared to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. In the pic, Prinsloo wears a black, skintight jumpsuit and oversized animal-print jacket. She accessorizes the moody fall look with black combat boots, a black crossbody bag and tortoise shell sunnies atop her head. The 34-year-old playfully added an animated alien to the background of the image.
WHAS 11
Selma Blair's 'Dancing With the Stars' Competitors React to Her 'Devastating' Exit From the Show (Exclusive)
Selma Blair's Dancing With the Stars family is heartbroken. Blair's inspiring journey in the ballroom has come to an abrupt end after MRI results revealed that she could no longer continue due to her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis. "So, I've been monitored... I had MRIs and the results came...
WHAS 11
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Blake Shelton 2-Year Engagement Anniversary, Gives Romance Advice to Camila Cabello
Gwen Stefani's gushing over her 2-year engagement anniversary with Blake Shelton and sharing how their years-long relationship has made a lasting impression on a fellow co-worker -- Camila Cabello. Stefani took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate the milestone with an adorable photo of the couple sharing a smooch while...
WHAS 11
Chris Lane and Wife Lauren Bushnell Welcome Baby No. 2
Cuddling a brand new bundle of joy! Chris Lane and his wife, Lauren Bushnell, have welcomed baby no. 2!. The proud mama took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share a video from her hospital bed, showing her cradling her newborn baby boy as they introduced their 1-year-old son Dutton to his new little brother.
WHAS 11
Watch Dwayne Johnson and Kelly Clarkson Sing Loretta Lynn's 'Don't Come Home a Drinkin'
Kelly Clarkson and Dwayne Johnson paid tribute to late country music legend Loretta Lynn in the most fitting fashion -- duetting her hit 1967 hit, "Don't Come Home a Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind)." On Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Johnson and Clarkson performed the impressive arrangement,...
WHAS 11
'The Voice': Camila Cabello Steals 'Boyfriend' Jaeden Luke in the Battle Rounds
During Monday's Battle Rounds on season 22 of The Voice, new coach Camila Cabello was reunited with the singer that made her blush during the Blind Auditions!. Jaeden Luke, 22, took the stage for a Team Blake battle against bodie, with the pair performing "As Long As You Love Me" by Justin Bieber. While both singers wowed all four of the coaches, it was Jaeden who had Camila's ear once again.
WHAS 11
Jenna Lyons Thanks Fans After 'Unusual' 'Real Housewives of New York City' Casting News
Jenna Lyons is feeling the love! On Monday, the designer took to her Instagram Stories to thank her followers for their support, following the announcement that she would be joining the season 14 cast of The Real Housewives of New York City. “Good morning, I’m a little tired today. I...
Comments / 0