Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I Never Planned to be Divorced and Poor in Middle Age. I Thought I'd Be Married With Money.Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
Shrimp Tacos At Mobil Station Are A Local FavoriteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina Howell
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in L.A.Terry MansfieldLos Angeles, CA
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Related
epicstream.com
Ben Affleck Not Happy With His 3-Month Marriage to Jennifer Lopez? Jennifer Garner’s Ex-husband Allegedly Required to Change His Style, Ditch Smoking by His Wife
Ben Affleck is allegedly unhappy with how his three-month marriage to Jennifer Lopez has turned out. During a recent outing with his son, Samuel, Affleck reportedly looked as though he was deep in thought and had a hard time smiling. Ben Affleck Is Struggling In His Marriage To Jennifer Lopez?
What Issues? J Lo Forces A Smile At Brunch With Ben Affleck As Rumors Swirl He's 'Not Happy' In Marriage
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck put on a united front, stepping out for an afternoon date in the wake of rumors that their nearly three-month marriage is already on the rocks. The newlyweds went out to brunch on Sunday in Beverly Hills, hitting the town instead of opting to stay home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
Jen Garner Takes Power Walk In $800 Gucci Shoes After Running To Ex-Husband Ben Affleck's Rescue Over J Lo Marital Mess
Jen Garner looked carefree during an afternoon walk with a friend as reports swirl that her ex-husband Ben Affleck's "not happy" in his short-lived marriage to Jennifer Lopez. The 13 Going On 30 actress stepped out on Thursday after a source claimed Affleck went to Garner for help with his relationship issues, RadarOnline.com can report.
Michelle Obama Looks Stunning In Hot Pink Suit For George Clooney’s Foundation Party: Photos
Michelle Obama sure knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the after-party for George Clooney’s Albie Awards at The Mark Hotel in New York City on Sept. 29. The 58-year-old looked stunning when she wore a hot pink pantsuit with a matching blouse.
Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin and daughters hit Ralph Lauren show
The Stallones are stepping out in style. After Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin’s divorce was officially dismissed earlier this month, as exclusively reported by Page Six, the reconciled couple attended the Ralph Lauren spring 2023 runway show Thursday. Stallone, 76, and Flavin, 54, were joined by their stunning...
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Makes Sweats Look Luxe While Stepping Off a Private Jet with Ben Affleck
Leave it to J.Lo to make sweatpants look this luxurious. This past weekend, Jennifer Lopez stepped off a private jet that landed in Los Angeles while wearing a matching blush pink sweats set, composed of a midriff-baring long-sleeved top and comfy drawstring pants. She accessorized with her signature hoop earrings, a pair of white sneakers, and a mint green handbag.
In Style
Jennifer Lopez's Funeral Attire Included a Plunging Black Gown and Platform Heels
No matter the event, Jennifer Lopez and her show-stopping style will, without a doubt, turn it into a glamorous occasion. Case in point? On Saturday, the pop star made a fashionable arrival at billionaire business mogul JR Ridinger’s ceremony in Miami, dressed as if she was ready for the red carpet rather than a funeral.
Amal Clooney Just Wore A Sheer Red Jumpsuit On The Red Carpet—She’s Never Looked Better!
The ever-so-stylish Amal Clooney was an absolute vision in red this week! The human rights lawyer, 44, donned a lacy scarlet jumpsuit while gracing the New York City ‘History Talks’ event red carpet with her husband George Clooney, 61, an...
Reese Witherspoon Leaves Us Speechless In A Lilac Dress While Promoting Her New Book In New York City
Reese Witherspoon absolutely glowed in a lavender sheath dress while discussing her new book on The View this week! The Morning Show star, 46, was photographed waving to fans while on the way to the talk show’s New York City studio. The Oscar winner donned a curve-hugging lilac-colored midi frock with long sleeves and a matching belt around her waist that helped emphasize her toned figure. She was also spotted later that day with a camel coat worn over her dress.
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Take Emme To Funeral For Close Friend Alongside Kim Kardashian
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, dressed in all black outfits while attending the funeral of their friend, JR Ridinger with Jennifer’s child, Emme, 13, in Miami, FL on Saturday night. The lovebirds held hands as they attended the event for the late 63-year-old millionaire businessman, who died of a pulmonary embolism aboard his yacht off the coast of Croatia in Sept. Jennifer wore a long sleeveless dress with matching open-toe heels and Ben wore a classic suit and tie with black shoes.
Dua Lips Rocks Baggy Jeans In NYC After Date With Trevor Noah: ‘They Have Chemistry’
Dua Lipa was on-trend in baggy jeans just days after her date night with Trevor Noah! The singer, 27, channeled the 2000s with the loose fitting denim paired with a black t-shirt that appeared to feature a character from The Smurfs in New York City on Saturday, Oct. 1. She added a chunky pair of black sunglasses and trainers to the look, holding into a large leather bag in her left hand and a leather jacket flung over her right arm. Despite being casual, she still looked glam with her dark hair center parted and down as she exited a building with a friend, rocking a pink hoodie, in tow.
In Style
Amal Clooney Was Quite Literally Dripping in Glitz and 1920s Glamor on the Red Carpet
Whether she’s stunning in red lace or a slinky mint green gown, Amal Clooney has yet to meet a red carpet that she doesn’t absolutely conquer — and her latest appearance was no exception. On Thursday, the human rights lawyer (and supportive wife) stepped out to walk...
Jennifer Lopez’s Hairstylist Just Shared the Easiest Shortcut to a Voluminous Ponytail
When it comes to hair, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, and Dua Lipa all have a secret weapon. His name? Chris Appleton. The Brit-born, LA-based stylist is the talent behind some of the celebs' most iconic looks—from Kardashian's bleached blonde Met Gala switch-up to J.Lo's halftime blow-dry at the Super Bowl.
Young Jennifer Aniston: Throwback Moments of This Hollywood Icon
Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beloved and ubiquitous actresses in modern Hollywood for so many reasons. With that said, we rounded up 18 moments from Aniston’s everlasting career, highlighting what made the star, 53, a true ‘icon’ in every sense of the word. Read on for blasts from the pasts that pay homage to her quintessential 90s style (complete with bootleg jeans, floral dresses and plaid miniskirts), her award-winning, comedic and heartwarming on-screen performances, and her unforgettable IRL romantic relationships.
Julia Roberts Suits Up in Navy Romper & Thom Browne Heels for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ with George Clooney
Julia Roberts looked sophisticatedly chic as she visited “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” yesterday night. The actress was joined by her longtime friend and co-worker George Clooney as they talked about their friendship that started on the set of “Ocean’s Eleven”, their new movie “Ticket To Paradise”, and shooting in Australia.
WHAS 11
'Married to Medicine's Anila Sajja on Robbery Rumors and Toya Bush-Harris Drama (Exclusive)
Trying to mend some fences! Married to Medicine's Anila Sajja is looking to move past the bad blood with Toya Bush-Harris. Anila spoke with ET's Brice Sander at BravoCon 2022 at the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, and she opened up about trying to reach out to her co-star amid a particularly heated feud.
WHAS 11
Rob Lowe Looks Back on The Moment He Thought His Career Was Over (Exclusive)
Rob Lowe has come a long way. The 58-year-old actor rocketed to fame in 1983's The Outsiders and has since enjoyed an enviable career by any standards, but Lowe admits that even he worried that his career might be over at one point in the '90s. "One day I woke...
WHAS 11
'90 Day Fiancé': Natalie Meets Josh's Ex-Wife Who's Still His 'Best Friend' (Exclusive)
The usually confident Natalie is shook in this exclusive clip from Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life. In the clip, Natalie meets her new love interest Josh's ex-wife, Candice, who's attractive and bluntly tells her that she's not Josh's usual type. Josh works in the modeling business and he and...
WHAS 11
Andy Cohen Addresses Retirement Rumors and Lisa Rinna's Future on 'Real Housewives' (Exclusive)
Andy Cohen isn't going anywhere. On Friday, ET's Brice Sander spoke with the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host on the first day of BravoCon, and he reacted to the rumors that he's retiring from television. "That is news to me. It’s not happening," Cohen said flat-out of...
Comments / 0