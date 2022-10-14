Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church fall festival returns
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato community saw the return of a fall tradition from St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Since the 1980s, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Mankato has hosted a fall festival each year as both a fundraiser and as a way to enjoy the fall season as a community.
KEYC
The getaway: Where are Southern Minnesotans traveling to?
The cold is going to stick around for a couple more days, but by late week we will bounce back nicely as high temps climb back into the upper 60s to low 70s. Kelsey and Lisa met with Tiffany Ward from North Mankato’s Indulge Tanning & Salon to explore some new tips and tricks for hair fashion for the Fall Season!
KEYC
Trips on a Tank: Unique Drive-thru attraction in Windom
Kelsey and Lisa brought in Brian Jones, Director of Admissions at MSU Mankato, to offer tips for parents and students about the application process. Kelsey and Lisa each bring in one of their favorite snacks to Cherry Creek Kitchen to get your mouth watering for something sweet or savory. KEYC...
KEYC
South Central College hosts mental health awareness event
The cold is going to stick around for a couple more days, but by late week we will bounce back nicely as high temps climb back into the upper 60s to low 70s. Kelsey and Lisa met with Tiffany Ward from North Mankato’s Indulge Tanning & Salon to explore some new tips and tricks for hair fashion for the Fall Season!
KEYC
Mankato Clinic adding another floor to Wickersham building; expanding women’s health, pregnancy services
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Clinic is adding another floor to its Wickersham location. Officials say it will allow the clinic to expand services for women. The southeast corner of Wickersham currently offers pediatric care, and with the new addition, it’ll join forces with women’s health and pregnancy services.
KEYC
SCC announces event line-up for Minnesota State Month
Choosing a Halloween costume can be overwhelming. Kelsey and Lisa went to a local expert, Katie Resch, Regional Manager of Halloween Express, to see what’s trending this year. Sibley County officials continue Weitzenkamp homicide investigation. Updated: 3 hours ago. Authorities in Sibley County today said they are still actively...
KEYC
Paul Barta eyes Blue Earth County Sheriff seat
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -With more than 20 years in law enforcement, Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Paul Barta is looking at becoming the next sheriff of Blue Earth County. “I had two jobs before one being a dad and a husband and one is being the captain of...
KEYC
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Monday Weather
Monday morning those at Mankato Public Safety added a new tool to their belts, the body worn camera. Only uniformed officers on patrol division will always have them on. South Central College hosts mental health awareness event. Updated: 8 hours ago. The aim of the event is to share all...
KEYC
Tom Weigt runs 100th career marathon
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This year’s Mankato Marathon was nothing short of spectacular. Runners of old, new and yes, even young participated in todays race. “I’m feeling good, it was a good course and a good day,” said runner Tom Weigt. For some, completing a marathon is...
KEYC
School Sisters of Notre Dame say goodbye to Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Since the first week of September, retired senior nuns have been moving out of the School Sisters of Notre Dame to an assisted living community outside of Mankato. Sisters Lucille Matousek and Kathryn Schoolmeesters have been aiding other sisters in their move to Shakopee, and they’ll...
KEYC
Car strikes tree on Hwy 93
Choosing a Halloween costume can be overwhelming. Kelsey and Lisa went to a local expert, Katie Resch, Regional Manager of Halloween Express, to see what’s trending this year. Sibley County officials continue Weitzenkamp homicide investigation. Updated: 3 hours ago. Authorities in Sibley County today said they are still actively...
KEYC
MSU Mankato to host 200 employers for Career & Internship Expo
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato will be hosting close to 200 employers for this year’s Career & Internship Expo on Tuesday and Wednesday. Over 1,000 students are expected to participate in the two-day expo, which will feature a multitude of different career paths for students to consider post graduation.
KEYC
Body-worn cameras launched for Mankato law enforcement
The cold is going to stick around for a couple more days, but by late week we will bounce back nicely as high temps climb back into the upper 60s to low 70s. Kelsey and Lisa met with Tiffany Ward from North Mankato’s Indulge Tanning & Salon to explore some new tips and tricks for hair fashion for the Fall Season!
KEYC
MDH detects elevated levels of manganese in drinking water in Janesville
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health says they’ve detected elevated levels of manganese in the drinking water in Janesville. Manganese occurs naturally in rocks and soil and is usually present in Minnesota grounds and water. The Environmental Protection Agency has safety guidelines for manganese in drinking...
Body of missing Nicollet man found near state park
The body of a Nicollet man missing since Sept. 30 has been found by authorities. The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office says that Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen, 28, was found dead in a wooded area near Minneopa State Park in Blue Earth County on Friday. His cause of death will be confirmed...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Crash Involving Truck Briefly Knocks Out Power To Parts of Jackson County
Jackson, MN (KICD)– Power was quickly restored to number of customers in Eastern Jackson County after service was interupted by a crash involving a truck. The crash happened around seven o’clock Monday morning between Jackson and Petersburg when a delivery truck left the roadway and snapped a tranmission line.
Sugar beets spill over western Minnesota road in crash
A semi-truck driver was injured in a crash when his trailer of sugar beets spilled over a Minnesota road on Wednesday. The crash happened in Edwards Township, near Raymond, at around 9:40 p.m. Thursday. The driver, identified as a 47-year-old man from Pennock, Minnesota, was taken to a nearby hospital...
KEYC
Minnesota State unleashes 43 points in win over Upper Iowa
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 5-2 Minnesota State football team put together a dominant 43-20 victory over the Upper Iowa Peacocks on Saturday. Next up, the Mavericks hit the road for late season match ups with two of the NSIC’s nationally ranked programs, Augustana and the University of Sioux Falls.
Jackson County Pilot
Truck crash causes power outage
A delivery truck on the Petersburg Road between Jackson and Petersburg veered off the road Monday morning, snapping a transmission line pole and causing a major outage for 1,930 Federated Rural Electric members. The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. Monday. Crews from Federated Rural Electric were on the scene...
KEYC
Sibley County officials continue Weitzenkamp homicide investigation
The cold is going to stick around for a couple more days, but by late week we will bounce back nicely as high temps climb back into the upper 60s to low 70s. Kelsey and Lisa met with Tiffany Ward from North Mankato’s Indulge Tanning & Salon to explore some new tips and tricks for hair fashion for the Fall Season!
Comments / 0