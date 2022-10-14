Read full article on original website
Related
Blogging Big Blue
28 Days Haunted: Let’s Know the Synopsis of 28 Days Haunted!
Today, we’ll talk about the upcoming reality TV show on Netflix called 28 Days Haunted. In this show, we’ll watch four different teams of paranormal investigators go into some of the most haunted places in the world. Let’s know the Synopsis of 28 Days Haunted. So, in...
Why ‘The Patient’ Actor Who Plays Mary, Emily Davis, Looks so Familiar
Find out where you may have seen Emily Davis, who plays Mary in 'The Patient,' before.
Scorsese’s Box Office Coverage Complaints: Does It Really Hurt Movies?
“Decision to Kill” (MUNI) grossed an impressive $96,000 in only three theaters this weekend. “Terrifier 2” (Cinedigm/Iconic) went up 28 percent in its second weekend to take eighth place among all films, despite only being in 700 theaters. If you’ve heard about either film, part of the reason might be because of box office reporting. At an October 12 New York Film festival screening of “Personality Crisis: One Night Only,” co-director Martin Scorsese decried box office coverage in the media. “Since the ’80s, there’s been a focus on numbers that is kind of repulsive… the emphasis is now on numbers, cost, the...
Blogging Big Blue
New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT
Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.https://www.bloggingbigblue.com
Comments / 0