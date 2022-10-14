ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

#BlackTwitter Says These 8 Celebrities Look-Alike And We Can’t Unsee It

By Shannon Dawson
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gxj3V_0iYq9BUA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YpvLg_0iYq9BUA00

Source: Jon Kopaloff/ Prince Williams / Getty


If you’ve ever looked at actresses Jackée Harry and Kym Whitley and thought to yourself how much they look alike, you are not alone. In fact, there are dozens of celebrity look-alikes that keep us wondering if their bloodlines crossed paths somewhere down the line. The latest celebrity doppelgangers to go viral are
Glorilla and actress Wendy Raquel Robinson and now we can’t unsee it!

On Wednesday, the internet started buzzing about the topic when The Shade Room posted a side-by-side image of the two stars next to each other.” Y’all think #Glorilla and #WendyRaquelRobinson could be related?” the outlet asked. The question elicited many responses from fans who couldn’t help but notice similarities between the two celebs’ features.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Glorilla and Wendy aren’t the only celebrities being paired together. #BlackTwitter took to Twitter to share their favorite celebrity look-alikes and “evil twins” Do you think these celebs could be from the same family tree?

1. IceSpice & Ella Mai

“Munch” hitmaker IceSpice and R&B songstress Ella Mai look alike! These two stars share some pretty strong facial features. Just look at their eyes and nose!  Now, Icespice hails from the BX, and Ella Mai is from the UK. But maybe they share a few close ancestors?

Some social media users online seem to agree. Earlier this month, a photo of the two celebs went viral on Twitter, and a few people couldn’t help but notice their uncanny resemblance to one another. “Ice Spice and Ella Mai are long lost, sisters,” wrote one Twitter user. While another person joked, “Ice spice is Ella Mai if she drank Henny and not wine.”

2. Alicia Keys & Jessica Alba

This one threw us for a loop. Alicia Keys and Jessica Alba look like twins in this photo.  Last year, a Twitter user posted an early 2000s image of Keys alongside a throwback pic of Jessica Alba that went viral, and we see why. The two stars share a lot of similar qualities from their smoldering eyes to their mean and pristine jawlines. Can you see it?

3. Keith David and Morgan Freeman

Keith David and Morgan Freeman could be brothers! The two stars share a similar facial structure, but who is the eviler twin? Well, that still remains to be seen. But both stars have portrayed similar roles in the TV and film world. David has lent his rich voice to films like Disney’s The Princess and the Frog , where he played the villainous witch doctor known as Dr. Facilie. While Freeman starred as the epic crime boss in 2006′ Lucky Number Slevin.

4. Future and Meryl Streep

Do you think Meryl Streep and Future have some close ancestors in their bloodline? We can’t unsee this one!

5. Rihanna and Jocelyn Hernandez

Now, this one could be debatable but we can see a few similarities between the two. It’s definitely in their eyes.

Outside of physical characteristics, both stars are making headlines for their individual talents. Jocelyn currently has viewers absolutely perplexed and entertained by her drama-filled reality TV series Jocelyn’s Cabaret, on Zeus. Earlier this month, Rih announced that she would be hitting the stage for the first time in years at the 2023 Super Bowl Half-Time show.

6. Zoe Saldana and Thandie Newton

Zoe Saldana and Thandie Newton look so much alike that sometimes, even their family members have a hard time telling who is who. During an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2019, Saldana revealed that her mom, Asalia Nazario, often mistakes her for the For Colored Girls star.

“My mom still thinks that I’m in Westworld ,” she joked, referencing Newton’s HBO show. “I’m like, ‘Years ago, you thought that I was in Traffic. ‘ I’m like, ‘Mom, you did not give birth to Thandie Newton,’” Saldana added.

7. Kym Whitley and Jackee Harry

Who had a hard time distinguishing comedian Kim Whitley from Sister, Sister star Jackee Harry growing up? We know we did! They look almost identical. Turns out they’re not related, and according to Whitley’ s Uncensored interview last year, it doesn’t seem like Harry was too happy with the star when they first met on the popular 1985 sitcom “227,” because of all of the comparisons.

Whitley was hired to be Harry’s stand-in on the show in the late 80s, but their similar features stirred up some drama between Whitley and family members of Harry’s. Thankfully,  the two actresses are close friends now.

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Tom Cruise’s Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger

Tom Cruise’s girlfriends have a particularly common trait. They continue to get younger as he gets older. While some may call these newer, younger girlfriends gold diggers or other unflattering names, we have to point out the obvious. Tom Cruise hasn’t aged in about 40 years. He may be in his 60s now (he was born July 3, 1962), but he still looks like a man much younger. Therefore, we aren’t inclined to call his younger lady friends gold diggers. Now, if they were dating the late Hugh Hefner, well, then we’d have a different opinion. Tom Cruise’s girlfriends might be attracted to his confidence, handsome outward appearance, personality, or talent. We don’t know, but we do know that Tom Cruise’s girlfriends are getting younger. Let’s talk about the women in his life.
OK! Magazine

Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To Her Happy Marriage To Danny Moder: 'Lots Of Making Out'

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years — so, what's the secret to making it last? According to the actress, she has some simple advice for others in relationships. "I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the Ticket to Paradise star, 54, said in a new interview alongside pal and costar George Clooney. "It's making out. Lots of making out." "I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to Amal Clooney for eight years, quipped. Roberts and Moder share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry,...
People

Mila Kunis Confirms Ashton Kutcher First Told Her 'I Love You' While Drunk: 'It Happened, Guys'

Ashton Kutcher previously said he first told now-wife Mila Kunis "I love you" after drinking "a little too much tequila" Mila Kunis is sharing her side of Ashton Kutcher's drunk-in-love story. At the premiere of the actress's new Netflix film Luckiest Girl Alive Thursday, Kunis, 39, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that 44-year-old Kutcher's assertion in a TikTok clip that he "might have had a little too much tequila" the first time he told Kunis he loved her was accurate. "It really happened," Kunis told ET. "Oh, I remember that...
KTLA

Madonna’s latest TikTok video has fans questioning if she came out as Gay

(The Hill) — Fans are questioning whether Madonna is making a statement about her sexual orientation in her latest TikTok video. The “Vogue” singer posted a brief clip for her nearly 3 million TikTok followers on Sunday. In the video, Madonna is seen holding a pair of hot pink underwear, with the words, “If I miss, I’m Gay!” captioned on the screen.
The Independent

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reveal why they never dated

George Clooney and Julia Roberts have spoken out about their relationship and why they have never dated. The pair, who have starred in multiple films together, discussed their longtime connection in a recent sit-down interview to promote their new film, Ticket to Paradise. When asked about their first impressions of one another, Clooney said that the Pretty Woman star “made me laugh”, while Roberts described him as “gentle”. Access Hollywood host Kit Hoover went on to ask them about the qualities they most admired in each other, prompting Clooney to praise his co-star’s “kindness”, while she said she...
The Independent

Sally Phillips says Hugh Grant won’t speak to her anymore after she got ‘very drunk’ on Bridget Jones set

Sally Phillips has claimed that Hugh Grant doesn’t speak to her anymore after she got “very drunk” during the filming of Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.The 52-year-old appeared in all three of the romantic comedy films alongside Grant and Renée Zellweger. She plays Bridget’s friend Shazza.During the filming of the second movie, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, the cast visited Thailand to shoot scenes for Bridget’s work trip.In the plot, Phillips’ character falls in love with a man on the plane, who turns out to be a drug smuggler who causes Bridget to end up in a...
msn.com

Mila Kunis Recalls Time She 'Got in Trouble' While Filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall Over Alcohol

Mila Kunis has had quite the career with films spanning across all genres. One of her most memorable was her supporting role as Jason Segel’s love interest in the comedy hit Forgetting Sarah Marshall. The film is hysterical and it was considered a breakthrough performance for Kunis, who later starred in a slew of successful comedy films. The film famously shot at a hotel resort in Hawaii, and apparently the Bad Moms actress got up to a lot of high jinks while at the resort. Recently she disclosed that a particular incident got her in a lot of trouble on set.
HAWAII STATE
SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s First Red Carpet Event As a Married Couple Proves They’re Still in Newlywed Bliss

It’s been almost three months, and we’re still not over the fact that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married. Their 20-year romance is truly a story fit for Hollywood, and everyone has been itching to see how the newlyweds have been since their elopement in Las Vegas. And how are they doing? Well, their first red-carpet appearance as husband and wife may give you a few clues.
SAN MARINO, CA
WWD

Julia Roberts’ Voluminous Hair on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Can Be Yours With Serge Normant’s Popular Hairspray

Julia Roberts is known for many things, one of them being her beautiful and soft red waves with significant volume. Lucky for us, her hairstylist shares the secret behind her shiny, glossy locks. After serving up a stunning look on Jimmy Kimmel Live! yesterday, as part of her press tour for her upcoming film Ticket to Paradise, Serge Normant — a celebrity hairstylist for Sarah Jessica Parker, Sofia Vergara, Blake Lively, Julianne Moore, and more — went on Instagram to share all of the details that went into creating the hairstyle. While we’re sure multiple products were involved, including shampoo,...
purewow.com

Katie Holmes Embraced Edgy Cowboy Chic (and a Totally Different ’Do) at Latest Event

Katie Holmes, 43, never fails to surprise us with her fashion, and whenever she hits a red carpet, you can be sure that we're taking notes. Most recently, the Dawson's Creek alum appeared at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival, where she spoke on stage with Priyanka Chopra about the effects of climate change on countries around the world. And in addition to her striking words, we were also stunned by Holmes's outfit.
tvinsider.com

‘DWTS’: Selma Blair Steps Out of Competition, [Spoiler] Lands First 10s (RECAP)

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Episode 5.]. Week 5 of Dancing With the Stars Season 31 kicked off its two-night event with “Stars’ Stories Week: Most Memorable Year.” In the Monday, October 17 episode, the 12 remaining couples performed emotional routines that best represented the most impactful years of their lives, and it marked an emotional evening for Selma Blair, whose health concerns caused her to step out of the competition. She has been competing while living with multiple sclerosis, but the dancing has caused too much stress on her bones, the star explained. As a result, no one was eliminated. Their scores tonight will be added to the scores in tomorrow’s live show.
In Style

Kerry Washington Debuted the Shortest Bob in a Cropped Polo Shirt on the Red Carpet

Kerry Washington just put a very 2022 spin on a classic staple, all while debuting the shortest bob, ever. On Tuesday, the actress attended the premiere of her new Netflix film The School for Good and Evil in a green Ralph Lauren set (styled by the one and only Law Roach) that featured a cropped polo top embroidered with the brand's initials and a taffeta skirt with a knotted midsection and long train. She finished the look with bronze platforms and drop earrings.
Vogue Magazine

Why I’m Still Obsessed With Janet Jackson’s The Velvet Rope in 2022

Janet Jackson’s seminal genre-crossing album The Velvet Rope celebrates its 25th anniversary this month. Featuring enduring hit singles such as “I Get Lonely” and the AIDS-awareness ballad “Together Again,” the album left an indelible print on the pop and R&B landscape since its release in 1997. But Jackson’s style during The Velvet Rope-era enjoys an equally strong and enduring legacy.
murphysmultiverse.com

Charlize Theron Says ‘The Old Guard 2’ is a “Big Movie”

An early saving grace of the pandemic was Gina Prince-Bythewood‘s superhero action film, The Old Guard. Based on a graphic novel by Greg Rucka and starring Charlize Theron in the lead role, the film chronicled the modern adventures of several centuries-old warriors, who survived for years with the help of unexplained regenerative healing abilities. The project was a surprise hit for Netflix, and one of the first major movies to release directly on streaming following the global shutdown. Less than a year after the first film’s debut, The Old Guard 2 was given the green light, with Theron and the majority of the cast set to return.
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

307
Followers
1K+
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy