Ballots for the 2022 Midterms started arriving via mail for Angelenos the second week of October and are due November 8. Have you filled out and dropped off your ballot yet?. Every election cycle, Knock LA puts together a Progressive Voter Guide, and this year is more critical than ever. For Long Beach residents wondering who the best progressive candidates who will actually make a difference, here is Knock LA’s quick voting cheat sheet. There’s even a handy QR code in the corner in case you want to revisit the 2022 General Election Guide in its entirety.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO