2022 COLORADO GENERAL ELECTION GUIDE | State Senate

All voter registration statistics are as of Oct. 1, 2022 and provided by the Secretary of State. Redistricting commission ratings are based on election performance in the 2016 U.S. Senate and presidential races, the four top statewide election results in 2018 and the 2020 presidential and senate election results; some experts believe those numbers may overestimate Democratic advantage by as much as 5%.

The state Senate races profiled in this voter guide are considered to be the most competitive and will determine which party controls the chamber, which is currently at a 21-14 Democratic advantage.

STATE SENATE DISTRICT 3

The district is wholly contained within Pueblo County.

The incumbent is Sen. Nick Hinrichsen (D) who was appointed in February to fulfill the unexpired term of Senate President Leroy Garcia, who took a job with the Pentagon. The Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission rated this district at a 5.1% Democratic advantage.

Democrats: 37,657 Republican: 25,985 Unaffiliated: 43,721 Total active voters: 109,352

DEMOCRAT

Hinrichsen, Nick

Phone number: 720-346-2652Email: nick@nickforcolorado.com Website: nickforcolorado.com Education: Bachelor's degree in political science and government; Master's degree, University of Colorado Denver School of Public Affairs

What will be your first legislation if elected to office?

I will look to amend the school finance act to better account for transportation barriers, which will increase funding for District 60; and to assign Urban/Rural/Intermediate status based on pupils per square mile, rather than the overall number of pupils, which will increase funding for District 70.

What is your top spending priority for the year?

I successfully fought for an additional $36 million in public safety investments last year. I'll continue to prioritize public safety, schools, and economic development investments.

Describe your positions on the following:

Energy and climate

I fully support an approach that responsibly transitions from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. This transition should be built on incentive-based policy that returns the economic benefit of clean energy usage to the consumer, rather than strict mandates. Our current solar energy incentives for homeowners are a prime example of energy policy done right. We have more work to do in expanding incentives to the wind and geothermal markets.

Tax hike

We need to lower taxes for middle-class families and small businesses. That's what I did last year, when I ran a bill that created a $100 million sales tax exemption for family restaurants hit hardest by the pandemic, and the bill that created the Colorado Cashback program that sent $750 checks to single-filers, and $1,500 to joint-filers. For the average Colorado Family, that's $422 more than they would have received under TABOR.

Abortion after Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade

I believe a woman should have the right to make her own medical decisions without government interference. I am proud to have co-sponsored the Reproductive Health Equity Act.

REPUBLICAN

Varela, Stephen

Phone number: 719-252-3170Email: Info@vote4varela.com Website: vote4varela.com Mailing address: Committee to Elect Varela for SD 3, 1022 Fortino Blvd, PO Box 9532, Pueblo, CO 81008Education: Bachelor's degree in sociology, minor in Chicano studies, Colorado State University; Master's degree in social work, University of Southern California

What will be your first legislation if elected to office?

I would like to carry legislation to repeal the newly enacted taxes on gasoline and delivery services, such as Amazon and Door Dash. Inflation is hurting Pueblo families, and I want to do everything I can to reduce the cost of living.

What is your top spending priority for the year?

Clearly, fully funding our law enforcement and criminal justice system is job one for state and local governments. The current crime wave is putting the safety of Colorado families and their property at risk. We have to stop the revolving door that allows career criminals and fentanyl dealers back onto our streets. That starts with fully funding a well-trained police force.

Describe your positions on the following:

Energy and climate

I support Colorado energy development and common-sense environmental protections. These are not mutually exclusive goals. Let’s get Colorado’s energy workers back on the job and help America become energy independent once again. At the same time, Colorado has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions substantially in recent decades. That’s great news! I am confident that innovation and technology will result in affordable, clean alternatives in the future. But current expensive, job-killing regulations that send Colorado’s oil and gas jobs overseas are deeply misguided.

Tax hike

I oppose tax hikes. Colorado’s budget has grown by 20% in just the past few years, yet crime is on the rise, our roads are crumbling, and we’re not paying teachers enough. We need to better prioritize our spending.

Abortion after Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade

Abortion policy in Colorado should be decided by the voters, not the politicians. This is too divisive an issue to be subject to the whims of a new legislature every two years. I will oppose changes to Colorado abortion policy unless they are subject to a vote of the people in the form of a ballot measure.

STATE SENATE DISTRICT 8

The district covers northwestern Colorado and the the north-central mountain counties, including Clear Creek, Eagle, Garfield, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt and Summit. This is an open seat. The Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission rated this district at a 6.6% Democratic advantage.

Democrats: 25,688 Republicans: 28,409 Unaffiliated: 52,614 Total active voters: 108,674

DEMOCRAT

Roberts, Dylan

Phone number: 970-846-3054‬Email: dylan@dylanroberts.org Website: dylanroberts.org Mailing address: Dylan Roberts for Colorado, PO Box 3542, Eagle, CO 81631Education: Bachelor's degree in political science and environmental studies, Boston College; Law degree, University of Colorado Law School

What will be your first legislation if elected to office?

If elected to the Colorado Senate, my first pieces of legislation will be focused on finding a sustainable source of funding for affordable housing development and protecting our water.

On housing, I will draft a bill that builds on the historic work we did this past session to invest state dollars into local workforce housing projects by incentivizing changes to land-use and zoning and ensuring the state can be a capital partner in local projects. On water, in the face of drought and federal scrutiny of the Colorado River, we need to incentivize more conservation. I plan to introduce legislation that will allow water rights holders to invest in conservation efforts while not putting the entirety of their water rights at risk. We need to give our agriculture community the tools and resources they need to maximize their water rights and conserve water for the future.

What is your top spending priority for the year?

While budget decisions are challenging, affordable housing development will be my top spending priority.

We just led the largest single-year investment in affordable housing last year and we cannot let up now. The magnitude of the affordable housing crisis is felt across the state, and Coloradans and our local communities need sustainable, lasting and transformational funding to address the housing crisis. While the Legislature cannot solve the housing crisis on its own, we need to continue our historic progress making investments towards increasing our housing stock, expanding housing development tax credits, and incentivizing local communities to rework their land use, zoning, and building codes to spur more affordable housing development.

Describe your positions on the following:

Energy and climate

In SD8, we rely on our environment and water to power our tourism and outdoor recreation based economy, so mitigating the impacts of climate change is of utmost importance to our long-term vitality. We also have been one of our state’s main energy producers through coal, oil and gas which is undergoing a transition in our region. We can do both: protect our climate and benefit economically from energy development in our region.

As a current representative of a transitioning community (Hayden), and if I win this race, the Senator for many transitioning communities in Northwest Colorado, I plan to continue making an equitable and locally-focused transition for our communities a main priority. Just this year, I led the way in passing funding for just transition and worker supports (HB22-1394), which delivers $15 million to communities impacted by the energy transition to help fund capital projects, worker support programs, and economic diversification efforts. In 2021, I led HB21-1324 which will allow green energy jobs to be created right in the same communities where coal jobs currently exist.

Tax hike

Throughout my legislative career, I’ve made it a priority to lower taxes for working families, individuals, and small businesses.

I’ve led the way passing legislation cutting taxes for small businesses and individuals to jumpstart rural business development, eliminating property taxes for child care facilities, and creating sustainable funding for housing and workforce development through a bill that allows counties to decide how to spend their lodging tax revenues. Tax increases, per TABOR, have to be approved by the voters and cannot be raised unilaterally by the legislature.

Abortion after Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade

As a father, husband, attorney, and citizen, I am deeply troubled by the overturning of Roe vs. Wade. Not only did this decision put this essential health care service into the hands of the states, it opened the opportunity for the Supreme Court to come after our other personal freedoms like marriage equality, the right to contraception, and our very democracy itself.

This decision outlines the stakes of this election: the State Legislature is now the body that makes decisions about our personal freedoms. If elected, I will continue to stand up for a woman’s right to choose and our other personal liberties without government interference or restriction.

REPUBLICAN

Solomon, Matt

Email: matt@MattSolomon.CO Website: SolomonForColorado.com Address: PO Box 5341, Eagle, CO 81631Education: Bachelor's degree in sociology, Wofford College

What will be your first legislation if elected to office?Legislation that I would focus on once elected will be aimed at diversifying our energy needs and working to bring a more diverse array of energy sources, such as nuclear, to areas of Colorado where coal and oil/natural gas jobs have left, to help revitalize the economies in these areas and help Colorado reach its sustainability goals. I have also been working with leaders in EMS (Emergency Medical Service) to draft legislation that supports and protects the industry and its professionals. Finally, I have been working with teachers and educators to develop innovative ideas to support our education system.What is your top spending priority for the year?We need to focus on being fiscally responsible. As Senator Bob Rankin offers, “practice evidence-based spending.” We need to be prudent and judicial in how we spend tax-payer dollars. Additionally, I will be focused on ensuring the revenue sources we currently have are sustainable and not hurting the people and businesses in Colorado. It is high-time, we ensure Colorado is not writing checks it cannot cash without creating new burdensome “fees” or raising taxes that only hurt the people of Colorado.Describe your positions on the following:Energy and climateI think the key is for us to find equitable policy that supports environmental and economic sustainability without prejudicial arbitrary or unattainable short-term goals that jeopardize our ability to provide affordable and reliable energy to the citizens of Colorado. Let's set a standard, based on science and fact, then work together, utilizing all of the energy sources at our disposal to meet this goal, including: nuclear, oil, natural gas, coal, solar, wind, water, hydrogen, geothermal, etc. Let’s bring industry and consumer advocates to the table, so everyone can participate in the process of creating sustainable standards that not only protect the environment and our way of life, but that can actually produce tangible solutions - with plans and not just a date.Tax hikeAs your senator, I swear an oath to the constitution and the laws of our great state. This includes the Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights. To me, any new fee, disguised as a tax, or tax needs to be presented to the voters for their approval. We have gotten away from following the law in the name of political expediency and scoring pet project victories. I hope to end this practice as member of the General Assembly.Abortion after Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. WadeMy position on Roe v. Wade is one of acceptance. A decision was made by the Supreme Court and the State of Colorado signed into law legislation authorizing abortions. My personal belief is that an abortion should be safe, legal, and rare. That being said, I support a women's right to choose - regarding all medical decisions in her life.STATE SENATE DISTRICT 11

The district is located in southeastern Colorado Springs, including the Colorado Springs Municipal Airport. This is an open seat. Republican Sen. Dennis Hisey, who was elected to represent Senate District 2 (Fountain) in 2018, moved to Senate District 11 in fall, 2021. The Democrat, Rep. Tony Exum, Sr., has served four terms in the state House. The Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission rated this district at a 2.4% Democratic advantage.

Democrats: 20,794 Republicans: 19,215 Unaffiliated: 43,949. Total active voters: 86,397

DEMOCRAT

Exum, Tony Sr.

Phone number: 719-661-4910Email: exum3672@comcast.net Website: tonyexum.com Mailing address: 3672 Iguana Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80910Education: Bachelor's degree in social science, University of Southern Colorado

What will be your first legislation if elected to office?

I have not yet decided which legislation I will introduce first. My top three priorities as a legislator have always been and will continue being: supporting public education, protecting the environment, and helping low-income families, people of color, and the elderly live better lives. I listen when people tell me they want safer schools, better education, environmental protections, police accountability, and improved elder care, among other things; and I’ve run legislation addressing those issues. I believe my record proves that. I’m running again to continue doing this good work.

What is your top spending priority for the year?

I’m on the House’s Education Committee because supporting public education is a high priority of mine: making sure our schools are well funded, our teachers are well-paid, our breakfast and lunch services for students are healthy, affordable, and filling, and our school buildings are well-maintained, safe and secure.

What is your top spending priority for the year?

Public K-14 education including technical schools and public transportation.

Describe your positions on the following:

Energy and climate

Over the last few years, we in the state legislature have passed several major pieces of legislation to help combat against both the man-made causes and the disastrous consequences of climate change. Climate change is affecting us now, so we’re investing more into wildfire mitigation, into water conservation, into environmental protection and preservation, and into energy efficiency with our buildings, appliances, and vehicles. I’ve helped to pass legislation addressing all of these issues. I will continue supporting good legislation to combat climate change, and I look forward to doing more of this good work in the state senate.

Tax hike

To help avoid any future fiscal crisis Colorado may face, I would support reforming TABOR first, before I supported repealing it. I would leave in the part requiring voter approval for any tax raise, because I believe we as state legislators should be able to explain and justify to voters any tax increase we need to make for the state. But I would support removing those parts of TABOR which restrict year-over-year financial growth for our state and restrict our state government’s ability to spend collected revenues.

Abortion after Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade

Protecting the reproductive rights of pregnant people is important to me. This is why I’ve supported and voted for legislation protecting a woman’s right to choose. In 2017, I voted for HR17-1005, a resolution about ensuring access to reproductive health care. And in 2022, I not only voted for but I also cosponsored HB22-1279, the Reproductive Health Equity Act, which codified into state law that every individual has a fundamental right to use or refuse contraception and every pregnant person has a fundamental right to continue the pregnancy and give birth or to have an abortion.

REPUBLICAN

Hisey, Dennis

Phone number: 719-351-2121Email: dennishisey2@gmail.com Website: dennishisey.com Mailing address: PO Box 5840, Colorado Springs, CO 80931Education: Attended Oral Roberts University, Oregon State University

What will be your first legislation if elected to office?

That happened in 2019 but for 2023 I am looking at some legislation regarding due process and accountability for law enforcement at the request of several local Police Chiefs and Sheriffs.

What is your top spending priority for the year?

Transportation infrastructure - that includes roads, bridges and tunnels. Colorado has fallen behind with a majority of our roads and bridges in poor to mediocre condition. We need to spend transportation dollars on asphalt, concrete, bridges and tunnels, not on pet projects.

Describe your positions on the following:

Energy and climate

Like every Coloradan I want clean air, pure water and healthy forest. I also support affordable energy for our families and businesses. The two are not mutually exclusive. There is a balance to be had and a measured progression that will lead us to a future that includes a healthy economy and a healthy environment.

Tax hike

Colorado’s budget has grown significantly faster than the growth of population and inflation. We need to get our spending under control, not ask the citizens of Colorado to part with more of their hard-earned money.

Abortion after Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade

Abortion is a settled question in Colorado for the foreseeable future due to legislation passed in 2022.

LIBERTARIAN

Kuiper, Daryl

Phone number: 719-930-8262Email: darylkuiper@gmail.com Mailing address: 514 Lakewood Circle, Colorado Springs, CO 80910Education: Bachelor's degree in mathematics, University of Colorado Boulder; Master's degree in mathematics, University of Nebraska Lincoln

What will be your first legislation if elected to office?

I do not have any particular axe to grind. I think that in general we need less legislation not more.

What is your top spending priority for the year?

I do not want to spend more but less. We need less government and more focus on personal responsibility. I believe in people.

Describe your positions on the following:

Energy and climate

We need energy and climate protection but many times they are at odds to each other. I would look at proposals and decide which provides the greater good or if there might be alternatives not yet promoted that might even be better, then I would work for that.

Tax hike

In general, I am not in favor of tax hikes. Tax hikes generally mean more government.

Abortion after Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade

Misunderstood by many, the Supreme Court decision was spot on. This is not a constitutional issue. Nowhere is it mentioned in the Constitution. As per the Constitution it should be left to the states or the people. If at some time, someone decides at what age a fetus becomes a human being then the amendments to the Constitution become applicable.

STATE SENATE DISTRICT 15

This district includes Larimer County, west of Fort Collins, including the towns of Estes Park and Loveland; and Boulder County west of the city limits of Boulder, including Lyons, Jamestown and Nederland. The incumbent is Sen. Rob Woodward, R-Loveland. The Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission rated this district with zero advantage for either party, the only seat in the General Assembly so rated.

Democrats: 30,232 Republicans: 33,255 Unaffiliated: 55,041 Total active voters: 120,681

DEMOCRAT

Marchman, Janice

Phone number: 970-690-1747Email: janiceforcolorado@gmail.com Website: www.janiceforcolorado.com Mailing address 2037 Vancorum Cir, Loveland, CO 80538Education: Bachelor's degree, Industrial and Systems Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology

What will be your first legislation if elected to office?

The first piece of legislation I plan to introduce will tackle homeowners’ insurance for those living in the Wildland-Urban Interface. As wildfires have grown more destructive and frequent, many living in the WUI are struggling to afford homeowners’ insurance. Insurance companies have raised the rates for those living in places like Estes Park, Lyons and Nederland to the point where people who’ve lived there for many years are no longer able to insure their homes against wildfire damage. Instead, they are forced to settle for renters’ insurance, which only covers their belongings and not the home they’ve lived in for years or decades. My first bill will extend insurance coverage so insurance providers will no longer be allowed to effectively deny coverage to those living in our mountain communities.

What is your top spending priority for the year?

My top spending priority is public education. Colorado’s public schools are continually underfunded, which has led to our state being 45th on education spending, 43rd in per-pupil funding, and 49th in teacher wage competitiveness. This effects the quality of our children’s education, their future career prospects, and Colorado’s ability to maintain a competitive workforce and economy. Our state budget is a moral document that reflects what the legislature’s priorities are. Time and time again, the voters have supported increasing our school’s budget, but lawmakers have prevented these funds from going to our schools where they belong. I want to bring the discussion of our state’s education funding back in front of the people so those most effected by these decisions can have their voices heard.

Describe your positions on the following:

Energy and climate

With worsening wildfires, droughts and heatwaves, I support investing in alternatives to fossil fuels, as well as just-transition programs to support workers and communities during this process. Renewable energy from solar, wind, hydrogen and geothermal are key to keeping our air and water clean and preventing the worst effects of climate change. In the effort to transition to renewable energy, we cannot forget the workers in our current energy industries. Any policy seeking to invest in renewable energy must also invest in thorough transition and training programs so workers, and the communities built around these industries, will continue to have the economic security these industries provided.

Tax hike

As the cost of living has risen, working and retired families have struggled to afford housing, healthcare, and basic necessities. Raising taxes on the working and middle class will only serve to make Colorado’s cost of living more unattainable. Tax increases on the ultra-wealthy and large corporations would help alleviate some of this pressure. A tax system that makes the wealthy pay their fair share would allow for a reduced tax burden on middle-class Coloradans and support investments into our community that would benefit us all.

Abortion after Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade

I am a strongly in support of a woman’s right to choose and the preservation of the right to safe and legal abortion access. The Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision that placed the legality of abortion access in the hands of each individual state has put millions of women without access to reproductive healthcare. I am running to make sure that doesn’t happen here in Colorado as well. I will always support legislation that protects people’s personal reproductive freedoms and the right to bodily autonomy

REPUBLICAN

Woodward, Rob

Phone number: 303-866-4853Website: WoodwardForColorado.com Mailing address: 200 E Colfax Ave, State Capitol Building, Denver, CO 80203Education: Bachelor's degree in finance, Colorado State University; Master's degree in finance, DePaul University

What will be your first legislation if elected to office?

Expand my SB22-118 to encourage Geothermal Energy because recent policy decisions are driving up costs to Colorado working families, and these decisions could have devastating consequences.

What is your top spending priority for the year?

The state government's core responsibilities - public safety, infrastructure, and education - need better funding.

Describe your positions on the following:

Energy and climate

We should encourage technologies that increase efficiency to drive down costs and environmental impact, without simply shifting production to other countries.

Tax hike

Colorado government revenues are skyrocketing at a pace much faster than the wages of Colorado working families. Inflation, fees, and regulations are driving up the real tax burden, especially for those who can least afford it.

Abortion after Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade

Didn't answer, but voted against the 2022 legislation affirming the right to abortion in Colorado.

STATE SENATE DISTRICT 20

This district is the northern half of Jefferson County, with Evergreen at the south end of the district and the western half of Lakewood. This is an open seat. The Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission rated this district at a 7.1% Democratic advantage.

Democrats: 34,020 Republicans: 30,397 Unaffiliated: 57,693 Total active voters: 124,120

DEMOCRAT

Cutter, Lisa

Email: Cutterforcolorado@gmail.com Website: www.cutterforcolorado.com Education: Bachelor's degree in marketing, Metropolitan State University of Denver

What will be your first legislation if elected to office?

I’ll continue to pursue legislation to ensure healthy forests and mitigate and recover from wildfire.

What is your top spending priority for the year?

It is critical that we end the Budget Stabilization Factor and support our educators and public schools.

Describe your positions on the following:

Energy and climate

Environmental issues have been a key part of my platform as a Jeffco legislator. I've worked to protect Colorado's land, air, and water and passed bills to support efforts to prevent wildfires and help families and businesses who have suffered from wildfire damage. I believe we need to focus on cleaner energy sources, but we must also provide resources and opportunities for any workers that are impacted by the reduction of our reliance on the oil industry so we keep Coloradans employed with good paying and stable jobs.

Tax hike

I take every tax increase that comes before me very seriously. With the rising cost of living, most Coloradans are feeling their wallets tighten. I know that we must find a balance of funding crucial services, like quality public education and mental health services, without putting too much of a burden on everyday Coloradans.

Abortion after Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade

I have and will always support the freedom to choose. I proudly supported and passed the Reproductive Health Equity Act last legislative session to guarantee safe abortion access for pregnant people. The government has no business making healthcare decisions on pregnancies. If elected in November, I will join efforts to expand on our protections for abortion access and healthcare workers who provide these services.

REPUBLICAN

Walsh, Tim

Phone number: 720-869-9228Email: Tim@TimWalshforColorado.com Website: TimWalshforColorado.com Mailing address: P.O. Box 261179, Lakewood, CO 80226Education: Bachelor's degree in civil engineering, United States Military Academy at West Point; Master's degree in construction management/civil engineering, Stanford University

What will be your first legislation if elected to office?

Recriminalize (refelonize) fentanyl. Fentanyl is poison, and it’s killing far too many Coloradans. The 2019 law decriminalizing fentanyl was a terrible mistake. Fentanyl is also a major contributor to the crime wave and increase in homelessness due to addiction issues.

What is your top spending priority for the year?

Fully fund our police. Skyrocketing crime is one of the most pressing issues facing our state, and it’s something the state legislature, working with local governments, can do something about. Keeping Coloradans, our schools and our neighborhoods safe is a core function of state government.

Describe your positions on the following:

Energy and climate

Energy development and protecting our environment need not be at odds. In recent decades, Colorado’s greenhouse gas emissions have dropped significantly. We should be proud of that. And let’s continue to do our part. As State Senator, I will contribute my Senate salary to planting more trees in suburban Jeffco. At the same time, Colorado can help contribute to America’s energy independence and generate more clean, affordable energy. We should get Colorado’s energy workers – whether its oil and gas, solar, wind – back to work.

Tax hike

I oppose tax hikes and will work to protect Coloradans’ Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) tax refunds. Colorado’s budget has grown substantially – about 20% in just the past 4 years. What have we gotten in return? Not better roads. Not better teacher pay or better performing schools. Not safer communities. The reality is Colorado’s budget challenges are a result of over-spending and misplaced spending, not undertaxation.

Abortion after Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade

Abortion policy in Colorado should be decided by voters, not politicians. I will oppose any changes to abortion policy that are not subject to a vote of the people. We simply cannot allow such a divisive subject to be subject to the whims of a new crop of politicians every two years.

LIBERTARIAN

Ryan, BetteRose

Phone number: 720-341-2193Email: BetteRose@aol.com Mailing address: 2623 S Iris St., Denver, CO 80227Education: Bachelor's degree in mathematics, Metropolitan State University of Denver What will be your first legislation if elected to office?Ensure money in lieu of taxes from the federal government is more fairly split so we have better fire protection.What is your top spending priority for the year?Infrastructure; fire protection and educationDescribe your positions on the following:Energy and climateWe need to stop subsidizing companies that do our climate harm. We need to open up our regulations so that markets for better climate solutions can thrive. Let's make open markets work for us.Tax hikeOur citizens are expected to live on a budget, so should the government. We need to find better ways of spending money and not always view tax hikes as the way to go. We also need to quit hiding behind 'fees' as a way to raise money since this is just a tax hike in disguise.Abortion after Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. WadeThese decisions should be left at the lowest possible denominator, so I found nothing wrong with the decision to send this back to the individual states. Colorado is silent on this issue and should remain so. Remember any time you say the government has a right to control something, you can't undo it. Give the government control over abortion either for or against, says that the government can always change its position.

STATE SENATE DISTRICT 24

This district is in west Adams County and includes the cities of Thornton and Federal Heights. This is an open seat. The Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission rated this district at a 9.1% Democratic advantage.

Democrats: 38,231 Republicans: 20,240 Unaffiliated: 44,869 Total active voters: 95,156

DEMOCRAT

Mullica, Kyle

Phone number: 303-847-2225Email: Jbraughton@kylemullica.com Website: www.KyleMullica.com Mailing address: 2200 E 104th Ave, Suite 203, Thornton CO Education: Bachelor's degree in real estate/finance, University of Denver; bachelor of science in nursing, Regis University

What will be your first legislation if elected to office?

My first priority, if elected to office, will be to pick up where I left off as a state representative. I will dedicate my time in the Senate to continuing to fight for, and give a voice to the people of Adams County. Drafting legislation that focuses on: Lowering the cost of living, protecting women's rights, improving our transportation infrastructure and expanding access to health care.

What is your top spending priority for the year?

I think we need to focus on spending Colorado's tax dollars on programs and systems that improve the lives for the people of Colorado. Whether that be dedicating funds to mental health, proposing grants to lower the cost of housing, or investing in our public saftey and ensuring that the men and women who serve our communities have the resources they need to successfully do their job.

Describe your positions on the following:

Energy and climate

I am a firm believer that our environment is our greatest resource here in Colorado. I have a proven track record of voting to pass legislation that protects our environment and bringing people together to solve what are often difficult problems to solve.

Tax hike

Tax increases are a serious matter. As elected officials we must ensure those tax dollars are spent in the most responsible and productive way. I have fought hard during my time as a Representative to ensure that our tax dollars go to just that, including record investments in affordable housing, workforce development for healthcare workers and mental healthcare.

Abortion after Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade

I believe that it is a woman's right to choose what she does or doesn’t do with her body. Reproductive healthcare including access to abortion is healthcare, and limiting access to either is detrimental to the health of women and that is unacceptable.

REPUBLICAN

Potter, Courtney

Phone number: 303-720-9649Email: Courtney@courtneyforcolorado.com Website: CourtneyforColorado.com Mailing address: PO Box 373, Eastlake, CO 80614 Education: Bachelor's degree in consumer merchandising/retailing management, Johnson & Wales University; Master's degree in business administration, Johnson & Wales University

What will be your first legislation if elected to office?

I am the mom of three children ages 2, 10 and 12. Every day I see the results of the stress our children are facing, as crimes have increased, parents struggle to make ends meet and children fall farther behind academically. In fact, suicide rates among teens in Colorado increased by 58% in the last three years, making it the cause of one in five adolescent deaths. One of my first pieces of legislation will be to support additional and immediate mental health supports to keep our children safe and alive.

What is your top spending priority for the year?

Being fiscally conservative, my top spending priority is to ensure we are being good stewards of taxpayer funds. This will families and seniors to have as much money in their hands as possible in order to invest in their own futures. When allocating state budget funds my top spending priority will be to ensure education dollars are making their way to classrooms and not being spent expanding administrative overhead.

Describe your positions on the following:

Energy and climate

Recent policy decisions in Colorado have forced up the prices of gas and energy. Many are already struggling to make ends meet and sadly as winter approaches budgets will get tighter as energy costs increase. I support an “all of the above” energy policy. Moving too quickly from oil and gas will decimate families’ ability to make ends meet. I look forward to supporting oil and gas as well as solar, wind, hydro and nuclear energy to ensure a smooth transition which protects our environment but not at the expense of families’ income or ability to live in Colorado.

Tax hike

Most Coloradans I meet at the door are already struggling to make ends meet. Recent policy decisions adding “fees” like the delivery fee, are making it less affordable to live here and have resulted in a state budget that has grown nearly 30% over the last four years. I don’t know any household where the income grew anywhere close to 30%. I would oppose any efforts to increase taxes, impose “fees”, or reduce mandatory refunds, as Colorado families struggle to make ends meet. The State needs to tighten its belt just as families have struggled to do.

Abortion after Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade

As a mom who has experienced heartache in trying for our amazing children, this issue is very personal to me. The recent Supreme Court decision sent decisions on abortion back to states. Colorado’s legislature had already passed laws making abortion a right in Colorado and legal in the state. I oppose late term abortions with exceptions for the life and/or health of the mom.

STATE SENATE DISTRICT 27

This district is in south and parts of central Arapahoe County, excluding Aurora, and a small portion of Douglas County. Its eastern boundary is the Kiowa/Bennet Rd. This is an open seat. The Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission rated this district at a 4.7% Democratic advantage.

Democrats: 30,176 Republicans: 27,797 Unaffiliated: 52,020 Total active voters: 111,680

DEMOCRATIC

Sullivan, Tom

Phone number: ‭720-217-2764‬Email: tom@sullivanforcolorado.com Website: sullivanforcolorado.com Mailing address: PO Box 461331, Aurora, CO 80046Education: Bachelor's degree in journalism and accounting, Metropolitan State College of Denver

What will be your first legislation if elected to office?

While gun violence prevention is my singular legislative focus, I did get into politics because my son was murdered at the Aurora theater shooting, and ran Colorado’s Extreme Risk Protection Order as our first piece of legislation in the State House. As a State Senator, I plan to continue my leadership on that issue and run a bill I tried to run in the house raising the minimum age of Assault Rifle Purchase from 18 to 21.

What is your top spending priority for the year?

Education is my top spending priority. We cannot continue to underfund our public schools, and threaten our kid’s futures.

Describe your positions on the following:

Energy and climate

I have stood up for a healthy environment as a state representative and will continue to work to protect Colorado’s air, water and natural heritage as a state senator. I helped pass bills to support efforts to prevent wildfires and help families and businesses who impacted by wildfire damage. To meet the challenge of the climate crisis we must support and focus on delivering a cleaner energy future and waste reduction, while also providing the resources and opportunities for workers that are impacted by the reduction of our reliance on the oil industry so these hard working Coloradans stay employed with good paying, stable jobs.

Tax hike

As a postal worker for nearly 30 years and a life long union member, I understand what it is like to be a working person. Championing labor and economic rights for working people, getting them what they deserve, keeping cost low, has driven my legislative work these last four years, along with making sure each one of us feels safe in our homes and public places. With that being said I take every tax increase that comes before me very seriously, and want to emphasize that working and middle class families should never bear the burden of a tax hike, and should only see benefits to their quality of life when such measures are called for. The wealthiest among us must pay their fair share and help us fund our crucial community services like public education and mental health services.

Abortion after Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade

I have and will continue to fight for a woman’s freedom to make choices over her own body and future. I proudly supported and helped pass the Reproductive Health Equity Act. As a State Senator, I will remain dedicated to expanding on our protections for abortion access and healthcare workers who provide these services.

REPUBLICAN

Kim, Tom

Phone number: 303-468-0324Email: tomkim@tomkimforcolorado.com Website: tomkimforcolorado.com Mailing address: 16350 E. Arapahoe Road, Suite 108-212, Foxfield, CO 80016Education: Bachelor's degree in economics, University of Utah; Law degree, Master's degree in business administration, Santa Clara University

What will be your first legislation if elected to office?

To address the recent bills that have softened penalties for criminals. Without safe communities, the rest of my agenda is less feasible.

What is your top spending priority for the year?

Refocus our budget on our state government's priorities - especially education and infrastructure.

Describe your positions on the following:

Energy and climate

I believe that we can optimize our state policies toward both, simultaneously. I believe in U.S. energy independence and utilizing all of the technology we have to generate energy. We enjoy our way of life because of the availability of affordable, and clean, energy. I think that our energy policy can be harmonized with a balanced approach toward protecting our climate. I'm an avid outdoorsman and our outdoor environment is very important to me. However, I favor policies that are balanced and sensible.

Tax hike

I'm not sure I understand the context, but generally, I disfavor additional taxes and would work to make our government's use of its tax revenue as efficient as possible. I believe that a balanced budget and low tax growth, if any, are achievable and are not mutually exclusive.

Abortion after Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade

The people of Colorado have spoken and decided on abortion. In 2022, our State Legislature passed legislation on the abortion question, which I think went too far. I do favor some state law restrictions on voluntary abortions during the final weeks of gestation. I believe we need to make sure health and safety resources are available for women, so they understand all risks and options.

COLORADO CENTER PARTY

Snider, Matt

Phone number: 720-644-9051Email: mattsniderforcosenate27@gmail.com Website: coloradocenterparty.org/matt-snider-for-state-senate/ Mailing address: 6109 S. Oak Hill Way, Aurora, CO 80016Education: Bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary communications studies, State University of New York Brockport; Master's in divinity, Brite Divinity School, Texas Christian UniversityWhat will be your first legislation if elected to office?Elimination of income taxation for retired senior citizens age 65 or older with income from all sources below $100,000 ($200,000) for a married couple; elimination of income taxation of out-of-state pensions for retired citizens at 65 or older with pension income from all pension sources below $100,000 ($200,000) for a married couple;What is your top spending priority for the year?Public health (work to reopen closed rural hospitals and clinics and prevent closures for others) and public education (fully fund public education without the “budget stabilization factor”); build more reservoirsDescribe your positions on the following:Energy and climateI acknowledge the serious nature of the existential threat to all life on this planet due to accelerating climate change and affirm the science research by global climate scientists to slow its progression and ultimately, reverse it; I fully support an orderly, systematic and faster transition away from fossil fuels which supply most of our energy needs to adoption of renewable and cleaner sources of energy production for both mass energy production and spot energy production (such as at houses, office buildings, recreation facilities, etc.); we need to utilize wind, solar, geothermal, hydro, oceanic currents and other renewal sources for energy production. We will need to produce conventional energy for a while longer but we must recognize that unless we stop doing that, we will destroy the planet and all life on it.Tax hikeThere are no simply solutions to taxation because government requires revenues to provide the services citizens needs to run our towns, cities, states and country. Flat taxes simply do not generate sufficient income to pay all operational costs. Moving from a progressive income tax structure up until 1981 to a tiered flat-tax system has accelerated massive wealth disparities and crippled ordinary government operations required to, among other things, maintain roads, bridges, tunnels, provide public safety and other necessary government operations. There are too many loopholes and tax shelters for the super-wealthy and they do not pay their fair share of taxes. Neither do corporations. But government also spends too much on things that individuals should be personally responsible for. The government exists to do things which individuals alone cannot or are ill-equipped to do. We need to rethink our entire system of taxation and spending. Prior to 1981 with progressive income taxation, we paid for all government operations while building up limited debt. We should do that again. Since Warren Buffet believes in progressive income and wealth taxation, that’s a good enough endorsement for me.Abortion after Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. WadeI am a Christian and I believe that life is preferable to death and that God has a preference for life and we should too. Therefore, I believe that abortion is an imperfect solution to a difficult problem. That said, I believe that it is offensive for anyone to treat women as less than fully autonomous persons, due all the respect as anyone else and fully capable of making their own choices for themselves. Abortion should be a rare event, in my opinion. But the choice or necessity of abortion is a decision that should be left entirely to a woman in conversation with her doctor, family and spiritual counselor. I support the reinstatement of Roe v. Wade and the reinstatement of a Colorado program to provide subsidized medicine to prevent pregnancies to teenagers and young women. These program, which was defunded a few years ago, had substantially decreased the number of unwanted pregnancies.