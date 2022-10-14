2022 COLORADO GENERAL ELECTION GUIDE | State House of Representatives

Support local journalism: As a public service, we have decided to put the 2022 Colorado General Election Guide in front of our paywall so you can access it for free. Would you support our work by subscribing to The Denver Gazette? Your subscription allows us to pursue time-consuming projects, such as this voter guide, as well as other issues that shape our state. You may subscribe here .

The state House races profiled in this voter guide are projected to be among the most politically competitive of the 2022 election, based on the estimated competitiveness from the Independent Redistricting Commission’s report and the most recent active voter registration numbers from Oct. 1 provided by the Secretary of State.

While Democrats aren’t at risk of losing control of the state House — enjoying a whopping 41-24 majority — Republican candidates have a shot at flipping a substantial number of seats to create a nearly evenly split Legislature.

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 19

The district is in Boulder County and Weld County, including Dacono, Firestone and Frederick, and parts of Erie, Longmont and Northglenn.

Democrats: 15,643 Republicans: 16,355 Unaffiliated: 30,335 Total active voters: 63,449

While technically an open seat, the race includes Republican Rep. Dan Woog, drawn out of his District 63 after being elected in 2020. The Democratic candidate facing Woog is Jennifer Lea Parenti, an Air Force veteran who ran unopposed in her primary. The Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission rated this district at a 1.5% Republican advantage.

REPUBLICAN

Woog, Dan

Phone number: 970-658-0255Email: woogforhd19@gmail.com Website: www.woogforhd19.com Mailing address: P.O. BOX 254 Erie, CO 80516Education: Bachelor’s degree in kinesiology, Arizona State University

Woog's campaign didn't respond to our questionnaire.

DEMOCRAT

Parenti, Jennifer

Phone number: n/aEmail: info@parentiforcolorado.com Website: www.parentiforcolorado.com Mailing address: n/a Education: Bachelor’s degree in engineering sciences, U.S. Air Force Academy; Master’s degree in software engineering, Naval Postgraduate School; Master’s degree in military arts and sciences/political-military affairs, USAF Air Command and Staff College

What will be your first legislation if elected to office?

Campaign contribution limits for statutory town elections and other races not currently addressed under Colorado election law.

What is your top spending priority for the year?

Public K-14 education including technical schools and public transportation.

Describe your positions on the following:

Energy and climate

I favor a deliberate and equitable transition away from fossil fuels.

Tax hike

Increase taxes on top earners, no new taxes on the working class.

Abortion after Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade

I strongly favor reproductive freedom and keeping government out of healthcare decisions.

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 25

Based in Jefferson County, the district includes all of Morrison and a portion of Littleton.

Democrats: 16,737 Republicans: 19,721 Unaffiliated: 32,223 Total active voters: 69,752

In a rare situation, the race for District 25 features two current lawmakers. Democratic Sen. Tammy Story and Republican Rep. Colin Larson, who were both drawn out of their respective districts. The Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission rated this district at a 1.8% Republican advantage.

REPUBLICAN

Larson, Colin

Phone number: 303-866-2927Email: colinforcolorado@gmail.com Website: www.colinforcolorado.com Mailing address: 200 E. Colfax, Room 307, Denver, CO 80203Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science and history, Colorado College

Larson's campaign didn't respond to our questionnaire.

DEMOCRAT

Story, Tammy

Party: DemocratPhone number: 720-292-9861Email: story@story4co.com Website: www.story4co.com Mailing address: P.O. BOX 1114, Conifer, CO 80433Education: Bachelor’s degree in communicative disorders, East Tennessee State University

What will be your first legislation if elected to office?

My first legislation will focus on policy that provides voice for those who face overwhelming threats to their well-being.

What is your top spending priority for the year?

A well-funded, accessible public education system is foundational to democracy which is why it should remain a top spending priority for the state. Highly qualified and well compensated educators are the most critical element to students’ personal educational success. Ensuring a supportive learning and teaching environment is essential.

Describe your positions on the following:

Energy and climate

Climate change is the most serious existential threat of our time. We must reduce the use of fossil fuels and rapidly build out the use of clean energy options. The world’s most respected climate scientists believe the effects of climate change are negatively impacting our air and water quality, agricultural production, forest health, biodiversity, weather, frequency and intensity of storms, public health, economy and the well-being of the human race.

Tax hike

Coloradans want great schools, quality roads, beautiful parks, mental health services and first responders. Collected tax revenue is utilized by state and local governments to pay for these essential public services. All corporations and individuals should contribute their fair share to the well-being of our collective communities.

Abortion after Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade:

It is imperative that we protect reproductive freedoms by ensuring bodily autonomy and personal medical decision-making authority. All Coloradans should have access to the full spectrum of affordable healthcare options, including abortion and other reproductive healthcare.

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 28

The district is wholly contained in Jefferson County and includes a portion of Lakewood.

Democrats: 15,991 Republicans: 16,102 Unaffiliated: 28,529 Total active voters: 61,635

District 28 has the closest party split on this guide, with Republicans outnumbering Democrats by only 111 registered voters. The race features two newcomers, Democrat Sheila Lieder, a member of the Tri-County Workforce Development Board, and Republican Dan Montoya, a Marine Corps veteran. The Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission rated this district at a 2.3% Democrat advantage.

REPUBLICAN

Montoya, Dan

Party: RepublicanPhone number: n/aEmail: Dan@MontoyaForColorado.com Website: www.montoyaforcolorado.com Mailing address: P.O. BOX 621914, Littleton, CO 80162Education: Sheridan High School

Montoya's campaign didn't respond to our questionnaire.

DEMOCRAT

Lieder, Sheila

Party: DemocratPhone number: n/a Email: sheilaforcolorado@gmail.com Website: www.liederforcolorado.com Mailing address: P.O. BOX 620373, Littleton, CO 80162Education: Certificate in political science and government, National Labor College

What will be your first legislation if elected to office?

I believe making the “Homestead Act” portable would help lower the cost of living for seniors across Colorado. We should also find a way to ensure retirees are able to stay in their homes or access affordable housing.

What is your top spending priority for the year?

Colorado must continue to focus on getting the rising cost of living under control for middle class families. Using tax refunds and getting cash into middle class family’s hands like Gov. Polis and the Democrats in the legislature did is exactly how we should approach any additional money we have access to in the budget.

Describe your positions on the following:

Energy and climate

I will work with all our colleagues to ensure we responsibly grow our economy while tackling the challenges of climate change, with a just transition for jobs.

Tax hike

I would oppose any effort to raise taxes on middle class families in Colorado. However, we should close corporate tax loopholes and crack down on greedy companies that exploited the pandemic by gouging prices and raising the cost of living for all Coloradans.

Abortion after Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade

I support any effort to protect a woman's right to make her own health care decisions.

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 38

The district is in Arapahoe and Jefferson counties, including all of Bow Mar and Columbine Valley, and parts of Centennial and Littleton.

Democrats: 17,120 Republicans: 17,828 Unaffiliated: 29,034 Total active voters: 65,073

Incumbent Democrat Rep. David Ortiz is running for reelection in the newly redrawn district, facing Republican Jaylen Mosqueira, a legislative aide who ran unopposed in his primary. The Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission rated this district at a 2.9% Democrat advantage.

REPUBLICAN

Mosqueira, Jaylen

Phone number: n/a Email: connect@jaylenforcolorado.com Website: www.jaylenforcolorado.com Mailing address: P.O. BOX 3393, Centennial, CO 80161Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science, Metropolitan State University of Denver

Mosqueira's campaign didn't respond to our questionnaire.

DEMOCRAT

Ortiz, David

Party: DemocratPhone number: 720-788-6273Email: reportiz@davidortizcolorado.com Website: www.davidortizcolorado.com Mailing address: P.O. BOX 3842, Centennial, CO 80122Education: Bachelor’s degree in international affairs and business administration, University of St. Thomas (Tex.)

What will be your first legislation if elected to office?

One of my first pieces of legislation is to make cost-saving and energy-efficient home upgrades more available to working- and middle-class households. This will not only improve our transition to greener energy, but will also allow Colorado residents to save money on their energy bills.

What is your top spending priority for the year?

My top spending priority is always for education. We must make sure that our teachers receive adequate and fair pay, that our students get mental health resources in school in order to succeed, and that we maintain a high quality of educational materials that our students are taught.

Describe your positions on the following:

Energy and climate

Climate change is one of the most critical and time-sensitive challenges that we face as a planet and also poses significant national security issues. We need to make sure that we take effective, meaningful action to combat climate change that does not significantly impact Coloradans’ wallets and our small businesses. We must be smart about our investments in green energy while providing adequate support by those that might be most impacted by the transition to renewable energy.

Tax hike

I am not in favor of raising taxes on our working families and small businesses. In fact, for both years of my first term I got tax cuts for small businesses across the state to the tune of $700 million.

Abortion after Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade

We must protect women’s bodily autonomy and reproductive healthcare choices for all pregnant people. That choice must always rest between pregnant people and their doctors.

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 61

The district is in Arapahoe and Douglas counties, including portions of Aurora and Centennial.

Democrats: 16,437 Republicans: 16,785 Unaffiliated: 29,246 Total active voters: 63,320

An open seat with less than 350 voters separating the Republican and Democrat populations, the race features Democrat Eliza Hamrick, a former high school teacher, and Republican Dave Woolever, an Air Force veteran and college professor. The Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission rated this district at a 0.5% Democrat advantage.

REPUBLICAN

Woolever, Dave

Phone number: n/aEmail: n/aWebsite: www.dave4hd61.com Mailing address: n/a Education: Bachelor’s degree in education, Shepherd University; Master’s degree in adult and continuing education, East Carolina University; Master’s degree in U.S. and European history, University of Colorado in Colorado Springs

Woolever's campaign didn't respond to our questionnaire.

DEMOCRAT

Hamrick, Eliza

Phone number: 720-805-5063Email: eliza@elizaforcolorado.com Website: www.elizaforcolorado.com Mailing address: 6477 S. Jericho Way, Centennial, CO 80016Education: Attended the University of Arizona

Hamrick's campaign didn't respond to our questionnaire.

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 59

House District 59 includes a portion of Montezuma County, and La Plata, Archuleta, San Juan counties in the southwest corner of the state.

A longtime Durango resident, state Rep. Barbara McLachlan, D-Durango, is facing a newcomer to the community, Shelli Shaw, in the race.

Democrats: 20,853 Republicans: 17,782 Unaffiliated: 28,519 Total active voters: 68,458

REPUBLICAN

Shaw, Shelli

Phone number: 1-832-954-5159Email: shawhd59@gmail.com Website: shawhd59.com Mailing address: 959 Sierra Drive, Durango, CO 81301Education: Unavailable

Shaw's campaign didn't respond to our questionnaire.

DEMOCRAT

McLachlan, Barbara

Phone number: 1-970-749-5683Email: barbaraforcolorado@gmail.com Website: barbaramclachlan.com Mailing address: P.O. Box 234, Durango, CO 81302Education: Bachelor's degree in technical journalism, Colorado State University; Bachelor's degree in English and teaching certificate, Fort Lewis College; Master’s in Learning and Teaching, Regis University

What is the first legislation you plan to enact if elected to office?

My first piece of legislation is creating a K-12 Water Literacy resource bank to encourage the next generation to understand, conserve and protect our water. It will combine programs already in use to ensure all Colorado children have access to the education.

What is your top spending priority if elected?

My top spending priority is paying off the Budget Stabilization Project, money we have owed our schools since 2009. Educators and students have suffered needlessly without that money.

Describe your position on the following topics: Energy and climate, tax hikes, Roe v. Wade.

Climate and energy affect our everyday lives in more ways than ever before. I want to work with, not against, the energy community to find solutions, including renewables, to our climate change issues.

We can't raise taxes as a legislature. When we need something done that requires more money, we need to ask for a vote or find a way to squeeze our tight budget. The budget is not very flexible, so we work within its constraints. When we must add to one departmental budget, we always need to subtract from another.

I trust women to make the best decisions about their own bodies and health, in conjunction with their doctor, their partner, and their faith. The government should not have a role in those choices.

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 16

House District 16 is contained entirely in El Paso county and covers the central section of Colorado Springs.

The contest pits former Colorado Springs City Council member Dave Donelson, a Republican, against Stephanie Vigil, a Democrat and community organizer.

Democrats: 16,170 Republicans: 14,597 Unaffiliated: 25,730 Total active voters: 54,412

REPUBLICAN

Donelson, Dave

Party: RepublicanPhone number: 719-238-9823Email: davedonelson18@gmail.comWebsite: davedonelson.org Mailing address: P.O. Box 26601, Colorado Springs, CO 80936Education: Bachelor of science degree, University of Nebraska School of Medicine; Bachelor of arts degree in political science, University of New Mexico; Russian linguist graduate, Defense Language Institute

What is the first legislation you plan to enact if elected to office?

I want to pass legislation that improves the lives of regular Colorado families and businesses in the areas of public safety, affordability and schools.

What is your top spending priority if elected?

As a Colorado Springs city councilor and the brother of a police sergeant, I know public safety is the first responsibility of government. Colorado should not lead the nation in auto thefts and bank robberies.

Describe your position on the following topics:

Energy and climate

As a Colorado Springs city councilman and member of the Colorado Springs Utilities board, I offer voters experience, leadership and common sense. All of us want clean air and water, and we need a practical and balanced approach to our energy sources. A certain level of renewable energy production makes sense. We must have 100% energy reliability and be careful not to impose requirements on municipalities and other entities that create expensive, unstable production and transmission.

Tax hike

As for tax hikes, I oppose them. I also think it makes sense to return the regulation of abortion to each state and allow citizens decide, rather than having a one-size-fits-all policy imposed from the federal government. ... We need to consider the effects of taxes and fees and the impact state-imposed mandates can have on prices. And current test scores show we are not preparing our kids to succeed — let's give parents and kids more options. Another fundamental responsibility of state government, transportation, only makes up about 5% of the state budget. Our roads need increased focus and funding. Certain areas of the state budget continue to grow rapidly. We need to find ways to better use the money the state already has.

DEMOCRAT

Vigil, Stephanie

Party: DemocratPhone number: 719-297-3210Email: info@stephanievigil.com Website: https://www.stephanievigil.com Mailing address: Committee to Elect Stephanie Vigil, P.O. Box 9524, Colorado Springs, CO 80932Education: Unavailable

What is the first legislation you plan to enact if elected to office?

There are several housing-related bills I am eager to draft or collaborate on and that will invest voter-approved funds in meeting the affordable-housing crisis. One bill I will forward is a repeal of the statewide ban on rent stabilization. Local governments should be able to decide for themselves whether such ordinances are in the best interests of their communities.

What is your top spending priority if elected?

My top spending priorities are to get teachers paid a thriving wage, invest in housing projects and transit infrastructure that suit our growing population, and continue developing our regenerative-energy economy.

Describe your position on the following topics:

Energy and climate

Climate change is not a 'tomorrow' problem. It is a 'today' problem. We are dealing with a now almost year-round fire season, the Colorado River is in crisis, and we’re facing aridification of the West due to hotter, drier conditions. We owe future generations a habitable environment, and we can do it with a just and equitable transition to all-renewable energy. Fully funding mechanisms like C-PACE will give private home and business owners more options to make this transition.

Tax hike

The Legislature cannot raise taxes, and clear communication and transparency are key to voter-approved tax hikes.

Abortion after Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade

Expecting people to make consequential decisions without enough information is not the greatest exercise in self-government, and we can do better. Also, I am pro-choice, and it is up to states to protect this right to make decisions about one’s own body and life. I will not support bans or restrictions on reproductive choice and would eliminate the ban on public funds being used for abortion services.

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 18

House District 18 encompasses Teller and El Paso counties and includes Manitou Springs and part of Colorado Springs, as well as Cascade-Chipita Park, Green Mountain Falls and Rock Creek Park.

Incumbent Democratic state Rep. Marc Snyder, the former mayor of Manitou Springs, takes on Republican challenger Shana Black, a Manitou Springs attorney.

Democrats: 15,430 Republicans: 17,619 Unaffiliated: 27,297 Total active voters: 61,756

REPUBLICAN

Black, Shana

Party: Republican Phone number: 719-400-9789Email: shana@winwithblack.com Website: winwithblack.com Mailing address: 5 E. Bijou St., No. 304, Colorado Springs, CO 80903Education: Bachelor degree in economics, University of Nevada, Las Vegas; J.D. from University of San Diego School of Law

What is the first legislation you plan to enact if elected to office?

I have already drafted legislation to repeal the qualified immunity portion of Senate Bill 20-217, which applies to all local law enforcement officers, sheriff’s deputies and Colorado State Patrol officers. We should support law enforcement, which includes qualified immunity for police. Additionally, fentanyl needs to be recriminalized. People are dying because of the reckless decriminalization the Legislature passed. Possession of fentanyl should be a felony, not a misdemeanor.

What is your top spending priority if elected?

I would strive to ensure more education dollars go to teachers, not administrators, and ensure first responders are fully funded. I would work to put transportation dollars to roads and bridges, where they belong.

Describe your position on the following topics:

Energy and climate

We need to take action to provide energy for the future of the country. I do not believe the too-much-too-soon approach being used now is viable. We need to have a long-range plan that takes into account all forms of energy and their impacts on the environment. We cannot sacrifice one form of energy at the expense of our citizens.

Tax hike

I fully support the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights in our state. I also believe the recent trend to impose “fees,” therefore bypassing TABOR, is inappropriate and needs to stop. These “fees” are nothing more than tax increases in disguise.

Abortion after Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade

Roe v. Wade was not about abortion but about states’ rights. The Constitution of the United States is clear that issues not specifically addressed in the Constitution go to the states. That is what the Supreme Court decision was all about. And legislation passed in Colorado last session settled the question.

DEMOCRAT

Snyder, Marc

Phone number: 719-233-1272Email: marc.snyder.house@state.co.usWebsite: snyderforcolorado.com Mailing address: 2605A W. Colorado Ave., suite 205, Colorado Springs, CO 80904Education: Bachelor’s degree in economics and political science, Emory University; J.D. from Emory University School of Law

Describe your position on the following topics:

Energy and climate

I would like to pass legislation that would improve communications for evacuations in the event of a wildfire. As we have seen in the past couple years, it is absolutely critical that folks know how they need to evacuate and how long it will take them. This legislation would improve that communication so that our community members can feel better about their own fire evacuation plans. My top spending priorities are wildfire prevention and preparedness and increasing funding for public education, so that our students and teachers have all the resources and support they need. I fully support a plan that reduces our reliance on fossil fuels and that also supports our economy in Colorado. We are in a climate crisis and must make changes so we can continue to enjoy our beautiful state but also support local economic development.

Tax hike

I support any tax increases that the voters approve of, as stipulated under the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights.

Abortion after Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade

I believe the government has no place in a woman’s doctor’s office when she is making one of the most important decisions of her life. I supported the Reproductive Health Equity Act, which supported Coloradans’ right to make their own reproductive health decisions, and I will continue to support that goal.

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 13

Spanning two congressional districts as it stretches from Colorado's northern border south to Salida, House District 13 encompasses Chaffee, Grand, Jackson, Lake, Park and Summit counties and the communities of Breckenridge, Silverthorne, Frisco and Buena Vista.

The race features Joint Budget Committee Chair Julie McCluskie, a Dillion Democrat, squaring off against David Buckley, a business owner who lives in Kremmling.

Democrats: 17,303 Republicans: 18,657 Unaffiliated: 31,545 Total active voters: 68,850

REPUBLICAN

Buckley, David

Party: RepublicanPhone number: 720-878-8145Email: david@buckleyforhouse.com Website: https://www.buckleyforhouse.com Mailing Address: P.O. Box 1757, Kremmling, CO 80459 Education: Bachelor's degree, Regis University

Buckley's campaign didn't respond to our questionnaire.

DEMOCRAT

McCluskie, Julie

Phone number: 303-866-2952Email: McCluskieforCO@gmail.com Website: https://mccluskieforco.com Mailing address: UnavailableEducation: Unavailable

McCluskie's campaign didn't respond to our questionnaire.

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 26

House District 26 includes all of Moffat County, Rio Blanco County and Routt County, and all of Avon, Eagle, Gypsum, Minturn, Red Cliff and Vail in Eagle County.

The race features a former Democrat who switched parties after her family was robbed and a social studies teacher from Steamboat Springs. Savannah Wolfson, an ex-Democrat from Oak Creek, defeated Glenn Lowe in the Republican primary in June. Meghan Lukens, a social studies teacher from Steamboat Springs, ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Democrats: 17,303 Republicans: 18,657 Unaffiliated: 31,545 Total active voters: 68,850

REPUBLICAN

Wolfson, Savannah

Phone number: UnavailableEmail: wolfson@savannah4hd26.com Website: savannah4hd26.com Mailing address: UnavailableEducation: Unavailable

DEMOCRAT

Lukens, Meghan

Phone number: UnavailableEmail: meghan@meghanlukens.com Website: campaign.meghanlukens.com Mailing address: UnavailableEducation: Unavailable