Jackson, MI

6 Kalamazoo Area Eateries to Fulfill That Pasta Craving

This past Friday, October 14th, was National Dessert Day leading me to put together a list of places where you could find delicious dessert in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek:. Well, today happens to be National Pasta Day. And, by coincidence, I stumbled upon a post in the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, asking about where to find great pasta in the area.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Vicksburg, Michigan Celebrates 150 Years

Here's what you can expect at Vicksburg's 150th-Year Kick-Off Celebration. The Vicksburg Historical Society and Historic Village and The Mill at Vicksburg are putting on a celebration of the small village's 150-year history on Saturday, October 15th. There will be live music, nearly a dozen of Southwest Michigan's most popular food trucks, and other activities.
VICKSBURG, MI
Woman And Young Boy Found Dead In Battle Creek Home

Update: Battle Creek Police have identified the mother and son who died in their home, Saturday afternoon. 51-year-old Teresa Osborne and her 14-year-old son Kaiden, were found unresponsive when first responders arrived at their home near South Minges Road. Life-saving efforts failed and they were declared dead at the scene. Investigators say it doesn’t appear that a violent act caused their deaths, or that anyone else was involved. Kaiden Osborne was a Lakeview High School student. The Calhoun County Critical Incident and Stress Management Team were at the school, Monday, to provide emotional support for the students.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
5 Kalamazoo/Battle Creek Area Costume Contests for Halloween 2022

Bust out that costume! It's time to have a competition. Halloween is just a few weeks away and, hopefully, you've already picked out or planned your costume. Or, maybe you're like me and wait until the last minute forcing yourself to create something out of what you already have at home. Like the year I went as a "tourist" simply because I had a tropical-themed shirt in my closet:
KALAMAZOO, MI
Looking Back To When Kalamazoo Had To Ration Sugar

There was a time when even Kalamazoo had to ration out things like meat flour and even sugar. I had no clue that during World War I, there was a federal ration system put in place, and Kalamazoo was doing its part to help "Food Win The War." Looking up what this was all about I learned some interesting history, then made a really cool discovery:
KALAMAZOO, MI
MSU President Dr. Samuel Stanley Resigning

Michigan State president Dr. Samuel Stanley is resigning as the school's president in a video statement posted to YouTube on Thursday morning. As the video shows, Dr. Stanley feels that he has lost confidence in the MSU Board of Trustees, despite vocal support from a segment of faculty and others at the university:
EAST LANSING, MI
Kalamazoo Country delivers the latest country music and local news for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

