Chelsea, MI

The Once-Abandoned, Haunted 6th Police Precinct: Detroit, Michigan

The old 6th Precinct Police Station in Detroit, Michigan: historic, deserted and haunted. After the groundbreaking ceremony on June 19, 1930, this $83,100 historic building began covering parts of southwest Detroit until they wrapped it up and moved to new quarters in 1986. The new location & building for the 6th Precinct was/is 11450 Warwick Street.
DETROIT, MI
5 Kalamazoo/Battle Creek Area Costume Contests for Halloween 2022

Bust out that costume! It's time to have a competition. Halloween is just a few weeks away and, hopefully, you've already picked out or planned your costume. Or, maybe you're like me and wait until the last minute forcing yourself to create something out of what you already have at home. Like the year I went as a "tourist" simply because I had a tropical-themed shirt in my closet:
KALAMAZOO, MI
Violent Teen Trips Over Feet Running From Michigan State Troopers

A Michigan teen has violent tendencies and two left feet to blame for his arrest in Detroit. An 18-year-old is currently behind bars after he was caught driving a vehicle that was involved in a violent carjacking. The teen was arrested Monday, however, the carjacking took place on September 26th. During the car theft of a Chrysler 200, the suspect allegedly struck the victim in the head multiple times with the butt of a handgun according to ClickonDetroit. The suspect was not identified or captured at that point.
DETROIT, MI
MSU President Dr. Samuel Stanley Resigning

Michigan State president Dr. Samuel Stanley is resigning as the school's president in a video statement posted to YouTube on Thursday morning. As the video shows, Dr. Stanley feels that he has lost confidence in the MSU Board of Trustees, despite vocal support from a segment of faculty and others at the university:
EAST LANSING, MI
Woman And Young Boy Found Dead In Battle Creek Home

Update: Battle Creek Police have identified the mother and son who died in their home, Saturday afternoon. 51-year-old Teresa Osborne and her 14-year-old son Kaiden, were found unresponsive when first responders arrived at their home near South Minges Road. Life-saving efforts failed and they were declared dead at the scene. Investigators say it doesn’t appear that a violent act caused their deaths, or that anyone else was involved. Kaiden Osborne was a Lakeview High School student. The Calhoun County Critical Incident and Stress Management Team were at the school, Monday, to provide emotional support for the students.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Kalamazoo Country delivers the latest country music and local news for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

