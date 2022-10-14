Read full article on original website
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Stone Sculpture of Sir Graves Ghastly Erected At Detroit’s Redford Theatre
Sir Graves Ghastly was a show that was a part of so many of our lives growing up, especially if you were a child of the 60s, 70s & 80s. Sir Graves Ghastly had its longest run on Saturday afternoons on TV2 in Detroit, from 1967 to 1982, with a total of fifteen seasons.
Detroit Woman Will Paint Your Booty Like A Pumpkin This Halloween
We like to celebrate Halloween in many ways, and one of the most celebrated ways is by doing spooky stuff. Whether going to a haunted house or visiting some haunted places, we are finally embracing how awesome the month of October is. Another way people celebrate is by doing Halloween-themed...
The Once-Abandoned, Haunted 6th Police Precinct: Detroit, Michigan
The old 6th Precinct Police Station in Detroit, Michigan: historic, deserted and haunted. After the groundbreaking ceremony on June 19, 1930, this $83,100 historic building began covering parts of southwest Detroit until they wrapped it up and moved to new quarters in 1986. The new location & building for the 6th Precinct was/is 11450 Warwick Street.
Things to Do in Michigan This Weekend: Comic Con, Bourbon & More
There's no excuse to sit at home bored this weekend. There's plenty of fun stuff to do within a couple hours' drive of Lansing, and we put together this handy-dandy list to give you some ideas. Lansing Bourbon Fest. A good bourbon is delicious, and more than 100 of them...
Take a Look Inside the Maltby Street ‘Poltergeist House': Jackson, Michigan
One of Jackson's most famous ghost stories still creeps me out…and the house in question is now gone forever. I first heard about this haunting when I was reading the newspaper in late 1961. It sounds like something that a reporter made up for the Halloween season, but no…this paranormal activity was for real.
8 Great Spots for Dessert in Kalamazoo & Battle Creek
Today, October 14th, 2022, is National Dessert Day. And, as someone who will always excitedly say yes to pretty much any kind of dessert, I absolutely will be using this day as an excuse to treat myself to some delicious desserts. But, where to go?. A quick Google search led...
Two Of America’s Best Corn Mazes Are Right Here In Michigan
It's fall in Michigan, the perfect time to throw on your favorite hoodie and head to a nearby corn maze for fun with friends and family. You don't have to be the Corn Kid to appreciate this great news!. Two Michigan corn mazes have been named among the best in...
YES! There are Freshwater Jellyfish In The Great Lakes and Michigan
I thought I knew a lot about nature and science. I practically live on the Discover, History, and Animal Planet channels when I'm not watching sports. So to say I love learning about nature and animals is a bit of an understatement. So how, in 37 years of living, am...
Battle Creek’s Kellogg’s Is Making Eggo Flavored Eggnog Booze This Year
As if we needed ANOTHER reason to spend the holidays getting tipsy off the ole' eggnog, Kellogg's just made a decision that I'm sure thousands of people will regret being excited about, at least the next morning. Kellogg's teamed up with Sippin Cream to make a lethal combination of eggnog,...
Not So Motor City: Detroit Named One Of The Worst Cities In US To Drive In
While it may hold the nickname of Motor City, it can be a little bit of a headache to drive around in Detroit. And while most major cities have the advantage of being able to blame heavy traffic for the disadvantage of being "hard to navigate", Detroit instead faces every other problem possible without the long delays.
5 Kalamazoo/Battle Creek Area Costume Contests for Halloween 2022
Bust out that costume! It's time to have a competition. Halloween is just a few weeks away and, hopefully, you've already picked out or planned your costume. Or, maybe you're like me and wait until the last minute forcing yourself to create something out of what you already have at home. Like the year I went as a "tourist" simply because I had a tropical-themed shirt in my closet:
Fact or Fiction: Is This Gravestone in Battle Creek Cemetery Actually Crying?
Locals say they've seen her tears. Others claim they've felt her tears. Legend has it this eerie statue sheds tears every Sunday, full moon, and Halloween-- but only at night. But is there any truth to this southwest Michigan urban legend?. Oak Hill Cemetery. Located just outside of downtown Battle...
Violent Teen Trips Over Feet Running From Michigan State Troopers
A Michigan teen has violent tendencies and two left feet to blame for his arrest in Detroit. An 18-year-old is currently behind bars after he was caught driving a vehicle that was involved in a violent carjacking. The teen was arrested Monday, however, the carjacking took place on September 26th. During the car theft of a Chrysler 200, the suspect allegedly struck the victim in the head multiple times with the butt of a handgun according to ClickonDetroit. The suspect was not identified or captured at that point.
MSU President Dr. Samuel Stanley Resigning
Michigan State president Dr. Samuel Stanley is resigning as the school's president in a video statement posted to YouTube on Thursday morning. As the video shows, Dr. Stanley feels that he has lost confidence in the MSU Board of Trustees, despite vocal support from a segment of faculty and others at the university:
Woman And Young Boy Found Dead In Battle Creek Home
Update: Battle Creek Police have identified the mother and son who died in their home, Saturday afternoon. 51-year-old Teresa Osborne and her 14-year-old son Kaiden, were found unresponsive when first responders arrived at their home near South Minges Road. Life-saving efforts failed and they were declared dead at the scene. Investigators say it doesn’t appear that a violent act caused their deaths, or that anyone else was involved. Kaiden Osborne was a Lakeview High School student. The Calhoun County Critical Incident and Stress Management Team were at the school, Monday, to provide emotional support for the students.
