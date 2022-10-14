Read full article on original website
pv-magazine-usa.com
Rooftop wind energy innovation claims 50% more energy than solar at same cost
A new bladeless wind energy unit, patented by Aeromine Technologies, is tackling the challenge of competing with rooftop solar as a local source of clean energy that can be integrated with the built environment. The scalable, “motionless” wind energy unit can produce 50% more energy than rooftop solar at the same cost, said the company.
equalocean.com
Decision Solution Provider YOUHUALIN Bags Hundreds of Mns of CNY from Series C
YOUHUALIN(Chinese:悠桦林信息科技（上海）有限公司), the leading business intelligence decision solution provider in China, bagged hundreds of millions of CNY from Series C funding round, led by V Fund, with participation by BoRun Capital, HNDY Capital, and Hainan Rongya. Existing shareholders Shanghai SAIC Hengxu Investment Management Co., Ltd. and 5Y Capital also participated.
rigzone.com
USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record
'This boost in gas stocks, resulting from increased domestic supply amid easing demand, means storage levels are now just eight percent below the five-year average'. In a new North America gas and LNG market update report, Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain highlighted that last week’s underground storage injection of 129 billion cubic feet was the second largest since the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) began reporting weekly storage data in January 2010.
rigzone.com
Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
The world’s diesel market is once again flashing signs of chaos, undermining the global economy with a fresh bout of inflationary pressure. Powering trucks, trains and ships that drive industry, the fuel is commanding huge buy-it-now premiums in Europe. Beset by worker strikes over pay at French oil refineries that lasted over three weeks, the continent is struggling to be ready for a ban on imports from key supplier Russia that’s 3 1/2 months away. The US has the lowest seasonal inventories in data that began in 1982 going into winter.
NASDAQ
Traders divert Europe-bound diesel to U.S. in race to re-stock
Traders are diverting Europe-bound tankers carrying diesel to the U.S. East Coast as the two regions battle for supplies amid an acute shortage and soaring prices. LONDON/WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Traders are diverting Europe-bound tankers carrying diesel to the U.S. East Coast as the two regions battle for supplies amid an acute shortage and soaring prices.
kitco.com
Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%
(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
The Move Back to $5 Gas
The price for a gallon of regular gas nationwide reached $5 in June. Not adjusted for inflation, this was the highest price in history. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had cut the global supply of crude. In turn, oil jumped well above $100 a barrel. While the global supply of oil has loosened somewhat since then, […]
rigzone.com
Wind And Solar Investments Payback Drops Below One Year
High spot electricity prices, particularly in Europe, are changing the utility wind and solar investment narrative as potential payback periods of under a year could start a race to develop renewable assets purely based on project economics, Rystad Energy research shows. Capital investments in renewables have also increased significantly and...
FTC Clears Field for Tractor Supply’s Orscheln Deal
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given Tractor Supply Company the go-ahead to close on its purchase of Orscheln Farm and Home, the rural lifestyle retailer said. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 12) news release, the Tennessee-based chain will acquire 166 stores from Orscheln for approximately $320 million, before working capital adjustments.
Importing more foreign farm workers is sowing the seeds of destruction
Citing labor shortages and rising production costs, the agricultural lobby is once again pushing the federal government to pass legislation that would increase the number of foreign agricultural workers permitted to enter the United States. The existing agricultural worker program — known as the H-2A nonimmigrant visa — admits laborers...
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Solution to a Modern-Day Problem: Designer Uses Non-Electric Air-Conditioning System
An ancient solution of using a non-electric air-conditioning system to solve a modern-day problem has been reinvented by a designer employing an innovative twist. By incorporating the air conditioning into a contemporary, stylish wall ornament that effectively regulates indoor temperatures without using a single watt of electricity, the designer was able to address thermal discomfort as well as energy consumption reduction and interior aesthetics.
equalocean.com
3D Printing Company Polymaker Raises Hundreds of Mns of CNY from Funding Round
Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Jiangsu, Polymaker (Chinese: 苏州聚复科技股份有限公司) is an international technology company focusing on developing 3D printing materials. It recently completed a funding round worth hundreds of millions of CNY, led by Skytrace Capital, with participation by SHARELINK CAPITAL, IDG Capital, Blue Lake Capital and CHANGSHU GUOFA VENTURE. Polymaker will use the capital for production, logistics, R&D investment, marketing and expanding its customer base.
Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti Criticizes Global Streamers’ Approach To Rights – Mipcom Cannes
Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti has criticized the global streamers’ approach to rights and data sharing, as he predicts “in five-to-10 years time IP and talent will be the most important way of creating value.” Banijay has placed intense focus on developing talent and IP since the acquisition of Endemol Shine Group in 2020 – which he said had happened “faster than we thought” – and Bassetti used his Mipcom keynote to talk down the SvoD’s approach to retaining the majority of rights, although he conceded “they give us fantastic opportunities and challenge us.” “It’s not fair to ask talent for everything...
Dangers posed by fracking and oil drilling
We write as environmental and social scientists in response to the extraordinary claims by the climate minister, Graham Stuart, that fracking and oil drilling are “good for the environment” and the economy (12 October). The reality is quite different. First, Mr Stuart’s claim about the supposed lower carbon intensity of UK oil and gas extraction pales into insignificance compared with the carbon implications of adding to overall extraction of fossil fuels, and flies in the face of the warning by the International Energy Agency that no new oil, gas or coal development can take place if the world is to reach net zero by 2050.
Even financial analysts should be interested in delivering pizzas, Domino's CEO says. 'Because our drivers become franchisees.'
Domino's CEO Russell Weiner suggested in an earnings call that even financial analysts should be interested in the pizza chain's driver positions.
equalocean.com
Andon Health Achieves Good Performance in 2022 Q1-Q3 Net Profit
On the evening of October 14, the A-share listed company Andon Health (Chinese: 九安医疗, 002432) released the forecast for the third quarter report. The company expects that the performance will increase significantly from January to September 2022. The net profit attributable to shareholders of the company will be CNY 16 billion (USD 2.22 billion) to 16.3 billion, with a year-on-year increase of 31818.29% to 32416.76%. It is estimated that the basic earnings per share will be CNY 35.09 to 35.75.
Here's how to invest risk-free money in government I-bonds at a return of nearly 10% before rates reset at the end of October
Because I-Bonds are issued by the US Treasury, they are essentially risk-free fixed income securities that protect investors from high inflation.
Why Akouos Stock Is on Fire Today
A buyout agreement is lighting a fire underneath the biotech's shares today.
marinelink.com
Dozens of LNG Carriers Queue off Europe's Coasts Unable to Unload
Dozens of ships carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) are circling off the coasts of Spain and other European countries unable to secure slots to unload because plants that convert the seaborne fuel back to gas are full. Europe is facing an energy supply squeeze as Russia has progressively cut gas...
actionlifemedia.com
How to Invest in Precious Metals
Don’t buy any precious metals until you read this. When it comes to portfolio management, diversification is crucial. Even a tiny amount of gold and silver is an excellent way to diversify your portfolio because it doesn’t move in the same way as stocks and bonds. Although it...
