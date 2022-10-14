Read full article on original website
Related
equalocean.com
Decision Solution Provider YOUHUALIN Bags Hundreds of Mns of CNY from Series C
YOUHUALIN(Chinese:悠桦林信息科技（上海）有限公司), the leading business intelligence decision solution provider in China, bagged hundreds of millions of CNY from Series C funding round, led by V Fund, with participation by BoRun Capital, HNDY Capital, and Hainan Rongya. Existing shareholders Shanghai SAIC Hengxu Investment Management Co., Ltd. and 5Y Capital also participated.
Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti Criticizes Global Streamers’ Approach To Rights – Mipcom Cannes
Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti has criticized the global streamers’ approach to rights and data sharing, as he predicts “in five-to-10 years time IP and talent will be the most important way of creating value.” Banijay has placed intense focus on developing talent and IP since the acquisition of Endemol Shine Group in 2020 – which he said had happened “faster than we thought” – and Bassetti used his Mipcom keynote to talk down the SvoD’s approach to retaining the majority of rights, although he conceded “they give us fantastic opportunities and challenge us.” “It’s not fair to ask talent for everything...
equalocean.com
3D Printing Company Polymaker Raises Hundreds of Mns of CNY from Funding Round
Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Jiangsu, Polymaker (Chinese: 苏州聚复科技股份有限公司) is an international technology company focusing on developing 3D printing materials. It recently completed a funding round worth hundreds of millions of CNY, led by Skytrace Capital, with participation by SHARELINK CAPITAL, IDG Capital, Blue Lake Capital and CHANGSHU GUOFA VENTURE. Polymaker will use the capital for production, logistics, R&D investment, marketing and expanding its customer base.
Even financial analysts should be interested in delivering pizzas, Domino's CEO says. 'Because our drivers become franchisees.'
Domino's CEO Russell Weiner suggested in an earnings call that even financial analysts should be interested in the pizza chain's driver positions.
Here's how to invest risk-free money in government I-bonds at a return of nearly 10% before rates reset at the end of October
Because I-Bonds are issued by the US Treasury, they are essentially risk-free fixed income securities that protect investors from high inflation.
equalocean.com
Andon Health Achieves Good Performance in 2022 Q1-Q3 Net Profit
On the evening of October 14, the A-share listed company Andon Health (Chinese: 九安医疗, 002432) released the forecast for the third quarter report. The company expects that the performance will increase significantly from January to September 2022. The net profit attributable to shareholders of the company will be CNY 16 billion (USD 2.22 billion) to 16.3 billion, with a year-on-year increase of 31818.29% to 32416.76%. It is estimated that the basic earnings per share will be CNY 35.09 to 35.75.
Comments / 0