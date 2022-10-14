Read full article on original website
kmuw.org
Kansas ranks among the worst in the country on both mental illness and its treatment
WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas performs worse on key measures of mental health than anywhere else in the U.S. A new report by Mental Health America tracking mental illness and the ease of accessing care found high rates of addiction among young people and mental illness and suicidal thoughts among adults put Kansas in last place.
Kansas Public Radio
Court Diversion Costs in Kansas Could Put a Price on Justice
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — A court process that keeps criminal charges off someone’s record can charge hundreds of dollars for the possibility of a clean slate. Critics say some Kansas courts that charge heavily to cover the costs of diversion programs make a two-tiered system of justice favoring the rich. But cities and counties that run the programs say they do what they can to make it accessible.
Statewide police effort made targeting ‘epidemic’ in Kansas
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Kansas law enforcement agencies are coming together to increase their patrol efforts around schools to bring awareness to an “epidemic” among children. Several law enforcement agencies across the sunflower state, including the Junction City Police Department, will be encouraging more motorists and their passengers to buckle up. From Oct. 24 to […]
Kansas hasn’t paid for medically necessary interpreting services. You can help change the system.
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Rachel Showstack is an associate professor of Spanish at Wichita State University and the founder and president of the organization Alce su voz (‘Speak Out’), whose […] The post Kansas hasn’t paid for medically necessary interpreting services. You can help change the system. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kmuw.org
How to make an informed decision when voting for judges in Kansas
When voters head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, they’ll encounter a slew of down-ballot names they’ve likely never heard of: judges standing for retention. In Kansas, 75 judges are on the ballot statewide. Are these retention votes really important?. “Vitally important,” according to Larry Tucker, senior...
Voting in the Kansas general election? Here’s what to expect when casting your ballot
The Kansas general election is on Nov. 8, but voters don’t have to wait that long to vote. Whether you vote on election day, by mail or early in person, The Beacon has created a guide to help you prepare. How do I check my voter registration information?. When...
New aerospace manufacturing facility coming to Kansas, creating 155 jobs
A new aerospace manufacturing facility is coming to south-central Kansas.
Emporia gazette.com
Kansas Governor: Gov. Laura Kelly (Democrat)
What is the most important issue facing Kansas, and how do you propose to address it?. Our economic development success over the past 3.5 years has highlighted the drastic need for more moderate income housing, for more childcare options for families, and for internet connectivity and affordability all across the state. We completed a statewide housing assessment (first one in 30 years), worked with the legislature to create incentives for developers to build, redesigned some incentives to allow more flexibility in growing the housing stock, and significantly increased the budget of the Kansas Housing Resources Council to spur more housing projects.
Go pickin’ for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches
Go pickin' for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches!
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction which will be held at 11 a.m. on November 2, at the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge, located 6 miles north of Canton in McPherson County.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Applications open for Kansas kids' lifetime hunting, fishing license
KANSAS CITY — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is proud to announce the application period for the state’s all-new lifetime hunting and fishing license for kids will begin October 14, 2022. Any resident youth who is 7 years old or younger at the time of application...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
KSN.com
Powerball Jackpot hits $480M, Kansas Lottery says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Tickets are now on sale for the next Powerball drawing with an estimated jackpot of nearly half a billion dollars. Monday night’s Powerball drawing sits at $480 million with a cash option of $242.2 million, according to the Kansas Lottery. The Sunflower State has already seen several Powerball wins in October. A $50,000 ticket was sold in southwest Kansas on Oct. 5, while another $50,000 ticket was sold in south-central Kansas on Oct. 15.
Why this Republican won’t be voting for Derek Schmidt or Kris Kobach | Commentary
GOP former state school board member says Laura Kelly and Chris Mann are better choices.
KAKE TV
What you need to know about two Kansas constitutional amendments on the upcoming ballot
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The first proposal would allow state lawmakers to veto actions and decisions made by the executive branch of state government. When Kansas' leaders can't agree, the resulting fight can lead to public unrest as we saw with the pandemic response. You may remember the orders to close schools, churches and businesses and the resulting protests in the streets.
KWCH.com
Cooler weather on the way
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chilly start to the morning across northern and western KS with lows in the 30s and low 40s; however 40s to near 50 in southern Kansas. A weak front moved through the area last night and temperatures will be cooler today- but still mild, with highs in the 70s to near 80. Even cooler for Sunday-Wednesday with highs in the 50s and 60s.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Spotty storms tonight, chilly start to the workweek
Showers and thunderstorms are already starting to fire up in Oklahoma this evening, along and ahead of the cold front that tracked across Kansas yesterday. A secondary boundary is now sinking across the Sunflower State, bringing a reinforcing push of northerly winds into the region. A few scattered showers and...
Country singer Logan Mize returns home to Kansas
Country singer and songwriter Logan Mize is a Kansas native growing up in Clearwater. His wife is from Andale, and after spending years in Nashville, they chose to move back to Kansas.
Please Stop Doing This At Walmart In Missouri
I've shopped at Walmart stores in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Texas, Iowa, and now Missouri. Yet nowhere, except at the Walmarts in Missouri have I experienced this every time I go shopping. That is, people camping out in the middle of an aisle and just catching up with each other. I...
