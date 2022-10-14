ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simplemost

Lego Has A New Christmas Tree Set That Will Be A Cute Addition To Your Holiday Decor

By Anna Weaver
Simplemost
Simplemost
 4 days ago

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

It doesn’t require cutting down, watering or dragging out to the green bin at the end of the holiday season. And you’ll possibly enjoy decorating it even more than your real Christmas tree.

The newly released Lego Christmas tree kit currently costs $89 on Amazon, or you can get it at the Lego website for $44.99. This set has 784 pieces including tiny faux candles, ornaments and a star for the tree topper.

It’s actually a 2-in-1 Lego kit. You can either build one taller, 11-inch Christmas tree or two smaller trees that are 6 inches and 9 inches tall. You can also, of course, change up the decor if you have other Legos at home you’d like to incorporate. The Lego Christmas tree is recommended for builders 12 and up.

Want more options for your block-building Christmas tree projects?

You can get a tiny Lego Christmas tree that’s just 36 pieces and costs $12.95 on Amazon. This pint-sized tree also comes with two tiny Lego presents and would make a great stocking stuffer for Lego-lovers. It has a 4.2-star rating from more than 600 ratings.

Or try the $44.99 Lego Holiday Santa’s Front Yard kit. The kit has an elf, reindeer, snowy moonlight backdrop, snowy trees and a North Pole sign. It has a 4.7 rating from more than 60 customers.

Animal-lovers might like the Lego Christmas Penguin which sits on a snowy white platform next to a tiny tree and three presents. This set will set you back $14.99 and comes with 244 pieces.

The 4.5-inch-tall penguin can rotate and move its wings, and is possibly celebrating Christmas from the southern hemisphere since that’s where penguins live. The kit also has 4.8 out of 5 stars from its 130-plus ratings since its release in 2021.

Amazon reviewer Stevo Smith said of the penguin holiday kit, “These little seasonal builds are super fun and cute. The base of each has a hidden thing in them.”

Another reviewer, Adam, revealed that the hidden item is a snowflake and that they preferred to display it outside the base.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aDqfn_0iYpwbST00
Amazon

And don’t forget the Lego City Advent Calendar and the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar are both out for 2022.

If you don’t mind buying non-Lego kits, the Aokesi Christmas Tree Building Kit costs $29.99 and is also a music box.

The kit is 373 pieces and plays “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” once assembled. The tree is topped with a golden snowflake and trimmed with tiny ornaments. A mini train, snowman and presents fit under the tree too.

One Amazon reviewer said that her 10-year-old loved this set.

“The whole piece is bigger than I expected and a perfect addition to our Christmas decorations while adding my son’s love of Legos,” Blutziyona wrote. “Though this isn’t Lego brand, these pieces for nice and tight and he even said they’re hard to take off when misplaced, which is good knowing all the decorations on the tree and around it won’t fall off easily. The music is beautiful and the rotating of the trains and the star move nice and smooth.”

There’s also a 506-piece version on sale for $25.59. You can clip a 5% coupon on the page for both versions right now.

Which of these Lego Christmas tree and holiday-themed building kits would be your pick? Or do you prefer to deck out a real tree over one made of building blocks?

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

10 Halloween Candles You Can Get On Amazon For Setting A Spooky Mood

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As you start to pull out your Halloween decorations and go on the hunt...
Simplemost

10 Halloween Window Decorations That Are Fun And Affordable

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. ‘Tis the season to get spooky! If you’re on the hunt for Halloween decorations,...
Simplemost

10 Halloween Doormats That Will Give Guests A Spirited Welcome

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The best way to greet trick-or-treaters is costumed and with a bowl full of...
Simplemost

Why Users Say These $46 Nest Holiday Candles Really Are Worth Every Penny

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Hosting during the holidays means cleaning house, prepping food and making sure your guests...
Simplemost

Kellogg’s Just Launched An Elf On The Shelf ‘cooling’ Cereal

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Kellogg’s is already saying goodbye to fall and hello to winter with a new...
Simplemost

5 Secret Ingredients To Add To Your Laundry

Clothes can get pretty dirty, but cleaning them should be fairly straightforward when you have some tricks up your sleeve. Did you know there are other useful ingredients probably already sitting in your cabinets that can boost the effectiveness of your detergent? Some don’t require detergent at all. Since...
Simplemost

These Adult Halloween Costumes Let You Channel The Spirit Of The Spooky Season

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Halloween is approaching, which means it’s the time of year you can be anything...
Simplemost

10 Halloween Animatronics On Amazon That Will Freak Out Your Guests

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with keeping your holiday decorations simple, but if you think...
Simplemost

The Slim, Stylish, RFID-Blocking Women’s Travel Wallet Is On Sale On Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. A good wallet is something you can take anywhere, whether you’re running to the...
Simplemost

Keep Your Medium-Sized Pup Cozy This Season In These Adorable Dog Sweaters

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. OK, most dogs don’t really need clothes; they have plenty of fur to keep...
Simplemost

5 Halloween Blankets To Ward Off That Spooky Chill In The Air

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. For much of the country, the temperature starts dipping as Halloween decorations come out....
Simplemost

You Can Now Get A Hocus Pocus-Themed Yahtzee Game

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The classic game of Yahtzee is getting a spooky makeover this Halloween season by...
Simplemost

These Cute Meringue Ghost Cookies Use Only Two Ingredients

This Halloween, you can whip up some spooky ghosts that — through some sort of witchy magic — only need two ingredients!. Meringue ghost cookies require only egg whites, sugar and a lot of whipped air to create a sweet, crispy, light dessert. Lifehacker’s guide on how to...
Parade

Everything We Know About the Dunkin' Holiday 2022 Drink Menu So Far

With much of the U.S. under a cold freeze, it seems like a fairly good time to start thinking about the holidays. Ushering in the most magical time of the year also means we embracing the seasonal menus crafted by our favorite restaurants and coffee chains, including Dunkin’. Pretty...
Simplemost

This Neck And Shoulder Relaxer Gets Rave Reviews—And It’s On Sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The daily grind can be a real pain in the neck. Stress, poor posture...
Simplemost

Simplemost

18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy