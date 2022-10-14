ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simplemost

Shark’s New FlexStyle Multi-Styling And Drying Hair Tool Is Out—Here’s How It Performs

By Kaitlin Gates
Simplemost
Simplemost
 4 days ago

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Shark has a hot new beauty product designed to dry and style your hair quickly, all without doing any heat damage to your locks.

I got a chance to try this new gadget recently, right before it dropped on Amazon, when the brand sent me one for review.

The new Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System is a hair dryer, plus multi-styling tool designed to dry your hair quickly, give it volume and straighten or curl it. The system can flip back and forth, from a fast-drying hair dryer to brushes with heat and airflow for volumizing, de-frizzing and smoothing, or to two curling wands, one for each side of your face. Each attachment simply slides on and pops off in seconds, so there’s no need for separate styling tools, which helps keep your bathroom counter free of clutter.

The price for all this convenience in one gadget might not seem like a bargain — it’s currently listed at $270 at both Shark’s website and Amazon. (The FlexStyle is temporarily out of stock at Amazon, but a Shark representative tells Simplemost it’s expected to be available again in the next week or two.) But given how many tools it can replace and the impressive design, you’ll probably feel like you’re getting your money’s worth.

The FlexStyle uses low air and heat, which means minimal heat exposure and no heat damage to your hair, whether you’re simply drying it or styling it. The system also has four heat settings and three airflow settings, so you can turn it up or down depending on whether the air being emitted seems too hot or strong, or not enough, plus a “cool shot” button to set your style.

Testing the Shark FlexStyle

During my test of the Shark FlexStyle, I used it four ways: as a hair dryer, as a volume tool with the oval brush, as a straightener with the paddle brush, and as a curler.

It’s important to note that I have not had a haircut since I chopped it off myself in my bathroom seven months ago, so any split ends and flyaways you see in my photos are the fault of an amateur hairstylist and not the FlexStyle. Also, I have incredibly fine hair that doesn’t like to be styled … and I don’t think I’m good at doing hair, anyway, especially as an out-of-practice remote worker. Keeping all of that in mind, here’s how the FlexStyle worked for me.

Right out of the box, the pieces snap in and out easily and effortlessly and, despite being rather large, the FlexStyle is quite light and easy to use (it weighs 1 1/2 pounds). Once turned on, it is rather loud — loud enough to be startling at first and louder than any hair dryer I’ve ever used.

Test 1: Drying Fine Hair with the Shark FlexStyle

Despite having fine hair, my usual hair dryer takes 10-15 minutes to dry my hair to about 90%, and a bit longer if I want it to be completely dry. In comparison, the Shark FlexStyle dried my hair to 90% in about 5 minutes. I then used the oval brush to add some volume and the paddle brush to straighten and smooth. Neither the dryer or brushes pulled out or broke any of my hair, which I’d say is the first time that has ever happened. All dryers, straighteners and curling irons I’ve used before have broken pieces of my hair or pulled out full strands.

Shark says the FlexStyle will not lead to heat damage on your hair because it regulates the temperature consistently, and after my test, I’ll back the brand up on that claim. I was beyond impressed at how smooth and sleek my hair looked and felt — and ecstatic to not have any hair ripped out. Even running a straightener directly on my hair has not gotten my hair as smooth or soft, and dryers usually leave it feeling a bit too dry.

While it took some getting used to, once I got the hang of using the FlexStyle, I’d say this was by far the best hair dryer and straightener I have ever used. My hair has never felt softer after applying heat, and even two days later (without washing it), it still feels soft, light and airy.

Here’s how my hair looked after using the dryer, then switching to the oval brush and then the paddle:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fXz82_0iYpw04x00
Kaitlin Gates/Simplemost

Test 2: Curling with the Shark FlexStyle

Next up was the curling iron, which I was excited but hesitant about, as my hair does not hold a curl longer than a few minutes unless it is absolutely covered in hairspray and often struggles to hold a curl at all.

As I was expecting, curling didn’t work well for me. The instructions for the curling setting on the FlexStyle say to allow the system to pull your hair in on its own, then simply move it toward your head with no need for manual twirling. With my fine hair, however, the FlexStyle couldn’t seem to pick up my strands that well, and when it did, they kept falling out of the barrel. After following the instructions on one side, I moved to the other and got some curl when I either used very small strands or wrapped larger ones around the barrel myself.

Here’s a look at the FlexStyle performed on my very-fine, won’t-hold-a-curl hair:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R49Ch_0iYpw04x00
Kaitlin Gates/Simplemost

Is the Shark FlexStyle Worth the Price?

The two main downsides I found while testing the Shark FlexStyle are that it’s loud, and that you have to swap the pieces (including the left and right curling wands) each time you want to use a different function. Each piece gets hot, so you either need to put gloves on to swap them or wait for them the cool down before removing them, which isn’t great when you’re in a rush or when you’re trying to curl each side of your hair. You also have to use pretty small strands for curling, so if you have a lot of hair, it may take quite some time to curl your entire head.

The $270 price tag is much higher than a simple hair dryer or curling iron, but it’s not outrageous considering it’s a multi-tool from a top brand. If you do your hair often, it will definitely save you drying time, and if the curling works well for you, too, it will likely be worth your money.

If you are like me and only style your hair occasionally, the FlexStyle is likely not a must-have, but is nice if you have the extra money. If you dry your hair daily, however, I’d say this gadget is worth the price as heat damage can lead to problems that will end up costing more as you try to reverse the damage.

Similar Styling Products

While the FlexStyle is Shark’s first versatile hairstyling tool, the brand previously released a hair dryer, while rival Dyson has its own hair dryer, flat iron and, notably, a styling tool similar to Shark’s FlexStyle called the Airwrap, which comes with a price tag you’d expect from that premium brand, listing for $749 (but on sale for $699 right now) on Amazon.

The Dyson Airwrap uses air to attract and wrap the hair, while negative ions help reduce static. It includes multiple attachments, like barrels in two sizes, a soft smoothing brush, a round volumizing brush and a pre-styling dryer that dries hair from wet to damp.

With the Dyson being nearly triple the price of the Shark, it’s safe to consider the FlexStyle a product that still gives you high quality but at a much lower price.

Budget Multi-Styling Options

If you need an even lower price point, however, other similar products include the Inglam 4-in-1 blowout brush, which lists for a more reasonable $91 but has softer reviews from users.

The top-rated Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0, which is $70 on Amazon, is designed to dry your hair and give it soft waves.

The Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 has four heat settings and charcoal activated bristles that the brand says are great for next day hair freshness.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Last Chance to Get This Hair Oil With Over 18,000 Positive Ratings Grows Back ‘Super Silky’ Locks Within a Week for Only $8

Sometimes our hair needs a reset button. When it comes to issues like hair loss or dryness, our locks will always need a helping hand. Luckily, there’s a hair oil on Amazon that cures exactly that and then some. It has more than 18,000 reviews with shoppers wholeheartedly agreeing it delivers thicker and healthier hair. Best part? It’s discounted at just $8 for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, and is just one of the many marked-down hair care products you’ll want to snag in anticipation of the huge sale event that ends tonight. The Wild Growth hair oil at Amazon specifically...
msn.com

TikTok Swears By These 13 Genius Heat-Free Hair Styling Hacks

I have a confession to make: I love using hot tools to style my hair. It’s fast, it’s easy, and flat irons, curling wands, and blowdryers deliver impressive results in a short amount of time. It’s no wonder that hot tools are most people’s hairstyling go-to method of choice, but, at the end of the day, the convenience probably isn’t worth the damage. Over time, heat styling can really wreck your hair, which is why I’m always on the hunt for heat-free styling hacks that actually work.
Digital Trends

Shark’s Dyson hair dryer alternative is on sale for Prime Day

It’s not every day you see discounts on leading brands like Shark, but luckily Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is in full swing right now — meaning you can find fantastic deals like this one on the Shark HyperAir Fast-Drying Hair Dryer for just $218, which is or 5% off the original price of $230. If you’re always shopping for the best hair dryers and styling products, then Prime Day deals like these will be hard to resist. Check out more about this leading hair dryer from Shark below.
New York Post

Our review of the 10 best hair straighteners and flat irons

First things first — we do not need more than one hair straightener (or flat iron, whichever name you prefer) in our arsenal. However, testing a variety of these trusty hair tools made us learn something: not all are created equal. Sure, you probably still have the same flat...
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today

Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Well+Good

Sorry, TikTok: Here’s Why a Manicurist Says You Should Never, Ever Gel Cure Your Press-On Nails

More and more people are turning to DIY nail solutions to get that fresh-from-the-salon look for less time and money. The latest hack exploding on TikTok is to cure press-on nails with gel polish. The process involves applying gel polish to the underside of a press on in lieu of glue, then curing (aka setting) it with a UV light. It's the same process that's used to apply gel extensions, and in theory, allows you to get the longevity of gel tips with the fun and affordable patterns of press-ons. But there's one problem: While gel tips are clear, most press-ons aren't. And according to Julie Kandalec, celebrity manicurist and nail educator, in order for gel polish to properly cure, the UV light from the lamp needs to be able to reach the gel, which it can't do through painted press-ons.
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us The Best Serum To Grow Thicker Brows And Lashes

Despite the trend of seeing supermodels on runways with bleached eyebrows, don’t be fooled: underneath that dye you’ll still find thick brows. Healthy and thick eyelashes and brows isn’t something that ever goes out of style, but if these features weren’t naturally bestowed upon you, there are some amazing serums on the market that can help. The problem, as always, is weeding through the products that can actually be effective and those that will just wind up costing you money without making much of a difference. Knowing which ingredients are recommended for hair growth is key. That’s why we turned to Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Robin Evans atSouthern CT Dermatology, who is also a clinical instructor at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, to tell us the best serum to grow thicker brows and lashes.
shefinds

The Skincare Product You Should Stop Using ASAP—It’s So Bad For Your Skin!

If you have sensitive, acne-prone or textured skin, it is vital to find the right skincare products to nourish and hydrate your complexion, rather than those that may cause the opposite outcome (irritation, redness, acne, etc). We reached out to skincare experts and dermatologists to learn more about fragrances in common skincare products, and how this ingredient— sometimes found in your moisturizer— can negatively impact your skin health. Read on for tips, insight and suggestions from Dr. Alpana Mohta, MBBS, MD, DNB, certified dermatologist and board member at Better Goods and Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsoriasisTeam.
shefinds

3 Skin-Firming Creams Dermatologists Swear By To Make Eye Bags Disappear

The under-eye area is extremely delicate — as such, it’s a good idea to treat it with products that won’t irritate sensitive skin and eyes while still containing active ingredients that have been shown to reduce puffiness and even lighten the appearance of dark circles. Many of the eye area issues that people say bother them are genetic or the natural result of aging or repeated exposure to UV light. And one of the best ways to prevent skin damage in this area of the face is to use sunscreen daily, wear sunglasses that block 99 to 100 percent of UVA and UVB rays, and create better habits like getting plenty of sleep.
rsvplive.ie

We tried the bed sheet hack and it dried our clothes in half the time

Irish households are looking at over six months of drying your clothes indoors before the weather warms up again. Relying on your tumble dryer is an expensive choice, with many people preferring cheaper options to cut back on energy bills. We might have found the perfect trick, as we tried...
Simplemost

5 Secret Ingredients To Add To Your Laundry

Clothes can get pretty dirty, but cleaning them should be fairly straightforward when you have some tricks up your sleeve. Did you know there are other useful ingredients probably already sitting in your cabinets that can boost the effectiveness of your detergent? Some don’t require detergent at all. Since...
The US Sun

I always get cold at night but have worked out the best way to keep my bed warm – it’s all about the blanket placement

A WOMAN who gets ridiculously cold at night has shared her personal advice on how to stay warm in bed - and it's all about where you put your blanket. Zara Lawrence took to the Family Lowdown Tips and Ideas group on Facebook to post about her top tip, writing: "Before, I would add blankets ON TOP of my duvet ... 2, 3, 4, 5 or more in the hopes of keeping warm.
Simplemost

5 Halloween Blankets To Ward Off That Spooky Chill In The Air

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. For much of the country, the temperature starts dipping as Halloween decorations come out....
Simplemost

Why Users Say These $46 Nest Holiday Candles Really Are Worth Every Penny

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Hosting during the holidays means cleaning house, prepping food and making sure your guests...
The Kitchn

7 Affordable Kitchen Upgrades That Will Help Sell Your House, According to Real Estate Experts

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you ask real estate experts (and we did), they will universally tell you that putting a little time and money into your kitchen is worth the investment if you’re planning to put your house on the market. Unfortunately, kitchen remodels can get very costly very quickly. Still, it doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg to upgrade your kitchen. There are plenty of affordable ways to spruce things up. Ahead, a few ideas.
OREGON STATE
Simplemost

Simplemost

18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy