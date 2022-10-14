How to watch Bronny James high school basketball tournament: Schedule, rosters, start times, TV channel & live stream for 2022 Top Flight Invite

Read full article on original website
LeBron James’ son hits big growth spurt
LeBron James has two sons who are emerging basketball prospects, and one of them is showing some serious growth — literally. James’ sons Bronny and Bryce play basketball for Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif. Their team, playing under the name of California Basketball Club, took on Bishop Gorman (under the name LV Orange) in a Border League tournament game in Las Vegas.
4-star DL Ashton Porter decommits from Northwestern
Cypress (Texas) Cy Ranch four-star defensive lineman Ashton Porter has decommitted from Northwestern. Porter is the No. 306 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He currently has an On3 NIL...
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel are NBA games on today? Times, opening night schedule for 2022-23 season
A wild offseason is behind us. The rosters are set. It's time to hit the floor for the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season. The league will kick off a new campaign on Tuesday with what should be an entertaining doubleheader. The 76ers will travel to Boston to face the Celtics at the TD Garden, and the Lakers will battle the defending champion Warriors at the Chase Center.
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Danilo Gallinari out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Celtics forward
The Celtics addressed a need in the offseason by signing Danilo Gallinari. Unfortunately, the veteran sharpshooter is at risk of missing most of the 2022-23 season, if not all of it. Gallinari was traded from the Hawks to the Spurs following the 2021-22 season. He was subsequently waived, paving the...
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube Accuses NBA & ESPN Of Trying To 'Destroy' BIG3 Basketball League
Ice Cube has insinuated that he believes there may be a concerted effort to limit the heights he’s able to reach with his three-on-three basketball league, BIG3. The statement followed a post made by NBA veteran-turned-podcast host Stephen Jackson encouraging more fans to support the league, which is gearing up for its sixth season.
Hornets waive four players, including LiAngelo Ball
The Hornets have trimmed their roster down to 16 players in advance of the regular season, announcing today in a press release that they’ve waived LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Crutcher, Xavier Sneed, and Ty-Shon Alexander. The older brother of Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, LiAngelo has played for Charlotte’s Summer...
TNT Signs ‘Inside the NBA’ Cast To Long-Term Contract Extensions
Let the NBA’s billion-dollar media rights negotiations begin. Warner Bros. Discovery announced long-term contract extensions with the cast of TNT’s “Inside the NBA” on Monday: Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson. The NBA’s U.S. media rights with incumbents TNT and ESPN expire...
iheart.com
Charles Barkley Agrees To Massive New Deal With TNT: Report
Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has reportedly agreed to a massive new 10-year contract with TNT, which is expected to be "well north of nine figures," the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported on Monday (October 17). "The exact amount Barkley will make is not yet known if he...
NBC Sports
Rams asked Cam Akers to stay home Thursday and Friday
The Rams and running back Cam Akers are careening toward a divorce. It’s still unclear what sparked the rift. However, it resulted in the Rams asking Akers to stay home twice this week. Per a league source, the Rams asked Akers to not come to the facility on Thursday...
saturdaytradition.com
Peyton Manning slams brother Eli, Chad Powers during College GameDay appearance
Peyton Manning has proven over the years that he’s got some jokes. He joined the College GameDay crew to make some picks in Knoxville. The crew discussed the Penn State-Michigan matchup and Manning made a joke regarding his brother Eli Manning’s character “Chad Powers”. Powers went to a try out at Penn State and went viral.
Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal land new deals for 'Inside the NBA'
TNT's award-winning "Inside the NBA" team "will remain together for many years to come," the network's parent company said.
Armando Bacot on Jalen Washington: ‘He has a chance to be really special’
With the college basketball season under four weeks away, a lot of preseason conversations are beginning. Whether it’s about expectations, incoming players or rotations, its a conversation every fan base and program is talking about. For the UNC basketball program, that is the case as well. One of the questions for the Tar Heels is how deep this team can be and how deep it really will be. Last year, Hubert Davis kept it right around seven guys. This year, the expectation is that will grow in large part to the jump Dontrez Styles will make as well as the incoming...
Look: NBA World Reacts To The Troubling Arrest News
A Charlotte Hornets player is in some trouble. According to Kyle Bailey, James Bouknight was arrested on Sunday and it could be related to a DUI and some other charges. This isn't good news for the Hornets, especially since Bouknight just finished his rookie campaign. He played in 31 games and close to five points and two rebounds per game.
BET
NBA Hall Of Famer Dikembe Mutombo Diagnosed With Brain Tumor
Former NBA center and basketball Hall of Famer, Dikembe Mutombo, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. According to a statement issued on behalf of Mutombo and his family, he’s currently undergoing treatment in Atlanta and remains in “great spirits.”. "Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during...
Charles Barkley, TNT Agree to Nine-Figure Contract, per Report
The NBA analyst reportedly will be contractually tied to the network for 10 years.
ESPN
Best signs from College GameDay at Alabama-Tennessee
Rocky Top is once again the host of College GameDay, as the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers welcome the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide. Tennessee has wins over three ranked opponents in the wake of its 40-13 victory over the LSU Tigers last week. According to ESPN's Playoff Predictor, Tennessee was given a 0.1% chance to make the College Football Playoff prior to the season. With a win over Alabama, however, the Vols' chances would leap to 48%.
College Football News
Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 7
Oh did this just get even more interesting. There will be plenty of upsets on the way, but until then the College Football Playoff picture remains … clear? It’s not what you think, and you’ll see what we’re talking about when we get there. There are...
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch 76ers vs. Celtics today: TV channel, time, live stream for 2022 NBA opening night Joel Embiid vs. Jayson Tatum showdown
The Celtics are hoping that they can put a turbulent offseason in the rearview mirror as they kick off their 2022-23 season. Boston made a couple of big moves this past summer, acquiring Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari to improve its depth. Unfortunately for the Celtics, they quickly lost Gallinari to a torn left ACL, then learned Robert Williams III would have to undergo surgery on his left knee.
ng-sportingnews.com
Projecting 76ers' starting, closing lineup for 2022-23 season: Best options to complement James Harden and Joel Embiid
Few teams had as good of an offseason as the 76ers did. Not only did Philadelphia re-sign James Harden to a team-friendly deal, but it acquired De'Anthony Melton in a trade and made a couple of important signings in free agency in P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. Depth was...
TNT makes big announcement about ‘Inside the NBA’ crew
America’s favorite TV quartet is officially running it back for several more years to come. TNT announced Monday that their famed “Inside the NBA” crew of Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, and Ernie Johnson have all agreed to long-term contract extensions with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports.
