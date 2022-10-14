Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Palo Duro Canyon Is an Underrated Texas GemNick ReynoldsAmarillo, TX
Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathroomsJuliette FairleyTexas State
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Butterfly Memorial Brings Families TogetherMedia TVAmarillo, TX
’80s Amarillo Punk Documentary Is A Jackpot Of Rare Footage
When you think "music scene" in Amarillo, you'd be forgiven for thinking that it's all acoustic guitars, Stetsons, three chords, and the truth. Hang out in Amarillo long enough, and you find out there's a lot more to it than that. I recently stumbled upon this documentary made in the...
Did You Know Amarillo Once Called Itself “The Friendly City”?
Amarillo goes by, and has gone by, several nicknames. Depending on how old you are, what part of town you grew up in, whether you were born here or not; it all influences how you see Amarillo. That being said, once in a while one of these nicknames will surprise me.
Another One Bites the Dust an Amarillo Restaurant Shuts Doors
This year has had its ups and of course its downs. We have seen new places come to town and even as fast have seen some places shut their doors forever. It was just late last year that we saw this Amarillo restaurant open up. The reviews were pretty good. It was one on my list that I wanted to try. I just thought I would have some time.
Once Popular Amarillo Buffet Finally Closes Its Doors
Another Amarillo restaurant bites the dust. My favorite response to hearing this was, "wait, what? I thought this place was already closed." The restaurant I speak of is China Star. The infamous Chinese buffet in Amarillo was either loved or hated, there was no in-between. In its heyday, China Star was the buffet in Amarillo. However over the years, and the many negative reviews, I'm surprised they kept their doors open as long as they did.
Hey Amarillo Walgreens Please Learn New State Laws We Beg You
Sundays can be a really weird day. Especially when it comes to buying beer and wine. There are time frames that you can't purchase any at all. It's the only item I can think of that they put time limits on you. I never understood the whole Sunday rule growing...
Suspect Flees on Foot After Dollar General Armed Robbery
More crime, more robbery taking over Amarillo. This particular robbery takes us to the San Jacinto area. Monday, October 17, 2022, at 11:19 am, the Amarillo Police Department received a call about a robbery at Dollar General. Dollar General is located at 403 S. Western. A suspect entered the store and demanded money from the clerk while pointing a gun. The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money. ney. No one was harmed in the robbery.
Gambling At Toot’n Totum? Here’s What’s REALLY Going On.
One of the most prominent hot buttons to push in Texas is legalizing gambling. It seems many other states are starting to be ok with this and allow it to happen in various ways. A good majority of the country now allows sports betting to happen and it's easily accessible...
Local Mural Brings a Smile and Tear to Amarillo
There is no doubt that murals have become a huge thing here in Amarillo. You can drive all over town and see these works of art all over different businesses in different parts of our city. I think they really are cool. We even have festivals that highlight the new...
Watching the Stages of Amarillo’s Blue Sky Mural Recreation
One of the things I do a lot when I am not at work is walking around Amarillo. I am helping a friend train for a sixty-mile walk she is doing next month to raise money to put an end to breast cancer. When we are walking around Amarillo we...
How to Avoid a Gas Spill While Pumping Gas in Amarillo
Driving a car is a privilege and with great power comes great responsibility. When you learn to drive, you learn all the other things that come with driving a car. That includes making sure to check your tires to see if they are low and air them up if they are low. How to check the oil. How to change a tire.
Here Is Another Reminder Of Amazing Concerts Amarillo Once Had
Believe it or not, Amarillo once was a hotbed of music. There have been many legendary concerts right here in Yellow City. From Elvis to, Twisted Sister we've seen it all. Here's another reminder of the amazing concerts Amarillo once had. London Calling From Amarillo Texas. The year was 1983....
Stinky Amarillo Problem Has A Solution On The Way.
One of the biggest complaints and gripes for Amarillo residents in 2022 COULD be getting close to nearing an end. This dirty, stinking problem has caused more chatter and loud noises from residents, and understandably so. The trash issue in Amarillo has been a big one. When the city moved...
Slug Bugs Will be Taking Over Amarillo This Saturday
Nothing brings you back to your childhood faster than seeing a Slug Bug on the road. You know when you are able to punch your brother or sister and get away with it by screaming "Slug Bug." Oh, how much fun that was growing up. We would hunt the streets...
Have You Seen The Weird Strobe Light In The Amarillo Sky?
When you see something strange that doesn't seem normal, your brain tends to take you in weird directions to process what you are seeing. A few months ago, we told you about alien sightings in Amarillo over the years. The sightings came in different forms and different lights so that's why I wonder.
Amarillo Reddit. The New Way To Make Friends?
One of the toughest things about moving to a new city is having to make all new friends. A lot of times, you're looking for someone who is in a similar situation as you. For us, we want to find friends who have kids close to the same age as ours and adults who have similar interests as us.
PHOTOS: Check Out the Halloween Decorated Homes in Amarillo and Canyon
Halloween is a fun time of the year, and people get into the fun. I love driving around Amarillo and seeing all the amazing houses decorated for Halloween. It takes time, money, and creativity to come up with some of the amazing decorations put up all over our city. From...
Get Ready For A Two Month Pain In The Commute In Amarillo
Construction woes are a part of life in Amarillo. Road construction zones are like the heads of the mythical hydra. It seems like when we wrap up one project, there are two more to take its place. There's a new project underway and it's going to last a while. Get...
Want Local Beef? Here are the Best Places To Buy In Amarillo
As Texans, we love our beef! Heck, we love all our meat, but a good steak is always a plus. Have you ever wondered where you can get really great locally-raised beef? I am not talking about running over to your local grocery stores. Most of that meat comes from elsewhere. I'm talking about where you can find Texas Panhandle-raised beef.
Haunting of the Former Anderson Estate in Amarillo, Now Wellington Square
Amarillo has a vibrant history. In fact, it is said that many buildings throughout the city are haunted, including the Rio Petroleum Building. One of those buildings just happens to be located at 2801 SW 15th. Rio Petroleum currently occupies the building. However, in the past, it was a restaurant called Rhett Butler's Steakhouse and a home before the restaurant.
Oh Amarillo How You Have Changed Over the Years – Part Two
I know that we have to change in order to improve. It seems like every day something is closing. Just like every day something new is coming to Amarillo. It is just the way of the world. The way of our city. In order to improve we have to keep...
