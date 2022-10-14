ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.7 The Bomb

Another One Bites the Dust an Amarillo Restaurant Shuts Doors

This year has had its ups and of course its downs. We have seen new places come to town and even as fast have seen some places shut their doors forever. It was just late last year that we saw this Amarillo restaurant open up. The reviews were pretty good. It was one on my list that I wanted to try. I just thought I would have some time.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Once Popular Amarillo Buffet Finally Closes Its Doors

Another Amarillo restaurant bites the dust. My favorite response to hearing this was, "wait, what? I thought this place was already closed." The restaurant I speak of is China Star. The infamous Chinese buffet in Amarillo was either loved or hated, there was no in-between. In its heyday, China Star was the buffet in Amarillo. However over the years, and the many negative reviews, I'm surprised they kept their doors open as long as they did.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Suspect Flees on Foot After Dollar General Armed Robbery

More crime, more robbery taking over Amarillo. This particular robbery takes us to the San Jacinto area. Monday, October 17, 2022, at 11:19 am, the Amarillo Police Department received a call about a robbery at Dollar General. Dollar General is located at 403 S. Western. A suspect entered the store and demanded money from the clerk while pointing a gun. The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money. ney. No one was harmed in the robbery.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Local Mural Brings a Smile and Tear to Amarillo

There is no doubt that murals have become a huge thing here in Amarillo. You can drive all over town and see these works of art all over different businesses in different parts of our city. I think they really are cool. We even have festivals that highlight the new...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

How to Avoid a Gas Spill While Pumping Gas in Amarillo

Driving a car is a privilege and with great power comes great responsibility. When you learn to drive, you learn all the other things that come with driving a car. That includes making sure to check your tires to see if they are low and air them up if they are low. How to check the oil. How to change a tire.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Stinky Amarillo Problem Has A Solution On The Way.

One of the biggest complaints and gripes for Amarillo residents in 2022 COULD be getting close to nearing an end. This dirty, stinking problem has caused more chatter and loud noises from residents, and understandably so. The trash issue in Amarillo has been a big one. When the city moved...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo Reddit. The New Way To Make Friends?

One of the toughest things about moving to a new city is having to make all new friends. A lot of times, you're looking for someone who is in a similar situation as you. For us, we want to find friends who have kids close to the same age as ours and adults who have similar interests as us.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Want Local Beef? Here are the Best Places To Buy In Amarillo

As Texans, we love our beef! Heck, we love all our meat, but a good steak is always a plus. Have you ever wondered where you can get really great locally-raised beef? I am not talking about running over to your local grocery stores. Most of that meat comes from elsewhere. I'm talking about where you can find Texas Panhandle-raised beef.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo, TX
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987thebomb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy