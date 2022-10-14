ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

CBS Detroit

Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of US 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30-year-old man from Ann Arbor, but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at 810-227-1051.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Woman and boy found dead in Battle Creek home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were found dead inside a Battle Creek home on Saturday, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. and found a woman and young man unresponsive at a home near South Minges Road, said police. BCPD:...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
MLive

Road near I-94 closing in Jackson County starting this week

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson County road near I-94 is closing for this week for construction. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing Blake Road near I-94 to install a storm sewer, starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. The road is a main route to Jackson College’s Maher Campus, and traffic is being detoured through Dettman and Seymour roads.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $549K Fast Cash jackpot

LANSING, Mich. – An Oakland County man felt like he couldn’t breathe when he won a $549,033 Super Lucky 7′s Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The lucky 52-year-old player who chose to remain anonymous bought his winning ticket at Smokers Palace, located at 1768 South Ortonville Road in Ortonville. Ortonville is about 20 miles southeast of Flint.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Federal agents raid home of art gallery owner in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Federal agents raided the home of an Oakland County art gallery owner Friday at the Colony Hill Drive near 14 Mile and Inkster roads in Franklin. Wendy Halsted Beard is accused of cheating her clients out of over 100 extremely valuable prints. Beard took over...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
97.9 WGRD

Michigan Teen Leaps Off Bridge In Attempt To Avoid Arrest

A night in jail or a 30 foot drop onto the cold, hard earth? This poor Michigan teen got both. Teen Was Driving A Stolen Ford Mustang Shelby GT-500 When He Ran Out Of Gas. The bad night out started late Wednesday when the 14-year-old boy was one of several teens who swiped brand new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500s from the Flat Rock Ford Assembly Plant. The cars have a sticker price well above $100,000.
WOODHAVEN, MI
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

