Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of US 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30-year-old man from Ann Arbor, but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at 810-227-1051.
Raising Cane’s to open first Michigan location Tuesday
The Louisiana chain will open its newest location in East Lansing
Alice Cooper reminisces with us on his Michigan roots as he visited back home
NOVI, MI - He’s both a rock legend and a Detroit legend. Alice Cooper returned home this weekend and was one of the celebrity guests at Motor City Comic Con which took place in Novi. Cooper’s line at Comic Con was steady all three days at the pop culture...
Lansing woman finds multiple types of toxic mold in apartment
The mold that got her sick was the same one she had warned Plum Tree Apartments about, but she claims they told her there was nothing to worry about.
wcsx.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Jackson police investigating Friday car shooting
Police found the guns in a home where the car was parked.
wkzo.com
Landmark Recovery opens largest addiction treatment facility in West Michigan
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A West Michigan drug and alcohol treatment organization is set to open up the largest commercial facility in the area. Landmark Recovery will cut the ribbon on the Landmark Recovery of Western Michigan facility at 393 East Roosevelt Avenue in Battle Creek on Monday, October 17 at 3 p.m.
This Abandoned Michigan Farm Was The Site Of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
Relative arrested for suspected arson of family home in Jackson
JACKSON, MI - An 18-year-old was arrested in the suspected arson of his family’s house early Monday in Jackson, police said. Crews responded to the fire at 2:05 a.m., Oct. 17 in the 700 block of Seymour Street in northeast Jackson near Kiwanis Park, according to the Jackson Fire Department.
WWMT
Woman and boy found dead in Battle Creek home
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were found dead inside a Battle Creek home on Saturday, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. and found a woman and young man unresponsive at a home near South Minges Road, said police. BCPD:...
Road near I-94 closing in Jackson County starting this week
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson County road near I-94 is closing for this week for construction. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing Blake Road near I-94 to install a storm sewer, starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. The road is a main route to Jackson College’s Maher Campus, and traffic is being detoured through Dettman and Seymour roads.
Battle Creek police investigating two deaths
Police in Battle Creek are investigating after two people died on Saturday.
The Hauntings at the Purple Rose Theatre: Chelsea, Michigan
Jeff Daniels sat in and spent an hour with me on my show in the early 2000s. I also spoke with him at the premiere of his film “Super Sucker” back in 2002. Not once did he mention about his Purple Rose Theatre being haunted. Well…..I never asked...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $549K Fast Cash jackpot
LANSING, Mich. – An Oakland County man felt like he couldn’t breathe when he won a $549,033 Super Lucky 7′s Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The lucky 52-year-old player who chose to remain anonymous bought his winning ticket at Smokers Palace, located at 1768 South Ortonville Road in Ortonville. Ortonville is about 20 miles southeast of Flint.
Two Of America’s Best Corn Mazes Are Right Here In Michigan
It's fall in Michigan, the perfect time to throw on your favorite hoodie and head to a nearby corn maze for fun with friends and family. You don't have to be the Corn Kid to appreciate this great news!. Two Michigan corn mazes have been named among the best in...
New details revealed in 'road rage' arrest, firing of Kent County deputy
The termination letter reveals Aranda repeatedly punched a man who is a paraplegic during what's described as a “road rage incident.”
Jackson deputies catch 2 suspects in catalytic converter thefts
The two are being lodged at the Jackson County Jail,
ClickOnDetroit.com
Federal agents raid home of art gallery owner in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Federal agents raided the home of an Oakland County art gallery owner Friday at the Colony Hill Drive near 14 Mile and Inkster roads in Franklin. Wendy Halsted Beard is accused of cheating her clients out of over 100 extremely valuable prints. Beard took over...
Michigan man thought $100,000 lottery prize was a prank
A Michigan man said he was convinced that his friends were playing a prank on him when he got an email saying he had won a $100,000 prize.
Michigan Teen Leaps Off Bridge In Attempt To Avoid Arrest
A night in jail or a 30 foot drop onto the cold, hard earth? This poor Michigan teen got both. Teen Was Driving A Stolen Ford Mustang Shelby GT-500 When He Ran Out Of Gas. The bad night out started late Wednesday when the 14-year-old boy was one of several teens who swiped brand new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500s from the Flat Rock Ford Assembly Plant. The cars have a sticker price well above $100,000.
