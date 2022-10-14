ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

100.5 The River

Michigan Teen Leaps Off Bridge In Attempt To Avoid Arrest

A night in jail or a 30 foot drop onto the cold, hard earth? This poor Michigan teen got both. Teen Was Driving A Stolen Ford Mustang Shelby GT-500 When He Ran Out Of Gas. The bad night out started late Wednesday when the 14-year-old boy was one of several teens who swiped brand new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500s from the Flat Rock Ford Assembly Plant. The cars have a sticker price well above $100,000.
WOODHAVEN, MI
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
