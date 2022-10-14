Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. While some folks use the year-end holiday months as a reason to travel, a lot of us end up hosting those very travelers, be they friends, family or some combination therein. One of the more significant responsibilities of hosting during the holidays (usually) is keeping everyone fed, especially on days like Thanksgiving and Christmas. That responsibility can be made all the simpler with the right set of tools — we're talking cookware, kitchen gadgets, dinnerware and more.

21 HOURS AGO