Atlanta - Episode 4.10 - It Was All A Dream (Series Finale) - Press Release
You know what? As much as I hated this show, I think I'm gonna miss it. Written by Donald Glover and directed by Hiro Murai.
New Amsterdam - Episode 5.07 - Maybe Tomorrow - Press Release
11/01/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : The New Amsterdam staff grapple with the aftermath of the recent Supreme Court decision on abortion rights. Wilder counsels a woman whose pregnancy puts her life in danger. At Brantley’s urging, Max endeavors to find a healthcare solution for out-of-state patients. Bloom reveals monumental news to Reynolds.
The Rookie: Feds - Episode 1.06 - The Reaper - Press Release
“The Reaper” – When Simone and Carter go undercover to find an international assassin known as The Reaper, a prisoner seeking bail recognizes Carter and nearly blows his cover. Laura and Brendon trace a lead on The Reaper’s assault rifle while Brendon works to heal his relationship with his father. Meanwhile, Simone’s demanding work schedule puts a strain on her relationship with Dina on an all-new episode of “The Rookie: Feds,” TUESDAY, NOV. 1 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
La Brea - Episode 2.05 - The Heist - Press Release
10/25/2022 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : Eve, Gavin and others attempt to commandeer a shipment of black rock to gain access to the mysterious Building, where they believe they may find a way to bring Josh and Riley home. In 1988, Josh and Riley must act swiftly to prevent Caroline from altering the timeline.
SEAL Team - Episode 6.06 - Watch Your 6 (100th Episode) - Press Release
EPISODE 6: WATCH YOUR 6 (Available to stream Sunday, October 23rd) Back home from Syria, Bravo unexpectedly finds themselves on a deeply personal mission.
The Good Fight - Episode 6.07 - The End of STR Laurie - Press Release
EPISODE 7: The End of STR Laurie (Available to stream Thursday, October 20th) The firm learns major funds are being held by the government due to Russian sanctions, which ultimately leads to a discovery of the FBI’s interest in the firm. Parents sue a college for tuition refunds, raising the question “Who is responsible for the ongoing racial discord in this country?”
Chesapeake Shores - All or Nothing at All - Review
A sweet goodbye, this last episode was. Where we ended right were it all started as a family around the campfire, with flashbacks even, except this time around the family has grown quite a bit. Not only did the family grow in size over the past six season, those characters grew as individuals as well. It doesn’t seem fitting to only talk about this last episode, therefore we will look back on the past six seasons of Chesapeake Shores.
Welcome To Flatch - Episode 2.06 - Glowing Up is Hard to Do - Press Release
--Welcome To Flatch - (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) CC- HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. PA: Viewer Discretion is advised. ROMANCE IS IN THE AIR IN AN ALL-NEW WELCOME TO FLATCH THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3, ON FOX. Shrub has broken "The Cuz Code" with Kelly by dating her boss, Barb, and Kelly is annoyed....
Chicago PD - Donde Vives - Review
This week’s Chicago PD is all about Dante Torres, but it still packed quite a punch in more ways than one. Dante is the new kid, being shown the ropes and welcomed into Intelligence with open arms as he should be. He is nota replacement for Jay Halstead, and I feel like that is something that needs to be said. He is his own character, and a good one at that, adding something new to the series that viewers haven’t had in a while.
Station 19 - Episode 6.05 - Pick Up The Pieces - Press Release
Station 19: Pick Up The Pieces (11/3) “Pick Up The Pieces” – The Station 19 crew works against the clock to rescue a group of employees trapped inside of a malfunctioning battery recycling plant. Carina plans a special surprise in an attempt to reconnect with Maya; Travis gets caught in the crosshairs of dirty politics, and Jack turns up at clinic day only to be confronted with new details about his past on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, NOV. 3 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Step Up - Episode 3.05 - Never Scared - Press Release
EPISODE 305 – “NEVER SCARED”. At Sage’s evidentiary hearings, courtroom testimonies provoke betrayals and hostility. The D.A.’s strategy is working and Sage could be tried for murder. Things are increasingly dicey between Sage and Collette as they both struggle to assert Sage’s innocence. Meanwhile things heat up between Marquise and Angel, but their fragile relationship is headed for trouble.
Doom Patrol - Season 4 - Sendhil Ramamurthy to Recur
Sendhil Ramamurthy will recur in the upcoming fourth season of HBO Max’s Doom Patrol as Mr. 104, officially described as a “charming and mysterious man of many elements,” TVLine has confirmed exclusively. Doom Patrol returns on Thursday, Dec. 8 with the first two episodes of Season 4....
Call Me Kat - Episode 3.06 - Call Me The Hot Chick Two - Press Release
DREAMS DO COME TRUE FOR KAT ON AN ALL-NEW CALL ME KAT THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3, ON FOX. Kat and Max finally go on a first date, after a steamy hookup, but they can't seem to act like themselves. Carter attempts to train his son, CJ for track, but realizes Randi might make a better coach in the all-new "Call Me The Hot Chick Two" episode of Call Me Kat airing Thursday, Nov. 3 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-306) (TV-14 D,L,S)
MOVIES (LFF 2022): The Blaze - Review
The best revelation out of this is that the French can do mid disaster movies about as well as Americans can. It hits all the tropes, embracing the eco-thriller get-up of it all and keeps things refreshingly grounded - taking us into the last of a village's residents, a man and his son - who flee a village on the run from an unstoppable inferno. The true horror of what they're facing becomes evident as they go - burning deer run into their car, and eventually, burning people. It's a chilling, uncompromising watch that packs a lot into its runtime.
Grey's Anatomy - Wasn't Expecting That - Review
“My mother always used to say that you could tell the difference between an intern and a second-year resident by their sutures. One of the more common mistakes an intern makes is tying their sutures too tightly, which causes tension. The more tension, the longer it takes the wound to heal. It decreases blood flow, increases scar formation, and even necroses the skin. So even though they may have technically closed the wound, they may have opened the door to even more problems.”
Ghosts - Jay's Friends - Review: F.R.I.E.N.D.S in a Cult
This week's episode of Ghosts uses the show's favorite gimmick, switching between Sam and Jay's POV in an instant, to reveal just how lonely Jay is. It's a plotline that the show hasn't touched on as much lately, presumably because this is an ensemble show with so many characters, but it makes a lovely and much appreciated return this week when Jay makes a few new friends, including The Other Two's Drew Tarver as Micah. Within the first few minutes of this character's introduction, as well as his wacky friends, it's abundantly clear that this is a cult, but the writers do a good job at making it believable that Jay, who left all his friends in the city last year and now just watches his wife talk to cool, invisible friends, is isolated enough to fall for the cult. The result is a mix of hilarious hijinks and ridiculous contracts.
FBI: Most Wanted - Gold Diggers - Review
At the beginning of last week’s episode, we are treated to some personal scenes unrelated to the case of the week. Remy and April are on a date at a gala where he encounters a lot of his old friends. Ray is moving in with Hana, just like Crosby and Ortiz did previously. I hope he sticks around longer than them!
Billie Lourd attends 'Ticket to Paradise' premiere amid pregnancy
Billie Lourd showed off her baby bump while attending the "Ticket to Paradise" premiere with her husband, Austen Rydell.
14-year-old becomes one of the first runway models with Down syndrome to walk at New York Fashion Week
'I really love wearing the beautiful dresses. They make me feel really amazing.'
