Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of US 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30-year-old man from Ann Arbor, but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at 810-227-1051.
Raising Cane’s to open first Michigan location Tuesday
The Louisiana chain will open its newest location in East Lansing
ClickOnDetroit.com
Behind the scenes at Eloise Asylum haunted attraction in Wayne County
WESTLAND, Mich. – If you’re looking for a good time and a good scare, you can head to Westland. The Eloise Asylum is open for its second Halloween season. The 30,000 acres of horror includes two haunted attractions featuring actors and moving picture technology and 3-D projection mapping, which are also found at amusement parks like Universal Studios.
6 Kalamazoo Area Eateries to Fulfill That Pasta Craving
This past Friday, October 14th, was National Dessert Day leading me to put together a list of places where you could find delicious dessert in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek:. Well, today happens to be National Pasta Day. And, by coincidence, I stumbled upon a post in the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, asking about where to find great pasta in the area.
Alice Cooper reminisces with us on his Michigan roots as he visited back home
NOVI, MI - He’s both a rock legend and a Detroit legend. Alice Cooper returned home this weekend and was one of the celebrity guests at Motor City Comic Con which took place in Novi. Cooper’s line at Comic Con was steady all three days at the pop culture...
wcsx.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
This Abandoned Michigan Farm Was The Site Of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
The Hauntings at the Purple Rose Theatre: Chelsea, Michigan
Jeff Daniels sat in and spent an hour with me on my show in the early 2000s. I also spoke with him at the premiere of his film “Super Sucker” back in 2002. Not once did he mention about his Purple Rose Theatre being haunted. Well…..I never asked...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $549K Fast Cash jackpot
LANSING, Mich. – An Oakland County man felt like he couldn’t breathe when he won a $549,033 Super Lucky 7′s Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The lucky 52-year-old player who chose to remain anonymous bought his winning ticket at Smokers Palace, located at 1768 South Ortonville Road in Ortonville. Ortonville is about 20 miles southeast of Flint.
Two Of America’s Best Corn Mazes Are Right Here In Michigan
It's fall in Michigan, the perfect time to throw on your favorite hoodie and head to a nearby corn maze for fun with friends and family. You don't have to be the Corn Kid to appreciate this great news!. Two Michigan corn mazes have been named among the best in...
Things to Do in Michigan This Weekend: Comic Con, Bourbon & More
There's no excuse to sit at home bored this weekend. There's plenty of fun stuff to do within a couple hours' drive of Lansing, and we put together this handy-dandy list to give you some ideas. Lansing Bourbon Fest. A good bourbon is delicious, and more than 100 of them...
wlen.com
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back for 2022; Should Roll through Lenawee County in Early December
Adrian, MI – The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will return to the rails this season on its first cross-continent tour in three years, and it should run through Lenawee County in the early part of December. The train will again raise money, food and awareness for local food banks...
Michigan man thought $100,000 lottery prize was a prank
A Michigan man said he was convinced that his friends were playing a prank on him when he got an email saying he had won a $100,000 prize.
Battle Creek’s Kellogg’s Is Making Eggo Flavored Eggnog Booze This Year
As if we needed ANOTHER reason to spend the holidays getting tipsy off the ole' eggnog, Kellogg's just made a decision that I'm sure thousands of people will regret being excited about, at least the next morning. Kellogg's teamed up with Sippin Cream to make a lethal combination of eggnog,...
Woman And Young Boy Found Dead In Battle Creek Home
It was shortly after 2:30 PM, Saturday afternoon, when dispatchers at the Calhoun Consolidated Dispatch Authority received a call that an adult woman and a minor young man had been found unresponsive at a residence near South Minges Road. Battle Creek Police, the Battle Creek Fire Department, and EMS responded...
Vicksburg, Michigan Celebrates 150 Years
Here's what you can expect at Vicksburg's 150th-Year Kick-Off Celebration. The Vicksburg Historical Society and Historic Village and The Mill at Vicksburg are putting on a celebration of the small village's 150-year history on Saturday, October 15th. There will be live music, nearly a dozen of Southwest Michigan's most popular food trucks, and other activities.
Hastings Factory Worker & Natural Artist Looking To Start Affordable Art Group
Scott Adams is a local factory worker in Hastings and in no way is a teacher, at least in a professional setting. But his love and natural talent for artistry are something he's super passionate about. Because he is a factory worker, he wants others to do it for the...
13abc.com
Toledo tunes in to brand new radio station
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo is tuning in to something it hasn’t seen in well over a decade, a brand new radio station. Party 103.3 launched on Sept. 5, 2022 at 10:33 a.m. and is positioned as “Toledo’s Hits & Throwbacks.”. “We play the biggest hits from...
Lansing woman kills man in Isabella Co. car crash, police say
Deputies were initially responding to a car versus deer crash.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Howell man claims $104,730 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize
A Howell man said that his dream of winning the lottery came true when he found out he was the winner of the $104,730 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize from the Michigan Lottery. David Uhrin, 63, was selected as the winner in a random drawing that took place on Sept. 7.
