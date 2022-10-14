ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

CBS Detroit

Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of US 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30-year-old man from Ann Arbor, but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at 810-227-1051.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Behind the scenes at Eloise Asylum haunted attraction in Wayne County

WESTLAND, Mich. – If you’re looking for a good time and a good scare, you can head to Westland. The Eloise Asylum is open for its second Halloween season. The 30,000 acres of horror includes two haunted attractions featuring actors and moving picture technology and 3-D projection mapping, which are also found at amusement parks like Universal Studios.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
WKMI

6 Kalamazoo Area Eateries to Fulfill That Pasta Craving

This past Friday, October 14th, was National Dessert Day leading me to put together a list of places where you could find delicious dessert in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek:. Well, today happens to be National Pasta Day. And, by coincidence, I stumbled upon a post in the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, asking about where to find great pasta in the area.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $549K Fast Cash jackpot

LANSING, Mich. – An Oakland County man felt like he couldn’t breathe when he won a $549,033 Super Lucky 7′s Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The lucky 52-year-old player who chose to remain anonymous bought his winning ticket at Smokers Palace, located at 1768 South Ortonville Road in Ortonville. Ortonville is about 20 miles southeast of Flint.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WKMI

Woman And Young Boy Found Dead In Battle Creek Home

It was shortly after 2:30 PM, Saturday afternoon, when dispatchers at the Calhoun Consolidated Dispatch Authority received a call that an adult woman and a minor young man had been found unresponsive at a residence near South Minges Road. Battle Creek Police, the Battle Creek Fire Department, and EMS responded...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WKMI

Vicksburg, Michigan Celebrates 150 Years

Here's what you can expect at Vicksburg's 150th-Year Kick-Off Celebration. The Vicksburg Historical Society and Historic Village and The Mill at Vicksburg are putting on a celebration of the small village's 150-year history on Saturday, October 15th. There will be live music, nearly a dozen of Southwest Michigan's most popular food trucks, and other activities.
VICKSBURG, MI
13abc.com

Toledo tunes in to brand new radio station

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo is tuning in to something it hasn’t seen in well over a decade, a brand new radio station. Party 103.3 launched on Sept. 5, 2022 at 10:33 a.m. and is positioned as “Toledo’s Hits & Throwbacks.”. “We play the biggest hits from...
TOLEDO, OH
WKMI

WKMI

WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan.

