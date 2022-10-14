ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Elon Musk's ex-wife is reportedly the mysterious phone contact 'TJ' who texted him about fighting 'woke-ism' at Twitter, and called the banning of a conservative satire site 'crazy'

Recently revealed texts from Elon Musk included conversations with a contact 'TJ.'. The texts were from Elon Musk's ex-wife, Talulah Jane Riley, Bloomberg reported. In the weeks before his Twitter offer, she called on Musk to "fight woke-ism'' at the company. Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley texted the billionaire about...
CBS News

The world's wealthiest person: How did Elon Musk get so rich?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, ranked as the world's wealthiest person by both Forbes and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, last year explained that the secret to his wealth is simple: "I own 20% of a company that became very valuable." Musk, whose wealth is pegged at $240 billion by Bloomberg, hasn't...
Us Weekly

Elon Musk and Grimes’ Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were

A roller coaster romance. Elon Musk and Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, were first linked in May 2018 and have since welcomed a son together. The couple made their red carpet debut in May 2018, shortly after reports surfaced of their relationship. However, it has not always been smooth sailing for the businessman and the singer. They weathered split rumors and a very public feud with Azealia Banks in August 2018 before reuniting.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Has Good News About the Next Tesla Vehicle

It's been a hectic week for Elon Musk. The charismatic and visionary CEO of Tesla (TSLA) has been busy on all fronts. He started the week by causing a big controversy by proposing a peace plan to end the Russian war in Ukraine. This plan, perceived as pro-Russia, was widely...
Benzinga

Harvard Expert Says Twitter Deal Could Be Bad For Elon Musk: Here's Why

Elon Musk is under investigation by federal authorities over his conduct during his $44 billion takeover deal for Twitter Inc TWTR. What Happened: Last week Twitter said in a court filing that Musk's attorneys claimed "investigative privilege" while refusing to hand over material sought by the social media company. Twitter...
americanmilitarynews.com

Taiwan’s military will not buy any more Tesla cars after founder’s comments

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Taiwanese military will not buy any more Tesla cars after its boss Elon Musk suggested that China should “figure out a special administrative zone for Taiwan.” However, the firm’s China sales hit a record high in September.
Business Insider

An old photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged with a note on Twitter saying there is 'no photo evidence that suggests they conversed' after a new 'context' feature rolled out

A photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged on Twitter with a context note. It's part of a new Twitter feature rollout called Birdwatch intended to curb misinformation. The photo was widely shared earlier this year after Musk offered to buy Twitter. Twitter just rolled out a new...
techaiapp.com

Musk has a ‘super app’ plan for Twitter. It’s super vague

Elon Musk has a penchant for the letter “X.” He calls his son with the singer Grimes, whose actual name is a collection of letters and symbols, “X.” He named the company he created to buy Twitter “X Holdings.” His rocket company is, naturally, SpaceX.
TEXAS STATE
teslarati.com

Elon Musk’s legal team: Twitter ordered whistleblower to destroy evidence

Elon Musk’s legal team threw some allegations against Twitter in a recent filing, with the Tesla CEO’s camp alleging that the social media company had ordered whistleblower Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, its former head of security, to destroy evidence as part of his severance package. Even before...
HuffPost

Elon Musk Says SpaceX Cannot Fund Starlink In Ukraine 'Indefinitely'

Elon Musk said his SpaceX company can’t provide free satellite internet service to Ukraine “indefinitely” and has reportedly asked the Pentagon to contribute money to keep the Starlink service running. Ukraine’s infrastructure has been heavily damaged by Russian attacks and the country’s civilians and military have come...

Comments / 0

Community Policy