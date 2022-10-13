ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornwall, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lebtown.com

PennDOT student challenge puts $4,000 up for best idea to increase truck parking

PennDOT is inviting local students to participate in the sixth annual PennDOT Innovations Challenge. The contest puts students’ real-world problem-solving abilities to the test, with exercises from PennDOT that are based on actual problems the transportation agency is facing. This year, the challenge is trucking parking along interstate corridors...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Traffic concerns grow over proposed development with Sheetz in Dauphin County

A proposed mixed-use development in Derry Township is raising concerns about increased congestion in an already heavily traveled area. Linlo Properties in Camp Hill is seeking final approval from the Derry Township Board of Supervisors to move forward with plans to construct Governor Crossing at the southwest corner of West Governor and Fishburn roads. It’s hoping to do so during public conditional use hearings scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 24 and Oct. 26.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Springwood Road Bridge in York Township reopens to traffic

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday that the Springwood Road bridge located at the intersection of Chapel Church Road in York Township, York County, is now open to traffic. The bridge was closed in August for a replacement project. A detour associated with the project has been lifted,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Route 116 bridge in Adams County to open to two-way traffic

The Route 116 bridge spanning the South Branch of Conewago Creek about 1.5 miles west of McSherrystown, Adams County, is expected to open to two-way traffic later this month. The bridge is being replaced and has been restricted to a single lane with temporary signals providing traffic control since the project began in March, a press release said.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Martic Forge trestle bridge set to reopen

MARTIC TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four years after a suspected arsonist destroyed the Martic Forge trestle bridge, it's about to reopen. The bridge in Martic Township, Lancaster County, is part of the Enola Low-Grade Trail. Fire destroyed the wooden bridge deck in 2018, leaving a gap in the trail. But...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

West Cornwall Township zoning ordinance stokes development anxiety

This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. At the West Cornwall Township meeting in September, supervisors voted to approve a new zoning ordinance adding a mixed-use overlay to the former Quentin Riding Club property. The new ordinance allows for three-story garden apartments...
QUENTIN, PA
iheart.com

Road Work Means Bridge on I-81 Still Closed Monday

>Road Work Means Bridge on I-81 Still Closed Monday. (Harrisburg, PA) -- PennDot officials say roadwork will continue on the northbound lanes of Interstate-81 today on Harrisburg's George Wade Bridge. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane on the right for routes 11 and 15, as well as on Front Street. The work is expected to wrap up by 4 p.m. today, just in time for the rush home. Southbound lanes aren't impacted.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

New “state-of-the-art” carwash coming to Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Lebanon County Rolling Thunder Express carwash, owned by Patrick Lewis, is set to open up in January 2023. The new carwash is going to be located right next door to Klick Lewis automotive dealership – in the space that used to be utilized as their used car lot.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Car crashes into central Pa. bicyclist

A female bicyclist was injured when a car crashed into her Saturday evening in Lancaster County, police said. Lititz police said the woman was headed east on East Lincoln Avenue when a vehicle making a left from East Lincoln Avenue onto North Broad Street hit her around 5:11 p.m. The...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Hershey West End apartments among 15 housing developments planned for central Pa.

Construction plans for new housing developments have been moving forward for a variety of living spaces, from apartments to townhomes. Since our most recent housing list, published on Aug. 28, construction is nearing completion on almost three dozen new apartments at the former Lemoyne Middle School, and more than 300 apartments have been proposed for the Hershey West End project in Derry Township.
HERSHEY, PA
wkok.com

Report: Fatal Crash, Car Splits in Two along Route 890

ZERBE TOWNSHIP — A vehicle was ripped in half after striking two trees in a fatal crash on state Route 890, just south of Birch Road, in Northumberland county Saturday afternoon. The News Item reports the driver, who was located behind the wheel, was pronounced dead at the scene by a member of the Northumberland County Coroner’s Office. Identification of the victim is pending positive identification and notification of the next of kin.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Man Stole Gas From Parked Cars For Months: Police

A Reading man stole gas from parked cars across Berks County for weeks, according to a report by the Reading Eagle. Jeremy R. Griffith-Cardinal, 30, was arrested around 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 after Central Berks Regional police said he was caught trying to steal copper coils from a property in Oley Township, the outlet reported.
READING, PA
local21news.com

Cyclist hit by vehicle in Lititz taken to hospital, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lititz Borough Police Department patrol investigated a female bicyclist that was struck by a vehicle on October 15, shortly after 5 p.m. The incident took place on North Broad Street and Lincoln Avenue. Police say the vehicle attempted to turn left on North Broad Street while the woman was riding east along East Lincoln Avenue.
LITITZ, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy