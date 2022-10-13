Read full article on original website
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane's Killer with DNA
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next month
3 Shops in Lancaster, PA Worth Checking Out This Month
The Best Small City in America? Lancaster, PA, according to WalletHub
La Dolce Vita Courthouse Bakery: A Lovely Pastry Shop in the Heart of Lancaster, PA
lebtown.com
PennDOT student challenge puts $4,000 up for best idea to increase truck parking
PennDOT is inviting local students to participate in the sixth annual PennDOT Innovations Challenge. The contest puts students’ real-world problem-solving abilities to the test, with exercises from PennDOT that are based on actual problems the transportation agency is facing. This year, the challenge is trucking parking along interstate corridors...
Traffic concerns grow over proposed development with Sheetz in Dauphin County
A proposed mixed-use development in Derry Township is raising concerns about increased congestion in an already heavily traveled area. Linlo Properties in Camp Hill is seeking final approval from the Derry Township Board of Supervisors to move forward with plans to construct Governor Crossing at the southwest corner of West Governor and Fishburn roads. It’s hoping to do so during public conditional use hearings scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 24 and Oct. 26.
Springwood Road Bridge in York Township reopens to traffic
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday that the Springwood Road bridge located at the intersection of Chapel Church Road in York Township, York County, is now open to traffic. The bridge was closed in August for a replacement project. A detour associated with the project has been lifted,...
Online plans display available for Route 22/322 Clark’s Ferry project: PennDOT
PennDOT announced Monday that an online plans display is now available for the Route 22/322 Clark’s Ferry Improvement Project. The project includes rehabilitation of the Clark’s Ferry Bridge and safety improvements along Route 22/322 from the Clark’s Ferry Bridge to the Route 11/15 interchange in Reed Township, Dauphin County.
Route 116 bridge in Adams County to open to two-way traffic
The Route 116 bridge spanning the South Branch of Conewago Creek about 1.5 miles west of McSherrystown, Adams County, is expected to open to two-way traffic later this month. The bridge is being replaced and has been restricted to a single lane with temporary signals providing traffic control since the project began in March, a press release said.
WGAL
Martic Forge trestle bridge set to reopen
MARTIC TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four years after a suspected arsonist destroyed the Martic Forge trestle bridge, it's about to reopen. The bridge in Martic Township, Lancaster County, is part of the Enola Low-Grade Trail. Fire destroyed the wooden bridge deck in 2018, leaving a gap in the trail. But...
lebtown.com
West Cornwall Township zoning ordinance stokes development anxiety
This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. At the West Cornwall Township meeting in September, supervisors voted to approve a new zoning ordinance adding a mixed-use overlay to the former Quentin Riding Club property. The new ordinance allows for three-story garden apartments...
lebtown.com
Replacement of 150-year-old Annville bridge completed; Syner Road reopened
The replacement of a nearly 150-year-old bridge over the Quittapahilla Creek is now open for traffic. Work on the project began in late May. The $1.3 million project was handled by Lobar Site Development of Dillsburg. Now only some finishing work remains. The bridge, located on Syner Road between Old...
iheart.com
Road Work Means Bridge on I-81 Still Closed Monday
>Road Work Means Bridge on I-81 Still Closed Monday. (Harrisburg, PA) -- PennDot officials say roadwork will continue on the northbound lanes of Interstate-81 today on Harrisburg's George Wade Bridge. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane on the right for routes 11 and 15, as well as on Front Street. The work is expected to wrap up by 4 p.m. today, just in time for the rush home. Southbound lanes aren't impacted.
WGAL
Man killed in bulldozer accident in West Cocalico Township
WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a bulldozer accident Monday afternoon in Lancaster County. The accident happened around 2 p.m. at a worksite on the 600 block of Mount Airy Road in West Cocalico Township. "Police learned that two men were cutting trees in a...
abc27.com
New “state-of-the-art” carwash coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Lebanon County Rolling Thunder Express carwash, owned by Patrick Lewis, is set to open up in January 2023. The new carwash is going to be located right next door to Klick Lewis automotive dealership – in the space that used to be utilized as their used car lot.
Here’s why traffic is moving very slowly on I-81N in Dauphin and Cumberland counties
Traffic is moving very slowly and in some places not really moving at all from Harrisburg to around Exit 61 in Hampden Township on Interstate 81 North. And if you’re wondering why, it’s because of planned construction. The construction is expected to take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Car crashes into central Pa. bicyclist
A female bicyclist was injured when a car crashed into her Saturday evening in Lancaster County, police said. Lititz police said the woman was headed east on East Lincoln Avenue when a vehicle making a left from East Lincoln Avenue onto North Broad Street hit her around 5:11 p.m. The...
1 person dead after Lancaster County bulldozer accident
LANCASTER, Pa. — An incident with a bulldozer in West Cocalico Township left one person dead Monday afternoon. The coroner was called to the 600 block of Mount Airy Road and Millpond Drive in Lancaster County around 2 p.m. According to on-scene officers, two men were cutting trees in...
Hershey West End apartments among 15 housing developments planned for central Pa.
Construction plans for new housing developments have been moving forward for a variety of living spaces, from apartments to townhomes. Since our most recent housing list, published on Aug. 28, construction is nearing completion on almost three dozen new apartments at the former Lemoyne Middle School, and more than 300 apartments have been proposed for the Hershey West End project in Derry Township.
echo-pilot.com
Treasure of the Susquehanna: You can see and touch more than 1,000 ancient rock carvings
He pulled his aluminum jon boat alongside the biggest rock in the river. Paul Nevin cut the motor, secured his anchor and stepped barefoot into another world. Gulls screeched overhead. The Safe Harbor Dam hummed, looming upriver. Water flowed by fast but smooth and easy. Steep, tree-covered hills rise on...
wkok.com
Report: Fatal Crash, Car Splits in Two along Route 890
ZERBE TOWNSHIP — A vehicle was ripped in half after striking two trees in a fatal crash on state Route 890, just south of Birch Road, in Northumberland county Saturday afternoon. The News Item reports the driver, who was located behind the wheel, was pronounced dead at the scene by a member of the Northumberland County Coroner’s Office. Identification of the victim is pending positive identification and notification of the next of kin.
WGAL
Lancaster County school leader named Pennsylvania Superintendent of the Year
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County school leader is tops in his class. Brian Troop – who has served as superintendent at the Ephrata Area School District for the last decade – was recently named Pennsylvania's Superintendent of the Year. "It's certainly a whole district award....
Reading Man Stole Gas From Parked Cars For Months: Police
A Reading man stole gas from parked cars across Berks County for weeks, according to a report by the Reading Eagle. Jeremy R. Griffith-Cardinal, 30, was arrested around 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 after Central Berks Regional police said he was caught trying to steal copper coils from a property in Oley Township, the outlet reported.
local21news.com
Cyclist hit by vehicle in Lititz taken to hospital, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lititz Borough Police Department patrol investigated a female bicyclist that was struck by a vehicle on October 15, shortly after 5 p.m. The incident took place on North Broad Street and Lincoln Avenue. Police say the vehicle attempted to turn left on North Broad Street while the woman was riding east along East Lincoln Avenue.
