Lebanon County, PA

Marilyn Johnson

A Delicious Weekend in Lititz, PA

We recently had the opportunity to spend a weekend in historic downtown Lititz, PA exploring and eating. About four years ago, we spent time in Lancaster County, so it was a delight to be able to return. This time, we stayed in Lititz during our Lancaster County weekend. I've been through Lititz a few times but never spent a lot of time downtown, so this was a treat to see all the town has to offer. Did you know that Lititz has been named one of America's coolest small towns? Here are some of the reasons why.
LITITZ, PA
The Face of Opportunity: Dave Stoudt, Rooster Street Butcher

For David Stoudt, owner of Rooster Street Butcher in Lititz, getting into the restaurant biz wasn’t planned. “I always enjoyed cooking, the culinary arts, and restaurants, but I never saw myself as owning or running a restaurant—let alone a butcher shop that is transitioning into a brewery,” he says.
LITITZ, PA
Fall Fest to be held in York

YORK, Pa. — Some old jail cells in York are part of a haunted house that will be open during the second annual community Fall Fest. News 8 videographer Ray Rosario got a sneak peak with Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow. Watch the video above for more. Fall Fest is...
YORK, PA
Choctoberfest held in Downtown Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of people joined to celebrate Choctoberfest yesterday. It was the seventh annual Choctoberfest and it took place in Chocolate Town Square. There were many food options, vendors, specialty crafts, beer, chocolate, and live music. “We have I think 40 different vendors of food, plus...
HERSHEY, PA
Popular Chadds Ford Eatery May Pop Up Elsewhere in Chester County

Hank's Place will temporarily reopen at the former site of Kennett Steak and Mushroom. Hank’s Place, a popular eatery in Chadds Ford owned by Kathryn and Anthony Young, has been trying to rebuild since it was destroyed by floodwaters from Hurricane Ida. Now, the couple has decided on a new location in the meantime, writes Rich Swartzmann for Chadds Ford Live.
CHADDS FORD, PA
Journey to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The famous rock band Journey will bring its 2023 Freedom tour to Pennsylvania next year. The band will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, kicking off its tour in Allentown. Special guest Toto will be joining Journey on their tour next year. Journey will perform at...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster’s Spooky Nook center next stop for Michael Flynn and his cast of right-wing warriors

A two-year road show that mixes conservative thought with evangelical zeal is scheduled to make a stop at the Spooky Nook Sports complex in Lancaster County this weekend. It’s called the “ReAwakening America” tour, and it’s a two-day conference produced by Oklahoma-based businessman Clay Clark and former White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn that features various other right-wing luminaries - from national commentators like Charlie Kirk to the pop-up famous like Stella Gwandiku-Ambe Immanuel, a preacher and doctor who gained notoriety from viral video claims that hydroxychloroquine could cure COVID-19.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Man robs Turkey Hill in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A man robbed a Turkey Hill in Columbia, Lancaster County, early Monday morning. It happened at the store on the 300 block of Linden Street at 4:24 a.m. Columbia police said the robber came into the store and demanded money from the register when it was opened.
COLUMBIA, PA
Man killed by bulldozer in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police responded to the 600 block of Mount Airy Road in West Cocalico Township on Monday, Oct. 17, at around 2 p.m. after getting reports that a person was run over by a bulldozer, a police statement said. When first responders arrived at...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Berks County Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction 2022 Video Recap

The Berks County Rock & Roll Hall of Fame commemorates Berks County’s finest contemporary musicians. The Official Awards Ceremony is generally held bi-annually or annually at various venues around Berks County. The awards ceremony celebrates local musicians that have made a significant contribution to Berks County’s rich musical history.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
An old Harrisburg high school has transformed into a haunted house

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The brick façade of the old Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg now holds a special Halloween haunted attraction inside. The Bridge Eco Village, who now owns the abandoned school, will be renovating the building inside and out in the next couple years. For this Halloween season, they will be allowing the community to come in and see the abandoned school before it is completely gutted: in a complete frightful experience.
HARRISBURG, PA
West Cornwall Township zoning ordinance stokes development anxiety

This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. At the West Cornwall Township meeting in September, supervisors voted to approve a new zoning ordinance adding a mixed-use overlay to the former Quentin Riding Club property. The new ordinance allows for three-story garden apartments...
QUENTIN, PA

