A Delicious Weekend in Lititz, PA
We recently had the opportunity to spend a weekend in historic downtown Lititz, PA exploring and eating. About four years ago, we spent time in Lancaster County, so it was a delight to be able to return. This time, we stayed in Lititz during our Lancaster County weekend. I've been through Lititz a few times but never spent a lot of time downtown, so this was a treat to see all the town has to offer. Did you know that Lititz has been named one of America's coolest small towns? Here are some of the reasons why.
The Face of Opportunity: Dave Stoudt, Rooster Street Butcher
For David Stoudt, owner of Rooster Street Butcher in Lititz, getting into the restaurant biz wasn’t planned. “I always enjoyed cooking, the culinary arts, and restaurants, but I never saw myself as owning or running a restaurant—let alone a butcher shop that is transitioning into a brewery,” he says.
Fall Fest to be held in York
YORK, Pa. — Some old jail cells in York are part of a haunted house that will be open during the second annual community Fall Fest. News 8 videographer Ray Rosario got a sneak peak with Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow. Watch the video above for more. Fall Fest is...
Choctoberfest held in Downtown Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of people joined to celebrate Choctoberfest yesterday. It was the seventh annual Choctoberfest and it took place in Chocolate Town Square. There were many food options, vendors, specialty crafts, beer, chocolate, and live music. “We have I think 40 different vendors of food, plus...
Coroner called to scene in Lancaster County machinery incident
LANCASTER, Pa. — An incident with machinery in West Cocalico Township left one person dead Monday afternoon. The coroner was called to the 600 block of Mount Airy Road and Millpond Drive in Lancaster County after a piece of machinery crushed a worker around 2 p.m. According to on-scene...
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"
Creepy housePhoto by Ján Jakub Naništa on Unsplash. Hauntworld Magazine is "the world's largest directory of haunted houses and horror attractions." So, when they tell you something's scary, you'd best believe it.
Two Montgomery County Watering Holes Recognized as the Oldest Bars/Taverns in the U.S.
Some Montgomery County eating-drinking establishments go back more than 250 years.Image via iStock. Montgomery County is home to two of the oldest bars in the nation still operating. Erin Elizabeth covered the distinction in her historic ranking for Restaurant Clicks.
Five Pennsylvania dog breeders on Humane Society's Horrible Hundred list
Nearly half of the dog breeders that landed on the Humane Society of the United States’ annual “Horrible Hundred” list of puppy mills are repeat offenders, including four from Pennsylvania. One of those breeders, from Lebanon County, landed on the annual list for the second time because...
Popular Chadds Ford Eatery May Pop Up Elsewhere in Chester County
Hank's Place will temporarily reopen at the former site of Kennett Steak and Mushroom. Hank’s Place, a popular eatery in Chadds Ford owned by Kathryn and Anthony Young, has been trying to rebuild since it was destroyed by floodwaters from Hurricane Ida. Now, the couple has decided on a new location in the meantime, writes Rich Swartzmann for Chadds Ford Live.
Journey to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The famous rock band Journey will bring its 2023 Freedom tour to Pennsylvania next year. The band will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, kicking off its tour in Allentown. Special guest Toto will be joining Journey on their tour next year. Journey will perform at...
2 shopping centers sold, and 20 other commercial real estate deals in central Pa.
AutoZone, a law firm, a logistics company, a marketing company and a wealth advisory firm are among the companies that have recently leased space in the midstate. Two shopping centers were also sold. Our latest list (the last one was back in September) includes real estate transactions in Dauphin, Cumberland,...
Lancaster County school leader named Pennsylvania Superintendent of the Year
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County school leader is tops in his class. Brian Troop – who has served as superintendent at the Ephrata Area School District for the last decade – was recently named Pennsylvania's Superintendent of the Year. "It's certainly a whole district award....
Lancaster’s Spooky Nook center next stop for Michael Flynn and his cast of right-wing warriors
A two-year road show that mixes conservative thought with evangelical zeal is scheduled to make a stop at the Spooky Nook Sports complex in Lancaster County this weekend. It’s called the “ReAwakening America” tour, and it’s a two-day conference produced by Oklahoma-based businessman Clay Clark and former White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn that features various other right-wing luminaries - from national commentators like Charlie Kirk to the pop-up famous like Stella Gwandiku-Ambe Immanuel, a preacher and doctor who gained notoriety from viral video claims that hydroxychloroquine could cure COVID-19.
Get a drone’s eye view of this central Pa. corn maze: video
The fall season is officially in full swing and PennLive is bringing you a taste of autumn from the skies of central Pa. this season with a drone’s eye view of some of the most popular corn mazes in the region. Strites Orchards, located at 1000 Strites Road in...
Two hospitalized after kitchen fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are in the hospital after a fire in Lancaster County Sunday afternoon. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, crews were dispatched to the area of Fairfax Drive and Westmore Way in Lancaster Township just after 2 p.m. on Sunday. Officials say one person...
Man robs Turkey Hill in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A man robbed a Turkey Hill in Columbia, Lancaster County, early Monday morning. It happened at the store on the 300 block of Linden Street at 4:24 a.m. Columbia police said the robber came into the store and demanded money from the register when it was opened.
Man killed by bulldozer in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police responded to the 600 block of Mount Airy Road in West Cocalico Township on Monday, Oct. 17, at around 2 p.m. after getting reports that a person was run over by a bulldozer, a police statement said. When first responders arrived at...
Berks County Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction 2022 Video Recap
The Berks County Rock & Roll Hall of Fame commemorates Berks County’s finest contemporary musicians. The Official Awards Ceremony is generally held bi-annually or annually at various venues around Berks County. The awards ceremony celebrates local musicians that have made a significant contribution to Berks County’s rich musical history.
An old Harrisburg high school has transformed into a haunted house
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The brick façade of the old Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg now holds a special Halloween haunted attraction inside. The Bridge Eco Village, who now owns the abandoned school, will be renovating the building inside and out in the next couple years. For this Halloween season, they will be allowing the community to come in and see the abandoned school before it is completely gutted: in a complete frightful experience.
West Cornwall Township zoning ordinance stokes development anxiety
This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. At the West Cornwall Township meeting in September, supervisors voted to approve a new zoning ordinance adding a mixed-use overlay to the former Quentin Riding Club property. The new ordinance allows for three-story garden apartments...
