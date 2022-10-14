Read full article on original website
College Football Power Rankings Week 8: Ohio State Leads, Tennessee Climbs, and Syracuse Cracks Top 10
The pride. The pageantry. The passion. Week 7 was the epitome of what makes college football so captivating. Davids took down Goliaths, and the top 25 college football power rankings received a reckoning. But one thing remains constant: college football over everything. PFN’s 2022 Top 25 College Football Power Rankings...
The Chiefs Deserve To Be Home Underdogs
The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Buffalo Bills, and for the first time in Patrick Mahomes’ career, they are home underdogs. PFN’s Trey Wingo breaks down why the Chiefs are deserving to be underdogs to what is considered the most elite team in the NFL. You...
Carson Wentz May Have Thrown His Last Pass for the Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders squeaked out a win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, and while they may have won that battle, they appear to have lost the war. Carson Wentz fractured his right ring finger against the Bears and is facing a 4-6 week recovery, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Having lost their starting quarterback for the second consecutive season, how will the Commanders move forward? And what does the future hold for Wentz?
Green Bay Packers in S-T-R-E-S-S After 27-10 Loss to New York Jets
The Green Bay Packers are out of the early season and are out of excuses, especially after this 27-10 loss to the New York Jets at home. They’re a tepid team fighting more for relevance than for a playoff spot, and it’s difficult to take them seriously as a contender.
The Dallas Cowboys Helped the Eagles Prove Their Greatness in 26-17 Loss
The Dallas Cowboys had every opportunity to prove that they could be a good team without their starting quarterback but instead proved that the Philadelphia Eagles were a great team. It’s easy to crown an undefeated team as great, but wins and losses don’t carry over from game to game...
Which College Football Teams Remain Undefeated After Week 7?
Then there were nine. With multiple all-undefeated matchups where someone’s unbeaten record had to fall and with some sensational shocks that stripped us of several teams, six teams fell by the wayside following College Football Week 7. Which teams survived another week of college football thrills and spills, how...
Buy Low, Sell High Week 7: Should Managers Buy Low on Wan’Dale Robinson and Sell High on Marquise Brown?
Week 6 of the fantasy football season continued to bring us more ups and downs and head-scratching moments. Savvy fantasy managers will be able to take advantage of these ebbs and flows to improve their teams. Here are a handful of players entering Week 6 of the fantasy football season that presents an optimal opportunity to buy low or sell high on.
Early Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups: Kenyan Drake, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Tyquan Thornton Are on the Radar
Week 6 of the 2022 fantasy football season is nearly in the books! And it’s time to improve our rosters on the Week 7 waiver wire. Let’s take a look at the top Week 7 waiver wire pickups and targets that fantasy managers should consider adding to their rosters.
Kenyan Drake Waiver Wire Week 7: Is Drake the Ravens’ New RB1?
With injuries mounting and bye weeks in full swing, finding useful running backs is more challenging than ever. In Week 6, Kenyan Drake had his best game since he was a Cardinal. How much of a priority is Drake for fantasy football managers to add off the waiver wire ahead of Week 7?
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 7: Updates on J.K. Dobbins, Marquise Brown, Dak Prescott, Kenny Pickett, and More
It was a relative Sunday in terms of the fantasy football injury report. Several of the injuries we saw in Week 7 were on the defensive side of the ball, meaning fantasy managers are not left with a ton of concerns on Monday morning. Let’s look at the latest NFL injury updates and the fantasy implications of the offensive injuries we did see.
Fantasy TE Streamers and Rankings Week 7: Mike Gesicki, Robert Tonyan, and Daniel Bellinger Are Top Options
The fantasy football season continues to evolve each week. With the fantasy season comes the world of positional rankings and streamers. Below, you will find our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 7 and our top TE streaming options available on the waiver wire. Week 7 TE Rankings. For...
Fantasy QB Rankings and Streamers Week 7: Why Justin Fields and Daniel Jones Are Top Streaming Options
The NFL and fantasy football season are in full swing, giving us new information and trends to digest and break down ahead of Week 7. With the spotlight on quarterbacks, here are our Week 7 fantasy QB rankings and some streamers to consider. Week 7 QB Rankings. To view the...
Fantasy Kicker Rankings and Streamers Week 7: Nick Folk and Jason Sanders Have Good Matchups
Knowing which kickers to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 7 fantasy kicker rankings and the top options to stream this week.
The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles Game Will Revolve Around Pass Rush
This should be a better primetime game than the Broncos-Chargers Monday Night Football contest, and the classic offense-defense matchup should make for some exciting football. This should set the standard for the division race unless the Giants can keep up their seemingly unsustainable pace in the coming weeks. On paper,...
Grade the Trade: Carolina Panthers Ship Malcontent Robbie Anderson to Arizona Cardinals
Less than 24 hours after Robbie Anderson got into an argument with his position coach and was subsequently banished to the locker room, the Carolina Panthers have traded the veteran wide receiver to the Arizona Cardinals. Carolina sent Anderson to Arizona for a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Early College Football Picks and Predictions for Week 8: Pick Old Dominion and Take the Points in Buffalo
Finding early line value pays off in the college football picks and predictions realm. Find the early line value below as the lines are sure to shift ahead of their weekend action. Also, aim to get some easy value in midweek action as we progress through the college football regular season.
Kenny Pickett Injury: Steelers Rookie QB Leaves Game, Mitchell Trubisky Takes Over
Making the second start of his NFL career, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett left Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after taking a hard hit. Mitchell Trubisky, who began the season as Pittsburgh’s starting QB, is now under center. Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Heads to Locker...
Minnesota Vikings Make No Apologies for Being 5-1 — Even if Few Believe They’re Particularly Good
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Of the 66,000-plus at Hard Rock Stadium here Sunday, good luck finding any that was happier than Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. Cook, the Miami native who played more than a half-dozen games at this stadium in high school and college, was in the visiting locker room less than an hour after he broke off a game-clinching 53-yard touchdown run against his hometown team.
Heisman Trophy Odds, Watch, and Favorites Heading Into Week 8: Hendon Hooker Is the Epitome of a Heisman Trophy Winner
As we head down the back stretch of the college football season, which Heisman Trophy contenders should you watch out for in Week 8, what are the latest Heisman odds, and how have the favorites been impacted by the ups and downs, highs and lows that was Week 7 of the college football season?
Ravens vs. Giants Week 6 Preview and Prediction
Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants matchup in Week 6. Can New York sustain its improbable hot start to the season? How will Big Blue attempt to contain Lamar Jackson and Baltimore’s explosive offense?. And, will the Ravens manage to stay...
