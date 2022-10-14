ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
profootballnetwork.com

The Chiefs Deserve To Be Home Underdogs

The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Buffalo Bills, and for the first time in Patrick Mahomes’ career, they are home underdogs. PFN’s Trey Wingo breaks down why the Chiefs are deserving to be underdogs to what is considered the most elite team in the NFL. You...
KANSAS CITY, MO
profootballnetwork.com

Carson Wentz May Have Thrown His Last Pass for the Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders squeaked out a win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, and while they may have won that battle, they appear to have lost the war. Carson Wentz fractured his right ring finger against the Bears and is facing a 4-6 week recovery, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Having lost their starting quarterback for the second consecutive season, how will the Commanders move forward? And what does the future hold for Wentz?
WASHINGTON, DC
profootballnetwork.com

Green Bay Packers in S-T-R-E-S-S After 27-10 Loss to New York Jets

The Green Bay Packers are out of the early season and are out of excuses, especially after this 27-10 loss to the New York Jets at home. They’re a tepid team fighting more for relevance than for a playoff spot, and it’s difficult to take them seriously as a contender.
GREEN BAY, WI
profootballnetwork.com

Which College Football Teams Remain Undefeated After Week 7?

Then there were nine. With multiple all-undefeated matchups where someone’s unbeaten record had to fall and with some sensational shocks that stripped us of several teams, six teams fell by the wayside following College Football Week 7. Which teams survived another week of college football thrills and spills, how...
ALABAMA STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Buy Low, Sell High Week 7: Should Managers Buy Low on Wan’Dale Robinson and Sell High on Marquise Brown?

Week 6 of the fantasy football season continued to bring us more ups and downs and head-scratching moments. Savvy fantasy managers will be able to take advantage of these ebbs and flows to improve their teams. Here are a handful of players entering Week 6 of the fantasy football season that presents an optimal opportunity to buy low or sell high on.
profootballnetwork.com

Kenyan Drake Waiver Wire Week 7: Is Drake the Ravens’ New RB1?

With injuries mounting and bye weeks in full swing, finding useful running backs is more challenging than ever. In Week 6, Kenyan Drake had his best game since he was a Cardinal. How much of a priority is Drake for fantasy football managers to add off the waiver wire ahead of Week 7?
BALTIMORE, MD
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 7: Updates on J.K. Dobbins, Marquise Brown, Dak Prescott, Kenny Pickett, and More

It was a relative Sunday in terms of the fantasy football injury report. Several of the injuries we saw in Week 7 were on the defensive side of the ball, meaning fantasy managers are not left with a ton of concerns on Monday morning. Let’s look at the latest NFL injury updates and the fantasy implications of the offensive injuries we did see.
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Kicker Rankings and Streamers Week 7: Nick Folk and Jason Sanders Have Good Matchups

Knowing which kickers to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 7 fantasy kicker rankings and the top options to stream this week.
profootballnetwork.com

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles Game Will Revolve Around Pass Rush

This should be a better primetime game than the Broncos-Chargers Monday Night Football contest, and the classic offense-defense matchup should make for some exciting football. This should set the standard for the division race unless the Giants can keep up their seemingly unsustainable pace in the coming weeks. On paper,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
profootballnetwork.com

Minnesota Vikings Make No Apologies for Being 5-1 — Even if Few Believe They’re Particularly Good

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Of the 66,000-plus at Hard Rock Stadium here Sunday, good luck finding any that was happier than Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. Cook, the Miami native who played more than a half-dozen games at this stadium in high school and college, was in the visiting locker room less than an hour after he broke off a game-clinching 53-yard touchdown run against his hometown team.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
profootballnetwork.com

Ravens vs. Giants Week 6 Preview and Prediction

Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants matchup in Week 6. Can New York sustain its improbable hot start to the season? How will Big Blue attempt to contain Lamar Jackson and Baltimore’s explosive offense?. And, will the Ravens manage to stay...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy