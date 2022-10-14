Read full article on original website
Kingbee Places Binding Order for 9,300 Canoo Electric Vehicles
JUSTIN, Texas – Canoo, a leading high-tech advanced mobility company, has announced a binding order for 9,300 American-made electric vehicles from Kingbee, a leading national work-ready van rental provider, with an option to increase to 18,600 vehicles. Kingbee will upfit, wrap and deliver Canoo vehicles as work-ready fleets solutions for enterprise and small & medium-sized business (SMB) customers across the US.
Phillips 66 and FreeWire Technologies Bring Ultrafast Charging to EV Drivers
HOUSTON – Phillips 66 announced the installation of FreeWire ultrafast electric vehicle chargers at its flagship fuel station near its headquarters in Houston, marking the debut of ultrafast EV charging at a convenience fuel station in the city. Phillips 66 and FreeWire unveiled plans earlier this year to deploy...
Even financial analysts should be interested in delivering pizzas, Domino's CEO says. 'Because our drivers become franchisees.'
Domino's CEO Russell Weiner suggested in an earnings call that even financial analysts should be interested in the pizza chain's driver positions.
Taco Del Mar Presents Its Take on Totchos for Its Next Limited Time Offer
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Just in time for the arrival of cooler weather, Taco Del Mar is introducing a new menu item to its ranks that adds a twist to an already exciting offer. The brand’s variation of Totchos is perfect for anyone looking to indulge in comfort while also experiencing an array of flavors that fit the signature Pacific Northwest style. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005159/en/ Taco Del Mar introduces its take on Totchos
Util is Transforming an Industry Challenge Into a Business Opportunity
The climate changes predicted at a global level, and already happening in some parts of the world, call for a serious commitment to reducing the emissions produced by human activities. The transport industry contributes significantly to the production of gases that generate the so-called “greenhouse effect”. Among the...
GWM Launches Two New Energy Models at Paris Motor Show
BAODING, China – On October 17, GWM’s two electric vehicle brands, WEY and ORA, took a variety of vehicles to the Paris Motor Show 2022 on which WEY Coffee 01 and ORA GOOD CAT (namely FUNKY CAT in the European market) were officially launched in the European market.
Hopium Machina Vision Makes World Premiere in Paris
PARIS – Hopium, French manufacturer of high-end hydrogen-powered vehicles, unveiled at the 2022 Paris Automotive Week, the Hopium Machina Vision, the world’s first-ever hydrogen-powered sedan. For its first contact with the general public, the Hopium Machina Vision invites visitors to a space of contemplation and exploration, which engages...
