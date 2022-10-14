Read full article on original website
Related
theevreport.com
Kingbee Places Binding Order for 9,300 Canoo Electric Vehicles
JUSTIN, Texas – Canoo, a leading high-tech advanced mobility company, has announced a binding order for 9,300 American-made electric vehicles from Kingbee, a leading national work-ready van rental provider, with an option to increase to 18,600 vehicles. Kingbee will upfit, wrap and deliver Canoo vehicles as work-ready fleets solutions for enterprise and small & medium-sized business (SMB) customers across the US.
theevreport.com
GWM Launches Two New Energy Models at Paris Motor Show
BAODING, China – On October 17, GWM’s two electric vehicle brands, WEY and ORA, took a variety of vehicles to the Paris Motor Show 2022 on which WEY Coffee 01 and ORA GOOD CAT (namely FUNKY CAT in the European market) were officially launched in the European market.
theevreport.com
Util is Transforming an Industry Challenge Into a Business Opportunity
The climate changes predicted at a global level, and already happening in some parts of the world, call for a serious commitment to reducing the emissions produced by human activities. The transport industry contributes significantly to the production of gases that generate the so-called “greenhouse effect”. Among the...
theevreport.com
Phillips 66 and FreeWire Technologies Bring Ultrafast Charging to EV Drivers
HOUSTON – Phillips 66 announced the installation of FreeWire ultrafast electric vehicle chargers at its flagship fuel station near its headquarters in Houston, marking the debut of ultrafast EV charging at a convenience fuel station in the city. Phillips 66 and FreeWire unveiled plans earlier this year to deploy...
theevreport.com
First-of-its-Kind Vehicle-to-Building Resilience Hub Powered by Transit Buses
The Mobility House, CTE, AC Transit, New Flyer, and Schneider Electric to deploy electric transit buses as mobile emergency backup power for community centers. OAKLAND, Calif. – A new project funded by the California Energy Commission (CEC) will demonstrate the value of bidirectional electric vehicle charging to support a first-of-its-kind vehicle-to-building (V2B) resilience hub. This groundbreaking project will leverage stored energy from zero-emission electric buses, owned and operated by AC Transit, to provide filtered air conditioning at the West Oakland Branch of the Oakland Public Library for local residents in the event of unhealthy heat or smoke conditions. CEC’s Electric Program Investment Charge program awarded the project $3.2 million in funding, with a combined $400,000 in matching funds contributed by West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project (WOEIP) and AC Transit. This pilot study is known locally as “V2B Oakland” and will be executed by a powerhouse green energy project team: Center for Transportation and the Environment (CTE), The Mobility House, AC Transit, New Flyer, Schneider Electric, City of Oakland and WOEIP.
theevreport.com
Test Drive: 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV
CHATHAM, Mass. – Several weeks ago, we sampled and liked the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt LT2, saying it was a surprisingly complete, solid-value electric vehicle. You can read the review HERE. Following a week in its new for 2022, 6.3-inch longer Bolt EUV Premier sibling, our opinion of these mass-market electric vehicles remains high.
Comments / 0