ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Social Security: How To Balance Your New COLA Benefit With Other Income Sources

By Vance Cariaga
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24zUBq_0iYpWkXi00

Social Security beneficiaries will be getting a lot more money in 2023 thanks to an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment announced on Thursday. On average, benefits will increase by more than $140 a month next year, according to the Social Security Administration.

Social Security: Women Get $354 Per Month Less Than Men — Here’s Why
Find: How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?

For retirees who already collect Social Security, the extra money will help them deal with the highest inflation rate since the early 1980s. In a separate announcement Thursday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said inflation in September rose 8.2% over the past 12 months.

Many Social Security recipients need the 8.7% COLA just to pay the bills, while others with more wealth built up can simply put it toward savings or discretionary spending. In either case, it’s important to balance your new COLA benefit with other income sources, experts say.

Social Security is” just one bucket” in the retirement income distribution planning process, said David Freitag, CLU, a financial planning consultant and Social Security expert with MassMutual .

“Smart planning includes choices and options,” Freitag told GOBankingRates in an email statement. “Caution would suggest that everyone needs more than one bucket, and everyone should have multiple ways to generate income in retirement. So when inflation, bad markets, health concerns, or the need to help children or grandchildren turns up, then those other buckets will be available. The old story about ‘all of your the eggs in one basket’ applies to retirement planning and the ability to help keep up with cost-of-living changes.”

He, like most other financial experts, advises developing a diverse set of income sources and financial habits to lessen your dependence on Social Security alone.

“Diversification is the key to security — not just market diversification, but lifestyle diversification,” Freitag said. “Perhaps it is better to work longer or downsize a house. Maybe it is better to defer Social Security and earn those delayed retirement credits. Maybe family trips to a local park can be just as fun as a trip to a distant resort. As the situation changes, you have to adapt to the new reality.”

If you’re already retired and want to develop new income streams to balance with your Social Security payment, there are quite a few options. These include using the extra money from the 2023 COLA to invest in stocks, bonds, annuities, funds or small businesses.

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned That Social Security Benefits Will Be Reduced During Your Lifetime?
Discover: 8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret

If you need the COLA to pay for essentials, you can always seek additional income through work. One of the best options here is to become an independent contractor, Boss Magazine reported. As a contractor, you can work flexible hours to suit your own schedule. If you have developed expertise in a particular field over the years, it might be easy to find a well-paying contractor gig — especially now, with historically low unemployment rates making it difficult for many employers to find qualified people.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Social Security: How To Balance Your New COLA Benefit With Other Income Sources

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

SSI Beneficiaries Will Get Their COLA Increase in December. Here's Why

Social Security and Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are getting an 8.7% cost of living increase (COLA), starting in January of 2023. However, SSI recipients will get their first increased payment in December this year. We'll explain why below. If you're not sure how much of a benefit bump you're getting,...
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Monthly payment worth up to $1,657 to hit bank accounts in just two days

Recipients of Social Security benefits will see their monthly payment worth an average of $1,657 hit their bank accounts in just two days. Most select recipients will receive about $1,657, but the checks can go as high as $4,194 depending on standing, according to the Social Security Administration's website. Roughly 70 million recipients are enrolled in Social Security.
CNET

October Social Security Payments: Here's When You'll Get Your Money

Most Social Security payments for October have already gone out, with just two payment dates left. And while you won't see a benefits increase on your check this month, you can expect a higher amount on your checks starting in 2023. Those who receive Supplemental Security Income will see their increase starting in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works.
WETM 18 News

New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
GOBankingRates

8 Items To Never Buy at Dollar Stores

With inflation continuing to push us to our (bank) breaking point, we're getting desperate to find ways to save on everyday products. And so we're flocking to stores that promise hefty discounts...
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
206K+
Followers
14K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy