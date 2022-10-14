Read full article on original website
Spotware enhances connectivity to address increasing broker demand for cTrader
“The infrastructure upgrades include improved connectivity between NY2 and LD5, new proxy points in southeast Asia like Vietnam and Indonesia and much more. These and many more upgrades will enable cTrader Brokers to offer a seamless trading experience with the lowest latency possible,sub-millisecond processing and a 100% uptime, regardless of their traders’ location”.
BC Labs awarded ISO 27001 certification ahead of launch of crypto social trading platform, PlayV
“As we aim to provide users with a safe and secure cryptocurrency social trading platform, we are committed to protecting our customer information and ensuring compliance with information security-related laws by achieving ISO 27001 certification.”. Cryptocurrency social trading platform developer BC Labs has been awarded a ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification for...
Spread Bets Demanded by FX/CFD Brokers Available Now on DXtrade Trading Platform
Devexperts, a product company specialising in the development of capital markets software, has enhanced their DXtrade trading platform by adding support of spread bets. Along with FX/CFD and Crypto, brokers licensing DXtrade can now offer spread betting to their traders. Devexperts, a product company specialising in the development of capital...
Australian regulator orders Holon to stop offering funds on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Filecoin to retail investors
The financial watchdog called Holon to take immediate steps to ensure compliance otherswise it will place final stop orders on the funds. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has ordered Holon Investments Australia Limited (Holon) to stop issuing interests in, giving a product disclosure statement for or providing general advice to retail clients recommending investments in the three crypto funds directed at retail investors.
FX volume crosses $2.0 trillion mark at CLS Group
Foreign exchange settlement provider, CLS Group saw strong volumes in September 2022 as investors flock to safe-haven currencies amid violent market swings on fears of a Ukrainian war-fueled global recession. The average daily traded volume submitted to CLS was $2.04 trillion in September 2022, which is up 15 percent month-over-month...
Invast Global recruits Stephen Tudjman as head of legal and compliance
Sydney-based prime-of-prime provider Invast Global has hired compliance veteran Stephen Tudjman as its newest global head of legal and compliance. Tudjman is a seasoned financial services industry professional with over 30 years’ experience cutting across brokerage and legal services. He has strong networks with international and local corporates, financial institutions, regulators and peers in the sector.
Bearish European retail investors are hedging FX exposure with Euro Derivatives, says Spectrum Markets
“We can identify a growing interest among retail investors in Euro-linked Turbo Warrants as a way of gaining specific, targeted exposure to global FX markets.”. SERIX sentiment data for European retail investors for September published by pan-European trading venue Spectrum Markets has highlighted strong bearish trading on the Euro against the British Pound and Japanese Yen, in contrast to wider market sentiment on these currencies.
Finalto’s Stacey Van Niekerk explains why brokers should choose Finalto 360
Stacey Van Niekerk explained why the tried and tested technology, service, and liquidity offering is a must have for brokers. Stacey Van Niekerk, B2B Business Development Manager at Finalto, has shared her thoughts on the Finalto 360 solution, the firm’s full turnkey brokerage solution, as well as recent updates and developments.
iFX EXPO Brings the Fintech Community Together for its 2023 Dubai Edition
In January 2023, all roads lead to Dubai. Now home to the iFX EXPO for the third consecutive year, the city has emerged as a beacon for fintech collaboration in the Middle East. iFX EXPO Dubai, 16-18 January 2023: Save the Date. In recent years, the UAE has risen as...
NYDIG cuts 33% of full-time jobs as crypto winter bites
Bitcoin infrastructure service provider New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) is laying off almost a third of its workforce amid a prolonged collapse in crypto prices, the company confirmed to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Company executives informed employees affected by the job cuts “as part of structural changes” on...
BlockFills integrates crypto CFD products into front-end trading platform Phoenix
Crypto CFDs require no physical settlement and will still allow clients to enjoy 24/7 liquidity and positions marked-to-market daily, with prices streamed in numerous fiat base currencies including USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, and more. BlockFills has integrated crypto CFD products into its front-end trading platform, Phoenix. Cash-settled CFDs, also known...
Finixio taps Tarek Aljneidi as regional director for MENA
Finixio, is a UK-based digital media company that operates 50+ websites in the finance, B2B and igaming industry, has appointed Tarek Aljneidi as its regional director for the MENA region. Finixio is one of the biggest media and customer acquisition companies within the retail trading industry. As an affiliate and...
Societe Generale’s crypto arm scores regulatory approval in France
SG Forge, the crypto arm of French banking giant Societe Generale, has been granted approval from regulators to offer buying, selling, trading, and custody of digital assets in France. The company is now listed as a registered digital asset service provider by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), following clearance...
NAGA Adds Two New Energy Assets to its 1,000+ Portfolio
In light of the ongoing energy crisis in Europe, the social trading platform NAGA adds 2 energy assets to its diverse portfolio. NAGA is gearing up for winter and responding to the current energy deficiency in Europe by adding two new energy-centred stocks to its portfolio. The social trading platform already has 39 energy assets that span across 3 asset classes – stocks, commodities, and ETFs. The newest additions will bring the total to over 40.
