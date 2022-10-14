Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
How to safely dig for gold in Web3 — OKLink Audit secures your exploration
Ambitious miners started their Web3 exploration in pursuit of gold. Using new ways to pull gold out of the world under more uncertainty, the stakes are higher than ever. Will big risks lead to a bigger payout?. Web3 gold rush with risks. Even though global market instability increased, driven by...
CoinTelegraph
How decentralized exchanges have evolved and why it's good for users
Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) first appeared in the cryptocurrency industry in 2014, allowing users to trade a wide number of assets peer-to-peer. However, the first iterations of these platforms could be difficult to use. But, since their inception, developers have worked to make them easier and more accessible for users. Decentralized...
CoinTelegraph
Ripple wants to bring Ethereum smart contracts to the XRP Ledger
Ripple users may be able to interact with Ethereum-compatible decentralized applications (DApps) in the future following the launch of a test phase of Ripple’s new XRP (XRP) Ledger sidechain. The launch of the sidechain was shared in a Tweet by blockchain development firm Peersyst Technologies on Oct. 17, noting...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum solo validators that censor blocks should ‘be tolerated’ — Buterin
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin believes that solo validators that choose not to include certain transactions should “be tolerated” to stop the Ethereum community from becoming the “morality police.”. Vitalik Buterin made the comment in reply to a Twitter poll from latetot.eth, discussing a hypothetical scenario whereby a...
CoinTelegraph
‘Performing as expected’ — Aptos Labs defends day 1 criticism
After four years of development and millions in funding, the layer-1 blockchain Aptos (APT) finally launched its mainnet on Oct. 17, albeit to somewhat mixed reception. The proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain has seen millions invested in it from venture capital firms and has previously claimed the ability to process 160,000 transactions per second (TPS).
Even financial analysts should be interested in delivering pizzas, Domino's CEO says. 'Because our drivers become franchisees.'
Domino's CEO Russell Weiner suggested in an earnings call that even financial analysts should be interested in the pizza chain's driver positions.
CoinTelegraph
Catheon Gaming launches its GameFi Accelerator Program
Hong Kong/Sydney, Oct. 12, 2022 — Catheon Gaming, the world’s fastest-growing integrated blockchain gaming and entertainment company, announced today the launch of its GameFi Accelerator Program designed to support the most promising blockchain gaming and metaverse developers and projects globally. Notable founding partners include Abu Dhabi Gaming, Algorand, Ava Labs, BitKeep, Chainlink, Cointelegraph, DIFC FinTech Hive, Phemex, Polygon, Rarible and Storm Partners.
CoinTelegraph
Wintermute repays $92M TrueFi loan on time despite suffering $160M hack
When Wintermute, a cryptocurrency market maker, lost $160 million due to a hack, concerns related to the repayment of debt worth $189.4 million surfaced. However, in an exciting turn of events, Wintermute paid back its largest debt due Oct. 15, involving a $92 million Tether (USDT) loan issued by TrueFi.
CoinTelegraph
Quest Pro VR headset raises privacy concerns for Meta’s future in metaverse
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced its latest virtual reality (VR) headset at the Meta Connect 2022 event on Oct. 11. The company introduced new features to enhance digital avatars, which raised privacy concerns regarding data collection. The Quest Pro is the latest piece of VR technology...
CoinTelegraph
What is a Web3 browser and how does it work?
A software program called a web service enables computer-to-computer communication over the internet. However, web services are nothing new and typically take the form of an application programming interface (API). The Web is a collection of related hypertext materials that may be accessed online. For example, a user examines web pages that may contain multimedia using a web browser and uses hyperlinks to move between them.
CoinTelegraph
Terra developers propose revised 95M LUNA ecosystem funding program
On Monday, developers of the Terra ecosystem — consisting of Luna Classic (LUNC), which was formerly known as LUNA, TerraUSD Classic (USTC) and Luna 2.0 (LUNA) — proposed a revised expansion program for allocating 95 million LUNA ($248 million). As told by Terra, the new proposal is designed to incentivize development in the Terra ecosystem and fix issues in the original proposal.
CoinTelegraph
Koreans to have access to blockchain-powered digital IDs by 2024
South Koreans could soon allow its citizens to use blockchain-based digital identification (ID) instead of physical cards as soon as 2024, as the nation further embraces blockchain technology. According to an Oct. 17 report from Bloomberg, a plan from the government will see digital IDs embedded as an app within...
People Are Sharing Things Normalized As Deemed "Healthy" Currently, But Won't Be In Future Generations
Some of these are controversial...
CoinTelegraph
‘Terra hit us incredibly hard’: Sunny Aggarwal of Osmosis Labs
Sunny Aggarwal has vivid memories of some of the worst days of his life earlier this year. The blockchain co-founder and his Osmosis protocol were hit hard by the Terra–LUNA collapse and are still recovering from its fallout today. “The Terra crash hit us incredibly hard because we were...
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain gaming adoption means more options for gamers
Over the past couple of years, games that use blockchain technology have increased their presence in the gaming industry. While there were early examples like CryptoKitties — launched in 2017 — the trend has truly gained steam, with major gaming studios even exploring the technology. At the beginning...
Comments / 0