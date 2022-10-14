ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Tens of thousands likely jobless after Hurricane Ian, economists say

CNN - Hurricane Ian's devastating impact will be felt for weeks and months to come, especially in the state of Florida where much of the storm's damage was sustained. Economists say tens of thousands of people are likely to file for unemployment benefits in the storm's wake, but if those workers — many in low-paying service sector industries like tourism — don't come back, the local economies of some hard-hit areas could struggle to rebound.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

California could 'export inflation' to the rest of the US when it sends up to $10 billion in relief payments this October, a Harvard economist says

California is planning to send residents $10 billion in relief checks to help cope with inflation. This measure could help Californians, but "export inflation" to the rest of the US. Several states have adopted inflation relief measures that could have a similar effect. California Governor Gavin Newsom is taking matters...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Inflation Hits 8.2%, Driving Down Real Earnings and Surpassing Expectations

This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation shows few signs of slowing, spiking by 0.4% in September, according to the latest Consumer Price Index report published Thursday by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Rising prices in September also contributed to a 0.1% decrease in real average hourly earnings, according to a separate CPI report.
KIRO 7 Seattle

As the causes of US inflation grow, so do the dangers

WASHINGTON — (AP) — What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward.
WREG

US inflation ramped up in September, with consumer prices rising 8.2%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains that many have received and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices rose 8.2% in September...
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Why The Fed Needs To 'Break The Labor Market' To Avoid A 'Wage-Price Spiral'

Another hot consumer price index (CPI) reading for September means the Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively tighten monetary policy for the time being. Following the latest inflation data, Bank of America economist Michael Gapen said the chances of at least two more 0.75% Fed interest rate hikes are rising as the central bank fights to avoid a dreaded wage-price spiral that could get out of control.
The Hill

Wholesale inflation rebounds in September after two monthly drops

Wholesale inflation accelerated in September after two straight months of falling prices for producers’ goods and services, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. The producer price index, which tracks the prices producers charge for their goods and services, rose 0.4 percent in September. Economists expected a...
MySanAntonio

This Fall's Latest Housing Stats Are Hiding a Surprising Upside for Homebuyers

Although the fall season is traditionally the best time of year to buy a house, homebuyers out there right now might not feel that way—and for good reason. We looked at the latest real estate statistics in our column “How’s the Housing Market This Week?" We found that this year's seasonal high point for buyers is up against some strong headwinds—including skyrocketing interest rates, soaring inflation, and overall economic volatility not seen since the Great Recession in 2008.
CALIFORNIA STATE
moderncampground.com

US Inflation Remains High

The US inflation rate is still high, as the latest data indicate. According to a report, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 0.4% in September, following a 0.1% rise in August, which translates into an 8.2% rise in inflation over the past 12 months. Inflation fell from 8.3% in...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy