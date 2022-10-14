ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

CBS Detroit

Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of US 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30-year-old man from Ann Arbor, but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at 810-227-1051.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1470 WFNT

Motor City Comic Con in Novi Announces Dates for 2023 Convention

Motor City Comic Con will return in May of 2023. Over the weekend, Motor City Comic Con held the second of two conventions in 2022. The Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi was once again filled with comic book fans and more. Hundreds of celebrity guests, comic book artists, vendors, and more fill the event center and it was a great time.
NOVI, MI
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Find 1,000 cookie cutters and a huge sprinkle collection at Cake Connection

JACKSON, MI – Hundreds of baking and decorating supplies can be found lining the walls and filling the shelves when you walk into Cake Connection. Baking trays, cake toppers, cookie cutters and the largest collection of sprinkles you may ever see are all available for customers to purchase. Providing all of these, and meeting even more baking needs, has been the goal of Diane Simmons since she opened Cake Connection, 1948 Lansing Ave., 15 years ago.
JACKSON, MI
WWMT

Woman and boy found dead in Battle Creek home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were found dead inside a Battle Creek home on Saturday, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. and found a woman and young man unresponsive at a home near South Minges Road, said police. BCPD:...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
MLive

Road near I-94 closing in Jackson County starting this week

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson County road near I-94 is closing for this week for construction. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing Blake Road near I-94 to install a storm sewer, starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. The road is a main route to Jackson College’s Maher Campus, and traffic is being detoured through Dettman and Seymour roads.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Watch Out For a Little Snow In Lansing On Monday!

We knew it was going to happen at some point. Lansing is predicted to get snow on Monday. The fall has been great. Temperatures have been comfortable and it's been pretty dry. We've had lots of sunshine and we never get tired of that. As we go deeper into October, it's inevitable that we will receive some sort of snow.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Potter Park Zoo to celebrate a Monster’s birthday this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a birthday party for a monster - a gila monster to be exact. The Potter Park Zoo is celebrating the 30th birthday of a Gila monster named Old Man. Old Man is pretty long-lived for his species. The record is 36-years in captivity. Gila...
LANSING, MI
1470 WFNT

Kelly Ripa Spotted in Ann Arbor Supporting U of M Wrestling Championship

Kelly Ripa was in full sports mom mode at the Big House this past weekend. Sporting blue & maize, the talk show host was beaming with pride for a really cool reason. Ripa along with her husband Mark Consuelos when on hand to celebrate their youngest son Joaquin along with the rest of the university's wrestling team's 2022 Big Ten championship. The team was honored during last Saturday's football game at Michigan the Big House against Penn State. The team received their championship rings in front of a full "house" as fans and parents looked on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Catholic church captures abortion vandals on surveillance video

A Catholic church in Michigan released video footage of three vandals spray painting its sidewalks, signage, and doors in the name of abortion. The 100-year-old Church of the Resurrection in Lansing, Michigan, captured the vandalism on Wednesday just before midnight. The three spray-painted messages such as "restore Roe," “is overturning Roe worth your life or your democracy," "abort the court," and "death to Christian nationalism."
LANSING, MI
WKHM

Jackson County Sheriff addresses concerns on jail millage

Jackson, Mich. — In a recent interview with WKHM, Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette addressed some concerns he has heard from voters regarding the language on the November 8 ballot for the County Jail and Sheriff’s Office. “One of the things that is said… a portion of the...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

1470 WFNT

